Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.05% - Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Diseases

The Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.05% during the period 2018-2022.

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the deep brain stimulation devices market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the revenue generated through the sales of deep brain stimulation devices across the globe. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases. The growing prevalence of neurological diseases due to the rapidly increasing geriatric population is driving the growth of the market. One trend affecting this market is the expanding applications of deep brain stimulation. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) was initially developed for the treatment of pain and later used for treatment of movement disorders.







Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of DBS surgery. The increasing cost of DBS surgery is a major challenge to the market's growth as the devices and procedure are expensive compared with traditional surgery.







Key vendors

Abbott

Beijing Pins

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

SceneRay

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary







Part 02: Scope Of The Report







Part 03: Research Methodology







Part 04: Market Landscape







Part 05: Market Sizing







Part 06: Five Forces Analysis







Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application







Part 08: Customer Landscape







Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User







Part 10: Regional Landscape







Part 11: Decision Framework







Part 12: Drivers And Challenges







Part 13: Market Trends







Part 14: Vendor Landscape







Part 15: Vendor Analysis







Part 16: Appendix







