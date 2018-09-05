Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.05% - Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Diseases
17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.05% during the period 2018-2022.
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the deep brain stimulation devices market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the revenue generated through the sales of deep brain stimulation devices across the globe. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases. The growing prevalence of neurological diseases due to the rapidly increasing geriatric population is driving the growth of the market. One trend affecting this market is the expanding applications of deep brain stimulation. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) was initially developed for the treatment of pain and later used for treatment of movement disorders.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of DBS surgery. The increasing cost of DBS surgery is a major challenge to the market's growth as the devices and procedure are expensive compared with traditional surgery.
Key vendors
- Abbott
- Beijing Pins
- Boston Scientific
- Medtronic
- SceneRay
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6xn5hb/global_deep_brain?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article