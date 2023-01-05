Global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market Trends, Innovations & Market Report 2022-2027: Tokenization, Compliance and Identity, Data Analytics, Marketplaces and Liquidity, Payments, Stablecoins

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market: Trends, Global Scenario, Innovations & Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report has segmented the DeFi market based on Segment, application, and geography. It provides an overview of the global DeFi market and analyses market trends.

Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data from 2022 to 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by Segment, application, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of DeFi solution providers.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms are used to increase efficiency, which helps the finance sector thrive. Developers' adoption of DeFi tokens for in-app purchases and the rise in e-sports and gaming is the key driving force for the DeFi platforms. Blockchain, trading games, and collectables are also growing since they allow users to trade tokens and develop their ecosystem.



Underbanked and unbanked populations and increased spending, as well as venture capital funding in the technology sector and growing demand for advanced technology in the finance industry are key factors driving the growth of the DeFi market. DeFi protocol security, user errors, and targeted hacks are the major challenges hampering market growth. Apart from drivers and restraints, the increasing integration of blockchain solutions and the rising number of start-ups will create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.



This report segments the global DeFi market based on segment, application, and geography. This market has been categorized into blockchain technology, smart contracts, and decentralized applications (dApps). Based on industry, the DeFi market has been segmented into assets tokenization, data and analytics, payments, stablecoins, decentralized exchange, and others.



By geography, the DeFi market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region is currently the most dominant global DeFi market. High investment activity and huge growth in blockchain technology are key factors driving the North American market. The Asia-Pacific region is currently the fastest-growing market for DeFi globally.

The report covers the DeFi market concerning adoption across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for DeFi in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027. The scope of the study includes the DeFi development platform and associated services, as well as services associated with the platform.

Report Includes

A brief general outlook of the global market for decentralized finance (DeFi) technology

Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Understanding of the emerging technologies and upcoming market opportunities for DeFi platforms, and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global decentralized finance (DeFi) market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by component, application, and region

Assessment of the recent industry trends and key market developments, and analysis of competitive environment in the global decentralized finance market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Benefits of DeFi

3.3 Impact of Covid-19

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Drivers

3.4.2 Market Challenge

3.5 Technology Trends

3.5.1 Open-Source Platform

3.5.2 New Application Areas

3.5.3 Increased Accessibility

3.6 Regulatory Framework

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Opportunities

4.1 Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Segment and Application

5.1 DeFi Market by Segment

5.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.1.2 Blockchain Technology

5.1.3 Decentralized Apps

5.2 DeFi Market by Application

5.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.2.2 Assets Tokenization

5.2.3 Compliance and Identity

5.2.4 Data and Analytics

5.2.5 Marketplaces and Liquidity

5.2.6 Payments

5.2.7 Decentralized Exchange

5.2.8 Stablecoins

5.2.9 Others (Prediction Industry, Lending, and Others)

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

6.1 Global DeFi Market Size by Region

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Recent Developments

7.1 Competitive Landscape Competitive Landscape

7.1.1 Defi Exchanges

7.1.2 Defi Coins

7.2 Recent Key Developments

