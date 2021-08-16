Global DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions Markets 2021-2027: Growing Need to Manage IP Addresses in Private Networks Spurs Market Demand
Global DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the period 2020-2027.
On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.2% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 15.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $344.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.1% CAGR
The DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$344.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$992.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 17.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.1% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions: A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- IPAM: Enabling Management of IP Network Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Diminishing IPv4 Creates the Need for IPAM
- Market Outlook
- Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
- Competition
- Select Leading IPAM Software
- IPplan
- GestioIP
- Solarwinds IP-Address Manager (Desktop Solution for IPAM)
- Solarwinds Server-Based IPAM Application
- Diamond IP
- BlueCat Networks
- Infoblox IPAM Solution
- IPAM for Windows Server 2016
- PowerShell
- VitalQIP
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 6connect, Inc. (USA)
- Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)
- Apteriks (The Netherlands)
- Avi Networks, Inc. (USA)
- BlueCat Networks, Inc. (Canada)
- BT Group plc (UK)
- Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)
- Crypton Computers Ltd. (UK)
- EfficientIP (France)
- FusionLayer, Inc. (Finland)
- Incognito Software Systems, Inc. (Canada)
- Infoblox, Inc. (USA)
- Men & Mice (Iceland)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- Nexnet Solutions FZ LLC (UAE)
- SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (USA)
- TCPWave, Inc. (USA)
- ZOHO Corporation (USA)
- IPv6 - A Shot in the Arm for IPAM
- Trend towards BYOD Provides Opportunity for Growth
- Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Growth of DDI Market
- Expanding Broadband Connectivity Spurs IPAM Adoption
- Opportunity Indicators
- Datacenter Centralization Propels Demand for IPAM in the Enterprise Sector
- Growing Need to Manage IP Addresses in Private Networks Spurs Market Demand
- Trend towards Enterprise Mobility Drives Demand for IPAM in the Enterprise Sector
- Increased IP Addresses for Virtual Machines Propel IPAM Demand
- Network Complexity Drives Demand for DDI
- SMBs Continue to Adopt IPAM Solutions
- Upgradation and Replacement Demand Spur Market Growth
- Full Life Cycle Management Continues to Gain Interest
- DNS - Critical for User-Internet Interaction
- Rise in Mobile Device Penetration Spurs DNS Market Growth
- Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC)
- DNS Security Rise in Prominence
- Impact of IPv4 Exhaustion on Domain Names
- DHCP Simplifies Network Administration
- Monitoring of DNS and DHCP Services
- Bundled Offerings Gain Rapid Demand
- Ease of Installation Drives Demand for Overlay Management Solutions
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest Of Middle East
- Africa
- Total Companies Profiled: 31
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xub8fv
