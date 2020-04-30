Global Decorative Concrete Industry
Decorative Concrete market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.3%. Stamped Concrete, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.8 Billion by the year 2025, Stamped Concrete will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$215.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$227.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Stamped Concrete will reach a market size of US$385.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$825.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3M Company
- Arkema Group
- BASF SE
- Bomanite India
- Boral Ltd.
- Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.
- Cemex, Inc.
- Covestro AG
- Dex-O-Tex
- DowDuPont, Inc.
- Fosroc International Ltd.
- HeidelbergCement AG
- Hexion Inc.
- Huntsman International LLC
- LafargeHolcim Ltd.
- Mapei S.p.A.
- Mcknight Custom Concrete, Inc.
- Parchem Construction Supplies Pty., Ltd.
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- RPM International, Inc.
- Sika AG
- The Euclid Chemical Company
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- U.S. Concrete, Inc.
- UltraTech Cement Ltd.
- W. R. Grace & Co.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Decorative Concrete: An Introduction
A Prelude to Decorative Concrete Market
Residential Segment to Dominate the Market Demand
Global Competitor Market Shares
Market Shares by Major Product Types
Market Shares by Major Players
Market Shares by Application
Decorative Concrete Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Major Trends Influencing the Decorative Concrete Market
Factors Driving the Decorative Concrete Market
Increasing Demand for Green (Environmentally-Friendly)
Constructions is Boosting the Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Decorative Concrete Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Decorative Concrete Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Decorative Concrete Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Stamped Concrete (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Stamped Concrete (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Stamped Concrete (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Stained Concrete (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Stained Concrete (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Stained Concrete (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Concrete Overlays (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Concrete Overlays (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Concrete Overlays (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Colored Concrete (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Colored Concrete (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Colored Concrete (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Polished Concrete (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Polished Concrete (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Polished Concrete (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Epoxy Coating (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Epoxy Coating (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Epoxy Coating (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other Types (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Other Types (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Non-residential (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Non-residential (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Non-residential (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Decorative Concrete Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Decorative Concrete Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Decorative Concrete Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Decorative Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Decorative Concrete Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Decorative Concrete Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Decorative Concrete Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Decorative Concrete Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Decorative Concrete Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Decorative Concrete Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Decorative Concrete Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Decorative Concrete Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Decorative Concrete Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Decorative Concrete: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Decorative Concrete Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Decorative Concrete Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Decorative Concrete in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Decorative Concrete Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Decorative Concrete Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Decorative Concrete Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Decorative Concrete Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Decorative Concrete Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Decorative Concrete in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Decorative Concrete Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Decorative Concrete Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Decorative Concrete Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Decorative Concrete Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Decorative Concrete Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Decorative Concrete Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Decorative Concrete Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 59: Decorative Concrete Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Decorative Concrete Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Decorative Concrete Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: Decorative Concrete Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Decorative Concrete Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Decorative Concrete Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French Decorative Concrete Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Decorative Concrete Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Decorative Concrete Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Decorative Concrete Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Decorative Concrete Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Decorative Concrete Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Decorative Concrete Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Decorative Concrete Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Decorative Concrete Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Decorative Concrete Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Decorative Concrete Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Decorative Concrete Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Decorative Concrete Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Decorative Concrete Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Decorative Concrete in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Decorative Concrete Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Decorative Concrete Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Decorative Concrete: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Decorative Concrete Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Decorative Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Decorative Concrete in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Decorative Concrete Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Decorative Concrete Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Decorative Concrete Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 89: Decorative Concrete Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Decorative Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Decorative Concrete Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: Decorative Concrete Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Decorative Concrete Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Decorative Concrete Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Decorative Concrete Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Decorative Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Decorative Concrete Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Decorative Concrete Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Decorative Concrete Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Rest of World Decorative Concrete Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Rest of World Decorative Concrete Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 102: Decorative Concrete Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 103: Rest of World Decorative Concrete Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 104: Decorative Concrete Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of World Decorative Concrete Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
ARKEMA GROUP
BASF SE
BOMANITE INDIA
BORAL
CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.
COVESTRO AG
DEX-O-TEX
DOWDUPONT
FOSROC INTERNATIONAL
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
HEXION
HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL
LAFARGEHOLCIM
MAPEI SPA
MCKNIGHT CUSTOM CONCRETE
PPG INDUSTRIES
PARCHEM CONSTRUCTION SUPPLIES PTY.
RPM INTERNATIONAL
SIKA AG
THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
U.S. CONCRETE
ULTRATECH CEMENT
W. R. GRACE & CO.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
