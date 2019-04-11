Global Demand For Smarter Law: Transforming Busy Lawyers into Business Leaders

Harvard Law's Professor David Wilkins says of the book: "Faure's insightful and practical analysis [is] more important than ever, and makes this…a must read for any lawyer or legal organization seeking to thrive in today's increasingly competitive and technology-driven global age." Legal On-Ramp founder Paul Lippe says: "Probably the best book I've ever read setting the stage for the new model General Counsel." Former general counsel of General Electric, Ben Heineman describes Faure as "One of the most creative and systematic thinkers about contemporary business law."

Keynotes and Smarter workshops – where specially invited legal leaders apply the transformation methodology to their specific challenges – will be held in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Minneapolis, New York, Boston, London, Paris & Singapore, including annual events of ACC and the National Bar Association, between April-June 2019. Full details at smarterlawsolutions.com/news.

MLA Transform is the delivery partner of Smarter Law Solutions and is hosting the workshops on three continents. Together, MLA Transform and Smarter Law Solutions maximize legal coverage, compliance and client satisfaction whilst minimizing legal cost. Since the first Smarter project between Tyco International and Eversheds in 2008 up to the award-winning AvisBudget transformation in 2018, the results have been as successful for law firms as it has been for their general counsel and corporate legal department clients.

For those unable to attend the events, Thomson Reuters launched its first Smarter Law podcast on its Legal Current blog: Smarter Law: Transforming Busy Lawyers into Business Leaders and available on iTunes and major podcast platforms.

Trevor Faure, CEO of Smarter Law Solutions says: "Current developments in the profession involving EY, Thomson Reuters and major reviews of legal services launched by Smarter Law clients make the new book and global tour immediately important. Spanning Emotional Intelligence to Artificial Intelligence, Smarter Law doesn't just deliver more for less but better quality for less."

Event Dates :

Paris – April

– April Minneapolis – April 28th & 29th (ACC Exchange)

– & 29th (ACC Exchange) Singapore – May

– May New York – May 17th (National Bar Association)

– (National Bar Association) London – May 24th (ACC Global Summit)

– (ACC Global Summit) Los Angeles – June

– June San Francisco – June

– June Boston – June

