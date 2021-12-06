Global Defibrillators Market Report 2021-2027 Featuring Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Philips Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, & Asahi Kasei

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Defibrillators Market Size, Share, Global Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Defibrillators Market will be $18.01 Billion by 2027 from $12.87 Billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.76% during 2021-2027

Worldwide, different types of defibrillators work in different ways. Say for instance, (AEDs) automated external defibrillators can be seen in many public places to rescue the lives of people who have sudden cardiac arrest. Even untrained people or bystanders can use these devices in an emergency.

Defibrillators are immensely useful in reviving sudden cardiac arrest; this further pushed for the demand for defibrillators in the pandemic situation. Most probably, its timely supportive regulation and rising demand for adoption will see lucrative growth in this market in upcoming years.



The driving force towards global Defibrillators market growth are, awareness about the importance of good cardiac health, surging technology advancement across the globe, cases of cardiac disorders, and legislative reforms. Nevertheless, lack in advanced healthcare infrastructure, high cost, the weak reimbursement policies hinder the growth of the defibrillators market worldwide.



COVID-19 Impact on Medical Defibrillators Market

COVID-19 can affect the cardiovascular system, resulting in myocardial injury, arrhythmias, intravascular thrombosis, and sudden cardiac death. Initial reports have recommended a temporary association between COVID-19 activity and cardiac arrests in the community and within in-hospital settings.

Life-threatening arrhythmias have been variably reported among patients hospitalized for COVID-19 infection. Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in COVID-19 patients is an alarming concern for clinicians. Defibrillator shock episodes has risen during the higher COVID-19 activity. Read the complete Defibrillators Market performance in COVID-19 times.



American Heart Association on Defibrillators

American Heart Association stated that about 20,000 lives are saved due to defibrillators' availability every year and suggested that Public Access Defibrillators (PADs) must be available in the residential apartments, transportation centers, and public holdings.



By Product type, we have categorized the global defibrillator market into the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator and External Defibrillator market. In this the market of External Defibrillator will grow at a great pace during the forecast period. External defibrillators are life-saving devices used to deliver a defibrillating shock to diagnose and restore heart rhythms in an unexpected cardiac arrest. Apart from that, the market of Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator will also flourish during 2020-2027.



North America has the Lion Share of the Global Defibrillator Market

This report further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East& Africa based on region. Upon which North America has the lion share of the global defibrillator market.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific countries like China and India have a huge population base and at the same time, these countries offer immense opportunities to the market players and are expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Company Analysis

1. Medtronic Plc

2. Boston Scientific Corporation

3. Philips Healthcare

4. Nihon Kohden Corporation

5. Asahi Kasei Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Defibrillator Market



6. Market Share

6.1 Product Type

6.2 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

6.3 Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

6.4 By External Defibrillators

6.5 By End Users

6.6 By Regions



7. Product Type - Global Defibrillator Market

7.1 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

7.2 External Defibrillator



8. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator - Global Defibrillator Market

8.1 Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (T-ICDs)

8.1.1 Single-Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

8.1.2 Dual-Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

8.1.3 Biventricular Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators /Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-Ds)

8.2 Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (S-ICDs)

8.3 Others



9. External Defibrillators - Global Defibrillator Market

9.1 Automated External Defibrillators

9.2 Advanced Life Support Defibrillators

9.3 Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators



10. End Users - Global Defibrillator Market

10.1 Hospital

10.2 Prehospital

10.3 Public Access Market

10.4 Alternate Care Market

10.5 Home Healthcare



11. By Region - Global Defibrillator Market

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Latin America

11.5 Middle East and Africa



12. Company Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Recent Development & Strategies

12.3 Financial Insights

Medtronic Plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2txx0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

