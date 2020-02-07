Global DCS Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.4 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$231.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$192.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$263.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Azbil Corporation; Emerson Electric Co.; General Electric Company; Hitachi Ltd.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Metso Corporation; Rockwell Automation Inc.; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; Toshiba International Corporation; Yokogawa Electric Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Robust Growth Projected for DCS Market

Critical Importance of Automation in Modern Industrial

Environments: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of DCS

Market

Wide Ranging Benefits of Automated Process Control Compel DCS

Deployments

DCS Market Stands to Gain from Emerging Industry 4.0, the New

Industrial Automation Concept

Global Competitor Market Shares

DCS Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Progressive Improvements Widen Scope & Span of DCS

Software: Largest Product Category

Cloud-based DCS-as-a-Service Likely to Drive Massive Growth in

Overall DCS Market

Oil & Gas: Largest Consumer of DCS Technology

Emphasis on Infrastructure Automation Intensifies Uptake of Oil &

Gas DCS Solutions

Steady Uptrend in World E&P CAPEX Favors Market Expansion

World E&P CAPEX by Region and Type of Company for the Years

2017, 2018 and 2019

Breakdown of World Energy Demand (in %) by Fuel Type for the

Years 2017 and 2040

Power Industry Leverages DCS to Deploy Complex Control Systems

Abundant Opportunities for DCS in Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical: A Niche End-Use Sector

Mining Entities Rely on DCS to Improve Operations

DCS Extends a Handy Tool for Wastewater Facilities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

AZBIL CORPORATION

EMERSON ELECTRIC

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HITACHI LTD.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

METSO CORPORATION

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SIEMENS AG

TOSHIBA INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798333/?utm_source=PRN



