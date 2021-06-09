Global Demand for Pressure Sensitive Tapes to Near 60 Million Square Meters in 2025

CLEVELAND, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis projects global demand for pressure sensitive (PSA) tapes to increase 3.8% per year to 58.4 million square meters in 2025, following declines in 2020 due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand will be boosted by:

post-pandemic growth in manufacturing and an ongoing shift away from mechanical fasteners toward tape in the manufacture of many durable goods, most notably transportation equipment and electronics

increasing building construction activity

rising personal incomes in low-income countries

Carton Sealing Tape Will Remain Widely Used, But Faces Competition from Alternatives

The pressure sensitive tape industry can be segmented into two broad categories:

value-added technical, or specialty, tapes (e.g., double-sided, medical)

commodity tapes (e.g., carton sealing, masking, transparent)

The latter types dominate the global market on a volume basis, although the former's share of the market in value terms is much higher due to their significantly higher prices:

Carton sealing tape was the leading product type in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of global volume demand, and will remain so through 2025 due to its integral role in packaging and shipping applications – particularly in the Asia/Pacific region.

region. However, double-sided tapes will grow at a faster rate, supported by increasing utilization in industrial bonding applications due to numerous advantages, including the ability to join a broad range of materials (e.g., fabric, paint, wood, metals, plastics, ceramics, glass, cork, concrete).

Want to Learn More?

Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes is now available from the Freedonia Group. This study analyzes the global pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA, or self-adhesive) tape market. Historical data are provided for 2010, 2015, and 2020, with forecasts for 2025 and 2030. Demand is segmented by product:

carton sealing tape

masking tape (e.g., general purpose, high-temperature)

double-sided tape

adhesive transfer tape

duct tape

electrical tape

other tape products (e.g., clean room tapes, medical tapes, electronic tapes, personal hygiene product tapes, drywall tape, gaffer tape, surface protection tape,etc.)

Pressure sensitive tapes typically include three components – backing, pressure sensitive adhesive, and one or more release coatings. Among backing materials discussed are:

polypropylene

polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

other plastic (e.g., cellulose acetate, fluoropolymer, nylon, polyester, polyethylene, polyimide)

paper

other materials such as cloth, rubber, glass fabric, foam, foil, and nonwovens

Markets evaluated in the study include:

packaging and shipping

manufacturing (e.g., appliance production, electronics and electrical equipment manufacturing, medical device assembly, motor vehicles and other transportation equipment, packaging and printing production, personal care product manufacturing)

building and construction

consumer and office

healthcare and medical

other markets (e.g., automotive aftermarket, event setup, law enforcement, libraries, museums, picture framing, schools, signs and graphics, warehouses, movie sets and theater/concert venues)

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

[email protected]

SOURCE The Freedonia Group