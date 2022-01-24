Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Report 2022-2026 - Escalating Bandwidth Management Needs Trigger Widespread Adoption of DPI

Jan 24, 2022, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market to Reach US$13.1 Billion by the Year 2026
The global market for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Integrated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Deep packet inspection (DPI), also known by the names Information eXtraction (IX) and complete packet inspection, is an advanced method of data packet filtering that seamlessly monitors and filters data as it passes an inspection point in the network.
Growth in the global market is set to be driven by escalating IP traffic volumes amid rising adoption of high-speed broadband, robust penetration of smartphones and connected devices, and stiff competition among telecom network operators. The recent years witnessed dramatic growth in the IP traffic volumes and bandwidth requirements in both general and business consumer markets.
Explosive growth in the number of Internet subscribers, rapid proliferation of Internet-connected devices and robust penetration of bandwidth-intensive activities among others are consistently driving the IP traffic volume and additional bandwidth requirements. While sharp increase in the number of Internet subscribers, in fixed line as well as wireless segments, is exerting a profound impact on the bandwidth requirements, rapid proliferation of Internet-connected devices, especially smartphones and tablets, is continuously fueling these needs on a major scale.
The scenario created ample opportunities to DPI, which aids NSPs to streamline their networks through a reliable technology that precisely monitors and oversees data moving across the network for comprehensive internet surveillance and traffic filtering.
After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.8% share of the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market.
An integrated DPI solution embeds the DPI functionality into an IP router or a 4G/3G wireless gateway/GGSN device. The integrated DPI is a cost-efficient and advanced approach and involves dealing with fewer network elements that noticeably reduces the risk of errors. Integrated DPI solutions are offered by core large telecom and networking infrastructure vendors such as Huawei and Cisco.
Whereas a standalone DPI solution is an independent solution designed to deliver superior technology, reporting capabilities and scale required for networks featuring multi-vendor access equipment, and implementing a common policy control. Standalone DPI is the preferred DPI approach for Tier I operators seeking purpose-built network gear.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pandemic Impact on Deep Packet Inspection Market
- Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for Cybersecurity Technologies & Solutions
- Deep Packet Inspection (DPI): A Prelude
- Deep Packet Inspection Techniques/ Approaches
- DPI Benefits
- Applications of DPI
- DPI Scores Over Traditional SPI Firewall
- SPI Vs. DPI: Compatibility with Various Network and Digital Concepts
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- The Economics of DPI Widen the Business Prospects
- Key Growth Drivers
- Product Segment Analysis: Integrated DPI Commands the Market
- Regional Analysis
- Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of DPI Market
- Key Technical Limitations of DPI
- Net Neutrality: The 'Red Hot Button' Issue for DPI
- Privacy Concerns with DPI
- Competitive Scenario
- DPI Building Blocks Vendors on the Rise
- Recent Market Activity
- Global Competitor Market Share
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 67 Featured):
- Allot Communications Ltd.
- Bivio Networks, Inc.
- Broadcom Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- cPacket Networks, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Procera Networks
- Qosmos
- R&S Cybersecurity ipoque GmbH
- Sandvine Inc. ULC
- SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC
- SonicWALL LLC
- Vedicis
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Use Case across Wide Range of Applications Sustains Momentum in DPI Market
- Escalating Bandwidth Management Needs Trigger Widespread Adoption of DPI
- Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth
- Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
- High Penetration of Smartphones and Tablets
- Faster Broadband Speeds
- Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications
- IP Video: The Widely Used High-Bandwidth Application
- DPI Deployments Soar amid Growing Emphasis on Network Security
- DPI: A Key Enabler of Application Visibility in SIEM/SIM Systems
- IoT Security: The New Growth Area for DPI
- Established Role of DPI in Network Functions Virtualization Widens Business Prospects
- DPI Comes to the Fore to Augment Network Packet Broker Functionality
- DPI Holds Immense Potential to be a Vital Cog in AI-Driven Networks
- Established Image in Key End-Use Verticals: Primary Market Driver
- ISPs: Major End-Users of DPI Technology
- DPI Offers ISPs with Application-Aware Traffic Management to Enhance QoS
- DPI: A Key Tool for Content Optimization in ISP Network
- ISPs Prioritize DPI in Traffic Filtering for Regulatory Compliance
- DPI Finds Favor in Copyright Protection
- ISPs Leverage DPI in User-Configurable Disablement of Applications
- ISPs Incline towards DPI for Usage-Based Charging
- DPI Streamlines ISP Data Offloading
- Targeted Advertising with DPI
- ISPs Rely on DPI for Network & Subscriber Analytics
- DPI Emerges as Key Enabler of Application-Centric Mobile Networks
- Government Sector: The Fastest Growing End-User Segment
- Growing Bandwidth Needs of Enterprises Bode Well for DPI
- Enterprises Seek DPI Capability to Streamline Bandwidth Allocation
- Educational Institutions Rely on DPI for Bandwidth Management
UNITED STATES
- The United States: Prime Consumer of DPI Technology
- American ISPs Leverage DPI to Improve Network Performance
- Federal Agencies Deploy DPI for Internet Surveillance & Censorship
- A Review of the Comcast Case
- Market Analytics
CANADA
- DPI Regulations in Canada
- Market Analytics
JAPAN
CHINA
- Chinese Government Deploys DPI Engine for Internet Censorship
- Market Analytics
EUROPE
- Net Neutrality and DPI in Europe
- Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
- DPI Adoption in the UK: Practices and Concerns
- Market Analytics
SPAIN
RUSSIA
- An Overview
- Market Analytics
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
- Asia-Pacific: A Fast Growing Market of DPI
- Market Analytics
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
- Iran & Egypt Leverage DPI to Oversee Internet Communication
- Market Analytics
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
- Total Companies Profiled: 67
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bcpc6
