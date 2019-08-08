Global DC-DC Converter Market Forecast to 2025: Miniaturization of DC-DC converter Market & Shift From Analog to Digital Power Management

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DC-DC Converter Market by Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Telecommunication, Industrial), Form Factor, Product Type, Output Power, Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Sales Channel, Output Number and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The DC-DC Converters Market is Expected to Grow from USD 8.5 Billion in 2019 to USD 22.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.5%

Factors such as the growing concern about global energy consumption, the introduction of advanced power saving architecture, the increasing demand for current requirements by the ICT industry, and the emergence of digital power management & control technologies are expected to drive the DC-DC converters market.



DC-DC converters are devices that transform the input DC having a range of voltages into regulated DC with stable output voltage. These converters are designed to operate at high switching frequencies to reduce the size of output capacitors and inductors to save the onboard space of the power equipment. Electronic component manufacturers require advanced and miniaturized DC-DC converters for use in their electronic devices to reduce the overall space occupied by device circuits as well as improve their performance.

Power supply systems and units have undergone significant advancements in terms of the development of multiple power output and incorporation of wireless technology in them in the past few years to make these systems and units highly reliable, efficient, and compact. This has also led to the development of technologically advanced DC-DC converters to cater to the power supply requirements of different verticals such as telecommunications, aerospace & defense, medical, etc.

Artesyn Embedded Technologies (US), Delta Electronics Inc. (Taiwan), Texas Instruments (US), and Murata Manufacturing (Japan) are key players operating in the DC-DC converters market.



These players have developed DC-DC converters based on new technologies such as gallium nitride (GaN) as well as power architectures to improve their performance and efficiency.

