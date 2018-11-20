Global DC Power System Market Analysis, 2013-2018 & Forecast to 2023 - Rising Demand for Data Centers and Renewable Energy Sources, and Expanding Railway & Metro Network, Globally
The "Global DC Power System Market By Type (Low Power (Below 4KW), Medium Power (4.1-32KW) & High Power (Above 32KW)), By End User (Industrial, Commercial, Telecom & Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global DC Power System market is projected to grow to $ 5.2 billion by 2023.
Key factors expected to drive the market are growing telecom infrastructure, rising demand for data centers and renewable energy sources, and expanding railway & metro network, globally. Though medium power segment dominates the global DC power system market, owing to their vast demand in telecom sector and data centers, low power segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth, backed by increasing demand in telecom, commercial and industrial sectors during the forecast period.
The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of micro, medium and small players.
Global DC Power System Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of DC Power market globally:
- DC Power Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Low Power (Below 4KW), Medium Power (4.1-32KW) & High Power (Above 32KW)), By End User (Industrial, Commercial, Telecom & Others), By Region
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players in global DC power system market are
- Eltek Power System AS
- Vertiv Corporation
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.
- AEG Power Solutions B.V.
- ABB Group
- Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc.
- Unipower LLC
- Advanced Energy Industries Inc.
- Lite-On Power System Solution
- Eaton Corporation PLC
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Percentage of Customers of DC Power System wrt End User, Type, Brand Awareness & Brand
4.2. DC Power System, By Satisfaction Level on Parameters
4.3. Challenges Faced
4.4. Purchase Influencing Factor
5. Global DC Power System Market Landscape
6. Global DC Power System Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Low Power (Below 4KW), Medium Power (4.1-32KW) & High Power (Above 32KW))
6.2.2. By End User (Industrial, Commercial, Telecom and Others)
6.2.3. By Region
6.2.4. By Company
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Type, By End User By Region)
7. North America DC Power System Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific DC Power System Market Outlook
9. Europe DC Power System Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa DC Power System Market Outlook
11. South America DC Power System Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Impact Analysis
12.2. Drivers
12.3. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
