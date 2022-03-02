Global Demand for Productivity Management Software to Reach Nearly US$ 193 Billion in 2032, Fact.MR Report

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published report by Fact.MR anticipates that the global productivity management software market is forecast to accumulate a value of US$ 53.44 Billion by the end of 2022. Until 2032, the market is poised to witness a CAGR of 13.7%.

With the world transitioning towards remote working since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been extensive emphasis on enhancing workflow productivity through remote monitoring systems. Investing in digital productivity management software has enabled enterprises prioritize tasks and align resources accordingly. Since resource planning is vital for ensuring a smooth flow of project management, businesses are investing in robust productivity management platforms.

Want A Detailed Understanding of Market Functioning? Request for a Sample Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7128

With the abundant amount of data created by businesses, it is becoming increasingly necessary for businesses to adopt better data management procedures, causing the market to grow. It serves to enhance cloud computing and to improve customer, supplier, employee, and customer collaboration.

Through the use of Business Productivity Software, groups can coordinate work more effectively since they can access data from any location and at any time; and business can be conducted continuously from anywhere in the world.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 47 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 53.44 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 192.96 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 13.7%

Key Takeaways

By 2022, the global productivity management software market is expected to reach US$ 53.44 Bn .

. The demand for productivity management software increased by 11% between 2017 and 2021.

Over the forecast period, North America is expected to account for around 36% of global revenue.

is expected to account for around 36% of global revenue. Asia Pacific's productivity management software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2032.

productivity management software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2032. Performance management software for SMEs are predicted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 18.7%.

At over 56% in 2022, the cloud-based PMS segment is projected to hold the largest share of revenue.

The CAGR of on-premise deployment is forecast to reach over 7% during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Extensive adoption of remote working across key regions in the wake of the pandemic crisis has increased the need to monitor individual productivity. This has led to increased installation rates of PMS platforms

Copious amounts of data generation, assimilation and analysis across key business domains is necessitating uptake of productivity management platforms to ease out workflows

Key Restraints

Frequent disruptions in internet connectivity may disrupt critical workflow, acting as a significant challenge to market growth

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Productivity Management Software Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7128

Competitive Landscape

To improve productivity and customer experience, vendors focus on improving content management, workflow management, task management, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics software solutions. The main strategy of participants is to launch new products and update existing software solutions.

In June 2020 , Slack Technologies and Amazon Web Services announced their partnership, which will enable deep integration between Amazon AppFlow and AWS Chatbot.

, Slack Technologies and Amazon Web Services announced their partnership, which will enable deep integration between Amazon AppFlow and AWS Chatbot. In April 2020 , Microsoft announced it would rename its productivity software solution Office 365 to Microsoft 365.

, Microsoft announced it would rename its productivity software solution Office 365 to Microsoft 365. In August 2020 , Monday.com signed a partnership agreement with Xertica, a leading cloud computing consulting firm in Latin America . The partnership was intended to help companies become more competitive by enabling them to achieve their goals with their remote teams.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Salesforce

Zoho Corporation Private Limited

Slack Technologies LLC

Monday.com

More Valuable Insights on Productivity Management Software Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global productivity management software market analyzing forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the productivity management software market with detailed segmentation as follows:

By Solution

Structured Work Management



AI & Predictive Analytics



Content Management & Collaboration

By Deployment

Cloud



On-Premise

By Enterprise

Small & Mid-Size Enterprises



Large Enterprises

By Region

North America



Europe



Latin America



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

To Remain 'Ahead' of Your Competitors, Buy the Report Now!

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7128

Key Questions Covered in the Productivity Management Software Market Report

What is the global productivity management software market scenario?

How far is the global demand expected to reach over the forecasted period?

What was the last 5-year CAGR for the demand in the demand in the productivity management software market?

Who are the prominent players in the global productivity management software market?

Which is the most leading region in the productivity management software market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain

SoC Test Platform Market Analysis - Fact.MR foresees thriving growth in SoC test platform demand. A few decades ago, a system-on-chip was nothing more than a buzzword, but has now become a vital component in the current world of technology and electronics. SoCs have nearly unlimited and incomparable applications in real-time scenarios.

IoT Microcontroller Industry Report - Extensive reliance on the virtual space amid deepening internet penetration across multiple industrial domains has boded well for IoT microcontrollers' market demand. It is expected that demand for IoT microcontrollers will expand the fastest in the smart homes segment, registering impressive growth.

Video Switchers Market Analysis - The global market for video switches is expected to broaden in scope significantly, as demand from key end use industries continue to escalate. The utilization of video gaming instruments such as video gaming consoles and others is attributed to giving a positive outlook to the production of video switchers.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have in our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & chemical and materials, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Future Market Insights

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Future Market Insights and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Fact.MR