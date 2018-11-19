Global DC Power System Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Global DC Power System Market By Type (Low Power (Below 4KW), Medium Power (4.1-32KW) & High Power (Above 32KW)), By End User (Industrial, Commercial, Telecom & Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023



According to "Global DC Power System Market By Type, Medium Power & High Power, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" DC power system market is projected to grow to $ 5.2 billion by 2023. Key factors expected to drive the market are growing telecom infrastructure, rising demand for data centers and renewable energy sources, and expanding railway & metro network, globally. Though medium power segment dominates the global DC power system market, owing to their vast demand in telecom sector and data centers, low power segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth, backed by increasing demand in telecom, commercial and industrial sectors during the forecast period. Some of the major players in global DC power system market are Eltek Power System AS, Vertiv Corporation, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., AEG Power Solutions B.V., ABB Group, Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc., Unipower LLC, Advanced Energy Industries Inc., Lite-On Power System Solution, Eaton Corporation PLC, etc. The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of micro, medium and small players. "Global DC Power System Market By Type, Medium Power & High Power, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of DC Power market globally:



•DC Power Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Type (Low Power (Below 4KW), Medium Power (4.1-32KW) & High Power (Above 32KW)), By End User (Industrial, Commercial, Telecom & Others), By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with DC Power distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



