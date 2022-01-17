Global Demulsifier Markets, 2021-2026 - Increasing Amalgamation Of Chemical & Physical Techniques Of Demulsification

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Demulsifier Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 had an adverse effect on the demulsifiers industry. This was mainly due to the heavy disruption of the oil & gas industry across the globe.

However, with the upliftment in lockdown & trade restrictors, permission for production activities coupled with the development of a vaccine is aiding the production of crude oil across the globe. This is, in turn, propelling the demand in the demulsifier industry. Moreover, the increasing number of oil discoveries and mature oil fields are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the vendors.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Government regulation to preserve the aquatic life and the ecosystem is stimulating the demand for green demulsifiers across the world, thus preventing the growth of chemical demulsifiers. Thus, there is a trend of eco-friendly demulsifier products.

The Middle East & Africa dominated the oil-soluble market in 2020 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the huge crude oil production carried in Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and UAE, among others.

DEMULSIFIER MARKET SEGMENTATION

In terms of revenue, the oil soluble segment accounted for the largest share in the demulsifier market and was valued at USD 1,893.98 million in 2020. The driving force for the fastest-growing segment is that the oil-soluble demulsifier is very much effective in separating the water in oil emulsion, as water is in the dispersed phase and oil is in the continuous phase.

The water-soluble demulsifier market is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 89.38 million by 2026 because it is non-toxic, available at a cheaper rate, and requires no specific safety measures to handle the material.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Europe: Germany has always been considered a thought leader in the global automotive industry. Thus, the automobile sector is one of the key sectors in the country, contributing more than 20% to the country's revenue. This will drive demulsifier market growth during the forecast period.

KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

Escalating demand from increasing production of crude oil

Soaring Automotive Production

Soaring demand for organic demulsifier

High demand for environment-friendly demulsifier

VENDOR ANALYSIS

KEY VENDORS

BASF SE

Baker Hughes

Evonik Industries

Clariant

DOW Chemical Company

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

Arkema SA

The Lubrizol Corporation

Solvay Chemicals

Croda International PLC

Ecolab

Momentive

Stepan Company

Oxiteno

Innospec

King Industries

Rimpro India

Dorf Ketal

Roemex

SI Group

