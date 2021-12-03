Global Database Software Markets, 2021-2025 - Increase in Data Driven Businesses / Big Data Management / Advent of Cloud Computing

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Database Software Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the global database software market by value, by type, by deployment, by segment etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the database software market.

The global database software market can be segmented on the basis of type, such as Relational, non-schematic, data lake management systems, low-code, navigational and in-memory shared data managers. Further, the database software market can be segmented on the basis of deployments such as On-Premise and Cloud. The global database software market can be segmented into two segments: Operational and analytical.



The global database software market increased significantly during the market 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The database software market is expected to increase due to an increase in Data-Driven Businesses, big data management, Advent of Cloud Computing, growing penetration of the internet, rapid urbanization and a Growing Ubiquitous Environment. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as entry barriers, high hardware and software costs and stringent government regulation.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed effect on the global database software market. It negatively affected the market in 1st and 2nd quarter but the market picked up in 3rd and 4th quarter. So, the pandemic had a neutral impact on the market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall database software market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Global database software market is dominated with few major players operating worldwide. The key players of the database software market are Amazon (Amazon Web Services), Microsoft, International Business Machines (IBM) and Oracle are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Database: An Overview

2.2 Types of Database

2.3 History of Database

2.4 Database Software: An Overview

2.5 Importance of Database Software

2.6 Database Software: Stored Procedures

2.7 Database Software Segmentation: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Database Software Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Database Software Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Database Software Market by Type (Relational, Non-Schematic, Data Lake Management Systems, Low-Code, Navigational and In-Memory Shared Data Managers)

3.1.3 Global Database Software Market by Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud)

3.1.4 Global Database Software Market by Segment (Operational and Analytical)

3.1.5 Global Database Software Market by Region (North America, and Rest of the World)

3.2 Global Database Software Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Relational Database Software Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Non-Schematic Database Software Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Data Lake Management Systems Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Low-Code Database Software Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Navigational Database Software Market by Value

3.2.6 Global In-Memory Shared Data Managers Market by Value

3.3 Global Database Software Market: Deployment Analysis

3.3.1 Global On-Premise Database Software Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Cloud Database Software Market by Value

3.4 Global Database Software Market: Segment Analysis

3.4.1 Global Operational Database Software Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Analytical Database Software Market by Value



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 North America Database Software Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 North America Database Software Market by Value

4.2 Rest of the World Database Software Market: An Analysis

4.2.2 Rest of the World Database Software Market by Value



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Software Spending

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on IT Industry

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Database Software Market

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Database Services



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increase in Data Driven Businesses

6.1.2 Big Data Management

6.1.3 Advent of Cloud Computing

6.1.4 Growing Penetration of Internet

6.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.6 Growing Ubiquitous Environment

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Entry Barriers

6.2.2 High Hardware and Software Costs

6.2.3 Stringent Government Regulations

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing Systems (HTAP)

6.3.2 Partners, Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3.3 Offline Network Connectivity

6.3.4 Databases that Bridge SQL and NoSQL



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Database Software Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Database Software Players by Market Share

7.3 Global Database Software Market Players by R&D



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Amazon (Amazon Web Services)

International Business Machines (IBM)

Microsoft

Oracle

