Global DC-AC Inverter Market is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of over 5.52% during 2018 - 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global DC-AC Inverter Market. The report analyses the DC-AC Inverter Market By Application Type (Power Backups, Solar PVs), By Ratings Type (<5KW, 5KW-1MW, >1MW), By Output Waveform Type (Sine wave, Square Wave, Modified Sine wave) and By Phase Output Type (Single Phase, Three Phase). The report on DC-AC Inverter Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC, Middle east, Africa and Rest of M.E.A). The report assesses the DC-AC Inverter Market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.



Global DC-AC inverter market is expected to grow mainly due to growing demand of electricity in developing countries. Additionally, the developed countries are switching to renewable source of energy as a backup power source, leading to the demand of solar inverters for various purposes.



According to Azoth Analytics research report "Global DC-AC Inverter Market – By Application (Power Backups, Solar PVs) , By Rating Type (< 5KW, 5KW-1MW, > 1MW), By Waveform Output (Sine, Square, Modified Sine), By Phase Output (Single Phase, Three Phase), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" Global DCE-AC inverter market is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of over 5.52% during 2018 – 2023, primarily driven by growing industrialization and trend of using renewable energy for the generation of electricity. Leading DC-AC inverters manufacturing companies are developing power optimizing solutions for energy saving purposes which might help the inverter market to expand in forecasted period. There is a tremendous increase in the Global PV installed capacity net addition and thus the demand for the solar inverters is expected to increase from various sectors.



The report titled "Global DC-AC Inverter Market – By Application (Power Backups, Solar PVs) , By Rating Type (< 5KW, 5KW-1MW, > 1MW), By Waveform Output (Sine, Square, Modified Sine), By Phase Output (Single Phase, Three Phase), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" has covered and analysed the potential of global DC-AC inverter Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Scope of the Report

Global DC-AC Inverter Market (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• DC-AC Inverter Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Application Type - Power Backup, Solar PVs

• By Rating Type - Less Than 5KW, Between 5KW to 1MW, More than 1MW

• By Output Waveform Type - Sine wave, Square Wave, Modified Sine wave

• By Phase output Type - Single Phase, Three Phase



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analyis

• Company Analysis - SMA Solar Technology, Omron, Bonfiglioli, TMEIC, Huawei, Sungrow, ABB, Solar Edge, Schneider Electric, Luminous, Tabuchi Electric



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



