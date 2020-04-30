Global Decorative Concrete Industry

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Decorative Concrete market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.3%. Stamped Concrete, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.8 Billion by the year 2025, Stamped Concrete will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$215.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$227.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Stamped Concrete will reach a market size of US$385.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$825.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Decorative Concrete: An Introduction

A Prelude to Decorative Concrete Market

Residential Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

Global Competitor Market Shares

Market Shares by Major Product Types

Market Shares by Major Players

Market Shares by Application

Decorative Concrete Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Major Trends Influencing the Decorative Concrete Market

Factors Driving the Decorative Concrete Market

Increasing Demand for Green (Environmentally-Friendly)

Constructions is Boosting the Market Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Decorative Concrete Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Decorative Concrete Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Decorative Concrete Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Stamped Concrete (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Stamped Concrete (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Stamped Concrete (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Stained Concrete (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Stained Concrete (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Stained Concrete (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Concrete Overlays (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Concrete Overlays (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Concrete Overlays (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Colored Concrete (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Colored Concrete (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Colored Concrete (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Polished Concrete (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Polished Concrete (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Polished Concrete (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Epoxy Coating (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Epoxy Coating (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Epoxy Coating (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Other Types (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Other Types (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Non-residential (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Non-residential (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Non-residential (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Decorative Concrete Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Decorative Concrete Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Decorative Concrete Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Decorative Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Decorative Concrete Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Decorative Concrete Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: Decorative Concrete Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Decorative Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Decorative Concrete Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Decorative Concrete Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Decorative Concrete Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Decorative Concrete Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Decorative Concrete Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Decorative Concrete: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Decorative Concrete Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Decorative Concrete Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Decorative Concrete in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Decorative Concrete Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Decorative Concrete Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Decorative Concrete Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Decorative Concrete Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Decorative Concrete Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Decorative Concrete in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Decorative Concrete Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Decorative Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Decorative Concrete Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Decorative Concrete Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Decorative Concrete Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Decorative Concrete Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Decorative Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Decorative Concrete Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Decorative Concrete Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Decorative Concrete Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: Decorative Concrete Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Decorative Concrete Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Decorative Concrete Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: French Decorative Concrete Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Decorative Concrete Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Decorative Concrete Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Decorative Concrete Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Decorative Concrete Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Decorative Concrete Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Decorative Concrete Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Decorative Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Decorative Concrete Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Decorative Concrete Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Decorative Concrete Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Decorative Concrete Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Decorative Concrete Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Decorative Concrete Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Decorative Concrete in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Decorative Concrete Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Decorative Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Decorative Concrete: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Decorative Concrete Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Decorative Concrete Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Decorative Concrete in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Decorative Concrete Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Decorative Concrete Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Decorative Concrete Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 89: Decorative Concrete Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Decorative Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Decorative Concrete Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: Decorative Concrete Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Decorative Concrete Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Decorative Concrete Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Decorative Concrete Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Decorative Concrete Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Decorative Concrete Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Decorative Concrete Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Decorative Concrete Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Decorative Concrete Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Rest of World Decorative Concrete Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: Decorative Concrete Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 103: Rest of World Decorative Concrete Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 104: Decorative Concrete Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of World Decorative Concrete Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



3M COMPANY

ARKEMA GROUP

BASF SE

BOMANITE INDIA

BORAL

CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.

COVESTRO AG

DEX-O-TEX

DOWDUPONT

FOSROC INTERNATIONAL

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

HEXION

HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL

LAFARGEHOLCIM

MAPEI SPA

MCKNIGHT CUSTOM CONCRETE

PPG INDUSTRIES

PARCHEM CONSTRUCTION SUPPLIES PTY.

RPM INTERNATIONAL

SIKA AG

THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

U.S. CONCRETE

ULTRATECH CEMENT

W. R. GRACE & CO.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

