Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market Analysis Report 2022: Facilitating Service Requirements to Expand into Developing Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Deep Brain Stimulation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study assesses the current market status and innovations in DBS technologies. Considering the overall DBS market trend toward precision, personalized, and remote care, the report highlights the top 3 growth opportunities in the space for medical device and technology companies to target.

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) therapies target a growing number of existing indications, including movement disorders and neuropsychiatric conditions, and newer areas such as lifestyle disorders, including diabetes and obesity. This will allow more patients to benefit from the therapy.

According to the WHO, neurological diseases currently contribute to 6.3% of the global disease burden and are among the major causes of mortality (as high as 16% in low- and middle-income countries). There is increasing awareness of the need for long-term solutions to improve overall brain health and associated neurological symptoms.



Greater awareness will be important to boost the adoption of DBS solutions. Non-invasive access options, robot-assisted implantation, artificial intelligence, and state-of-the-art device design are among the technological advances expected to improve therapy efficiency and safety, rapidly accelerating DBS to become the standard of care.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Deep Brain Stimulation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Deep Brain Stimulation Segmentation

Growth Drivers for Deep Brain Stimulation

Growth Restraints for Deep Brain Stimulation

Global Burden of Deep Brain Stimulation Treated Indications

Evolution of Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy

DBS Therapy at Different Approval Stages for Different Indications

Competitor Ecosystem and Recent Development Activities

Key Competitors' Product Portfolio

Digital Innovation Enabling Future Shift to Personalized and Remote Care

Supporting Digital Technologies Boost DBS Therapy Adoption

Key Takeaway - Top 5 Findings

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Integrating Digital Solutions for Patient-focused Care

Growth Opportunity 2 - Facilitating Service Requirements to Expand into Developing Markets

Growth Opportunity 3 - New Technology Research Focus to Gain Market Disruption Advantage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18tlrg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets