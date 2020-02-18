Global Demand for E-Commerce Boxes to Grow 12% Annually Through 2023

CLEVELAND, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global e-commerce box demand is projected to rise 12% annually to 12.5 billion square meters in 2023. Corrugated boxes are used to ship virtually any type of merchandise purchased via e-commerce and are valued for their relatively low cost, strength, durability and recyclability. These and other trends are included in the study Global Corrugated Boxes. https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-corrugated-boxes-3737.htm

The Asia/Pacific region will account for the majority of gains (62%) primarily due to:

continued fast expansion of the Chinese e-commerce market, the largest in the world

rising consumer incomes and internet penetration across the region allowing more people to begin shopping online for the first time

the development of order-fulfillment infrastructure that facilitates cross-border shipping

increasing consumer comfort with purchasing fragile or high-value products online that may require larger or sturdier boxes

In North America and Western Europe, e-commerce box demand is supported by:

the large number of orders per person, as most consumers shop online

wide use of online shopping subscriptions that offer free shipping for nearly any order, which encourage more frequent orders

widespread consumer comfort with purchasing fragile or high-value products online, which often require higher value boxes to ship

rising popularity of higher value custom boxes with high-quality graphics

However, right-sizing trends in these well-established e-commerce markets will restrain faster growth as the value of commodity-type boxes used in e-commerce decreases due to boxes being smaller and using fewer materials per order.

