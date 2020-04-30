Global Degaussing System Industry
Apr 30, 2020, 11:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Degaussing System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$235.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.8%. Degaussing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$477.2 Million by the year 2025, Degaussing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Degaussing will reach a market size of US$25.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$65.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- American Superconductor Corporation
- Dayatech Merin Sdn Bhd.
- ECA Group
- Ifen S.P.A.
- L3 Technologies, Inc.
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
- Polyamp AB
- STL Systems AG
- Surma Ltd
- Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
- Wartsila Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Degaussing System Market: Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Degaussing System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Significance of Degaussing Systems in Naval Warfare
Surging Defense (Navy) Spending Supports Drive Growth in the
Degaussing System Market
Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years
2000 through 2018
Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for
2018
With Territorial Disputes in South China Sea Driving Spending
on Naval Vessels, Demand Rises for Degaussing Systems
Growing Maritime Warfare Exercises Present Growth Opportunity
for the Market
Technology Advancements Fuel Growth in the Degaussing Equipment
Market
Challenges Confronting Degaussing Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Share this article