Global Defense Robotics Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2026 - Drone Swarm Technology Gains Pace

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Defense Robotics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Defense Robotics Market to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2026
The global market for Defense Robotics estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period.
While the interest towards defense robotics remained strong among governments of leading countries since early 20th century, wider rollout of such systems materialized only during the past two decades. Thanks to full-fledged efforts from the governments of the US, Israel, the UK, France and Russia, defense robotics have achieved significant progression from experimental, remote-operated surveillance machines to autonomous technologies capable of executing combat operations.
A primary factor steering momentum in the defense robotics domain is the reduced need for human involvement during military operations and subsequently reduced casualties in combat operations. Being mechanical systems powered by digital technologies, defense robotics can penetrate into enemy territories in stealth mode and independently execute given task, thus potentially minimizing casualties that usually occur in conventional manned missions.
Human Operated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR to reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Autonomous segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.6% share of the global Defense Robotics market.
World market for defense robotics, despite its visible exposure to ongoing COVID-19 crisis, exhibited a moderate level of resilience, as governments continued to maintain or increase their defense and homeland security budgets. Militaries hold a pivotal role in protecting national interests and stay firm for their operations irrespective of consequences.
The role of militaries goes beyond safeguarding borders and thwarting invasion attempts to other emergency scenarios like floods, natural disasters and terrorist activity. The COVID-19 health emergency highlighted the significant of militaries and enabled them to assume a central role in the fight against the COVID-19 virus that has left scores of people infected globally.
However, the pandemic has also thrown serious challenges for the defense & military sector by disrupting routine operations. Defense robotics markets continued to display relative stability in 2020. Robots have gained importance amid the pandemic for current and future combat, and military actions.
In countries such as Russia, while the pandemic led to imposition of certain limitations on the concepts of operations (CONOPS), and tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), it had a moderated impact on armed forces training and fighting. The military is moving towards advanced unmanned weapons development.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2026
The Defense Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.69% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
In the coming years, demand for defense robotics will continue to expand at a faster pace with a number of factors contributing to increased adoption of these advanced technologies by militaries around the world. Rising emphasis on robotic solutions in command, control, communications and computers (C4); intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR); and battlefield combat operations are consistently fuelling momentum in the defense robotics space.
At the same time, growing concerns over rising human casualties in military operations and sustained focus on reducing warfield deaths through advanced strategies are creating strong business case for military robotics. Defense robotics market is sensing large-scale opportunities through ongoing expansion in global defense spending and drive towards military modernization programs among governments, worldwide.
On the other hand, progressive improvements in underlying technologies and functional scope of robotic systems are paving way for wider proliferation of defense robotics.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Defense Robotics Exhibits Moderate Level of Resilience
- COVID-19-Led Profound Changes in Relation with Technology Pivots Incorporation of Unmanned Military Systems
- Defense Spending Levels Influence Market Growth
- Global Defense Spending in 2020
- Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for Defense Robotics
- Armed Forces Stay on Course to Hone Military Robots for Combats despite COVID-19
- Robots: An Introductory Prelude
- Defense Robotics: The Unmanned Systems for Military Applications
- Classification of Defense Robots
- Major Applications
- Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
- Market Outlook
- Myriad Benefits Offered Enhance Market Prospects
- Regional Overview
- The US: Key Revenue Contributor
- New Robotic Equipment Developments for the US Military
- US Funding Requests for UAV Programs for Financial Year 2022
- The U.S. Navy Emphasizes Distributed Fleet Architecture
- DoD Funding in FY2021 Defense Budget for Unmanned Systems
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Russia: Increasing Focus on AI-Equipped Military Robots
- Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
- China: A High Potential Market for Defense Robotics
- New R&D Projects to Drive Future Growth
- List of Military UACVs & UAVs in China
- India
- India to Procure US-made Predator Drones
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 110 Featured)
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- BAE Systems plc
- Boeing Company
- Boston Dynamics
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- General Atomics
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Oceaneering International, Inc.
- QinetiQ Group plc
- Saab AB
- Textron Inc.
- Thales Group
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario & Relentless Quest for Military Supremacy to Sustain Spending on Military UAVs
- Rapidly Evolving Role of UAVs in Border Security Programs Bodes Well
- Increase in Global Terrorism & the Ensuing Growing Security Concerns to Drive UAV Deployments
- Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Drive Momentum in Defense Robotics Market
- MALE & HALE UAVs Suffice Military Needs in Long-Range Tactical Missions
- Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAV): Strong Potential Ahead
- US Army Prepares to Conduct Soldier Assessment of RCV Prototypes in 2022
- Autonomous, Smart Military Robots Set to Operate along Real Warfighters
- Killer Robots: The Risks
- Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Enable Seamless Efficiency in Ground Operations
- Robotic Arms Enhance the Functionality of UGVs
- New Line of Ground Robots to Widen Market Prospects of UGVs
- Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs) Gain Critical Interest in Maritime Operations
- USVs Seek Bigger Role in Maritime Operations
- New Capabilities for Diverse Missions Drive USV Adoption
- UUVs Make Steady Progress
- Solar Powered UAV Elicit Increasing Interest Worldwide
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Steps In to Add Next Generation Capabilities
- AI's Growing Prominence in Military Applications Boosts Opportunities
- ML and AI Facilitate Autonomy of Unmanned Vehicles
- Use of Robots for Reconnaissance Operations Gains Momentum as Age of Connected Battlefield & Network Centric Warfare Strategies Make C4ISR the Backbone of Modern Military Operations
- Rise in Integration of Weapons Systems into Robots
- AI Application in Weapon Systems Raises Ethical Questions
- AUV Drive Growth in UUV Segment
- Drone Swarm Technology Gains Pace
- Recent Developments in Defense Robotics Research
- US Army Pushes for Stronger Divisions, Smaller Brigades, and More Robots
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
