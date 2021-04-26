Global Defense Electronic Security and Cybersecurity Market 2020-2025: Opportunities - Modernization Plan of DFs / Expansion of Facility by the Key Players / Increasing Launch of Cybersecurity

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Defense Electronic Security and Cybersecurity Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Security Type, Deployment Mode, Components, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Defense Electronics Security and Cybersecurity Market Value to Reach $51.59 Billion by 2025

The defense electronics security and cybersecurity industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.65% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

North America dominated the global defense electronics security and cybersecurity market in 2019. Europe, including the major countries such as Russia, the U.K., Germany, and France is also the most prominent region for the defense electronics security and cybersecurity market. In Europe, Russia acquired a major market share in 2020 due to well-developed cybersecurity infrastructure with advanced security solutions.

The threats to civilian and military assets are accelerating in diversity, ferocity, and volume every day. Thus, the militaries of various countries require the need for advanced security systems, which can adapt to a changing landscape and help in crucial missions. Manufacturers are also focusing on developing a wide range of defense electronics along with cybersecurity software that are upgradeable, durable, and reliable to thrive in the digital age and have the ability to neutralize and detect threats that have not been imagined yet.

Scope of the Global Defense Electronics Security and Cybersecurity Market

The Global Defense Electronics Security and Cybersecurity Market research provide detailed market information for segmentation such as security type, deployment mode, component, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the defense electronics security and cybersecurity market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and market share analysis, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

Global Defense Electronics Security and Cybersecurity Market Segmentation

While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the different industries that are security type, including network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security, and industrial control system security, among others. The report also analyzes different deployment modes that include on-premises and cloud-based modes. In the component segment, the market is segmented into solutions and services.

The defense electronics security and cybersecurity market is segregated by region under five major regions, namely North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Russia, Rest-of-Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-Latin America), Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa, and Rest-of-Middle East and Africa.

Key Companies in the Defense Electronics Security and Cybersecurity Market

The key market players in the defense electronics security and cybersecurity market include BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, L3 Harris Corporation, Honeywell Security, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, DXC Technology, Booz Allen Hamilton, Intel Corporation, Airbus S.A.S, and Boeing, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Major Government and Military Programs

1.1.2 Laws/ Regulations/Regulatory Bodies/Act

1.1.3 Key Consortiums and Associations

1.1.4 Patents

1.1.5 Value Chain Analysis

1.1.5.1 Cyber Security Problem Recognition

1.1.5.2 Cyber Security Service Providers

1.1.5.3 Cyber Security Solution Providers

1.1.5.4 Cyber Security Resellers

1.1.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Defense Electronic Security and Cybersecurity Market

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increase in Defense Budget for Strengthening Military Capability

1.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Border Security amidst International Disputes

1.2.1.3 Adoption of Cloud Services in Military

1.2.1.4 Rising Cyber Threat for Military Data

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Lack of Cybersecurity Professional

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development and Innovation

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Modernization Plan of Defense Forces

1.2.5.2 Expansion of Facility by the Key Players

1.2.5.3 Increasing Launch of Cybersecurity Solution

2 Application

2.1 Demand Analysis of Defense Electronics Security and Cybersecurity (by Security Type)

2.1.1 Network Security

2.1.2 Endpoint Security

2.1.3 Application Security

2.1.4 Cloud Security

2.1.5 Industrial Control System Security

2.1.6 Other Security

2.2 Demand Analysis of Defense Electronics Security and Cybersecurity (by Deployment Mode)

2.2.1 Cloud-Based

2.2.2 On-Premise

3 Products

3.1 Global Defense Electronics Security and Cybersecurity Market (by Components)

3.2 Demand Analysis of Defense Electronics Security and Cybersecurity (by Solutions)

3.2.1 Identity and Access Management

3.2.2 Unified Threat Intelligence & Response Management

3.2.3 Data Loss Prevention Management

3.2.4 Security and Vulnerability Management

3.2.5 Firewall

3.2.6 Others

3.3 Demand Analysis of Defense Electronics Security and Cybersecurity Market (by Service)

3.3.1 Design and Integration

3.3.2 Training and Education

3.3.3 Managed Security Services

3.3.4 Risk and Threat Assessment

3.3.5 Consulting

3.3.6 Others

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Market Share Analysis, 2019

5.1 Company Overview

5.1.1 Role in Defense Electronics Security and Cybersecurity Market

5.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.1.3 Production Sites

5.2 Business Strategies

5.2.1 Product Developments

5.3 Corporate Strategies

5.3.1 Contracts and Acquisition

5.4 Strength and Weakness of BAE Systems

5.5 R&D Analysis

Airbus S.A.S.

BAE Systems

Boeing

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

DXC Technology

Honeywell Security

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

L3 Harris Technologies

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Thales Group

