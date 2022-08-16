Global Defibrillators Market to Surpass US$ 26,235.6 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global defibrillators market is estimated to be valued at US$ 16,83.5 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Defibrillators Market:

Key players in market are focused on expanding their product portfolio through new product approvals. For instance, in April 2019, Stryker launched new defibrillation solution LIFEPAK CR2 defibrillator with LIFELINK central automated external defibrillator program manager for analysis of heart rhythm during Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, in the U.S. Furthermore, increasing merger and acquisition activities are also expected to drive growth of the global defibrillators market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2017, Abbott, Medical Device Company announced acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc., medical device company. The acquisition helped Abbott to strengthen its market positioning and increase product offering in the defibrillators market.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global defibrillators market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as merger and acquisition by key players in market. For instance, in February 2022, Boston Scientific Corporation, a biomedical/biotechnology engineering firm and multinational manufacturer of medical devices, acquiesced, Baylis Medical Company Inc., medical devices company. This acquisition allows Boston Scientific to integrate the Baylis platforms with our existing electrophysiology and structural heart offerings, further strengthening our position within the highest growth cardiology markets. The transaction consists of an upfront payment of $1.75 billion, and is expected to be approximately one cent accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2022 and increasingly accretive thereafter.

Among product type, the implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD) segment accounted for the major market share in the global defibrillators market in 2022, owing to increasing product approvals and clinical research of defibrillators in major developed and emerging economies. For instance, in May 2019, BIOTRONIK, cardiovascular biomedical research and Technology Company, started next-gen trial to study the clinical safety and workflow benefits of implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator (CRT-D) systems.

Key players operating in the global defibrillators market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Metrax GmbH, Medtronic, Mindray Medical International Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Abbott, BIOTRONIK, Stryker, and LivaNova PLC.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Defibrillators Markets, By Product Type:

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Single Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators



Dual Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

External Defibrillators

Manual External Defibrillators



Automated External Defibrillators



Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Global Defibrillators Markets, By End User:

Hospitals

Cardiac Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Defibrillators Markets, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

