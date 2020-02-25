Global Denim Jeans Industry
Denim Jeans market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Denim Jeans, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$85.3 Billion by the year 2025, Denim Jeans will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$782.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$636.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Denim Jeans will reach a market size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Denim Jeans - A Fashion Quintessential
Global Denim Industry - Key Facts
Recent Market Activity
Leading Denim and Jeans Markets
North America - Single Largest Denim Jeans Market
Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
A Review of the Latest Denim Innovations
Denims - A Review of the Latest Trends
Strong Growth in Demand from Emerging Markets
Export - Import Statistics
2009 - International Year of Natural Fibers
Background
Denim Industry after the End of Quota System
Multi-fiber Arrangement
Global Competitor Market Shares
Denim Jeans Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7 For All Mankind (USA)
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. (India)
Arvind Limited (India)
Black Peony (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
Diesel S.p.A (Italy)
Edwin Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Gap Inc. (USA)
Levi Strauss & Co. (USA)
Mavi Jeans (Turkey)
Nien Hsing Textile Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
Orta Anadolu (Turkey)
Raymond Group (India)
True Religion Apparel Inc. (USA)
VF Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Apparel and Textile Mirrors GDP Growth
Ballooning Middle Class Population Offers Steady Growth
Opportunities
Expanding Urban Population Spurs Consumption Growth
Global Apparel Market - A Macro Perspective
Growing Demand for Clothing and Fabrics Bodes Well for the Market
Cotton, Key Raw Material for Denim - An Overview
Consumption to Remain Stable
Cotton Trade
Denim - an Expression of Unique Personal Style
World Denim Jeans Market Ranked by Most Popular Jeans Available
Distressed Jeans Increasingly in Vogue
Denim Consumption Largely Dependent on Street Fashions and
Celebrity Styles
Denim Jeans Making Inroads into Work Wear/Corporate Wear
Growing Fashion Consciousness among Women Drives Growth
High-end Premium Denim Jeans to Register Impressive Growth
World Premium Jeans Market Ranked by Most Expensive Jeans
Available
Competition in High-End Denim Jeans Market
Growth in Premium Jeans Category Hampered - A Recent Past
Recollection
Generating Interest in Young Generation - A Challenging Trail
to Tread
Denim Jeans Face Threat from Substitutes
Functional Denim: The Next Big Thing
Shapewear Giant Spanx Enters into the Denim Jeans Market
Acid Washes on Denim Jeans Gain Popularity
Distressed Jeans and Jeggings now in Vogue
Athleisure Remains Strong, Providing Competition to Denim
Innovations Drive Market Dynamism
New Eco-friendly Denim Collection from Patagonia
Skinny vs Boyfriend - The Bestselling Styles
Hunt for the Right Fit Continues
Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural and Organic Denims
Bioindigo: A Greener Way to Dye Denims
Levi?s Goes ?Green?
Hemp Jeans - A Lighter and Sustainable Alternative
Recycled Cotton - A Step towards Sustainability
Bangladesh - A Key Denim Jeans Producer
India Emerges as an Important Denim Resource for Global Giants
Spike in Online Apparel Sales
Growing E-commerce Prospects
Key Market Players
Distribution Channels
Disorganized Retail Understates Sales
Specialty Stores Continue to Dominate Women?s Jeans Sales
Innovation Key to Market Performance in Premium Segment
Emerging Innovations in Denim and Jeans Market
Fabric Blends
Athleisure Trend Drives Growth of Jeans Market
Other Select Emerging Trends
New Designs and Technologies Keep the Denim Marketing Ticking
Key Innovations in the Global Denim Sector
Selvedge Denim Jeans
Sun-Faded Denim
Flared Jeans
Cropped Flare Jeans
Wide Leg Jeans
Two-Tone Jeans
Slim and Straight Jeans
Black Denims
Raw Hem Jeans
Deeply Distressed Jeans
Black Skinny Jeans
Boyfriend Jeans
Stretch Jeans
Straight-Leg Jeans
Embellished Denim Jackets
Longer Denim Jackets
Bold Colors
Acynetic
Lycra Hybrid
VSEP Technology
Sculpt Denim
Contrasting Blue Denim
Super Soft Denim Jeans
Curved Denim Jeans
Stain Repelling Denim Jeans in White
Stretch Denim Jeans
Designer Denim Jeans
Skinny Jeans
Boyfriend Denim Jeans
Curve-Friendly Denim Jeans
Maternity Jeans
Body Contouring Denim Jeans
Eco-Friendly Denim Jeans
Novel Denim Fabric Washes
Colored Denim Jeans
New Designs and Innovations in Preparation of Denim Fabric
New Dyeing Technology to Save Water
Levi Strauss Launches Project F.L.X. to Automate Denim Finishing
Arvind Offers Innovative and Sustainable Denim Range
Numero Uno Makes a Mark in Terms of Sustainability
Scented Jeans
Antimicrobial Jeans
Moisturizing Jeans
Yoga Jeans
Stain Repellent Jeans
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Denim Jeans Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Denim Jeans Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Denim Jeans Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Denim Jeans Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Denim Jeans Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Denim Jeans Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Denim Jeans: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Denim Jeans Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Denim Jeans Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Denim Jeans Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Denim Jeans Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 14: European Denim Jeans Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Denim Jeans Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Denim Jeans Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Denim Jeans Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Denim Jeans Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Denim Jeans: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Denim Jeans Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Denim Jeans Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Denim Jeans Market in Russia: A Historic Review in
US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Denim Jeans Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Denim Jeans Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Denim Jeans Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Denim Jeans Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Denim Jeans Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Denim Jeans Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Denim Jeans Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Denim Jeans: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 39: Denim Jeans Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Denim Jeans Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Denim Jeans Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Denim Jeans Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Denim Jeans Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Denim Jeans Market in Argentina in US$ Million:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Denim Jeans Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Denim Jeans Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Denim Jeans Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Denim Jeans Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Denim Jeans Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Denim Jeans Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Denim Jeans Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Denim Jeans Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Denim Jeans: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Denim Jeans Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Denim Jeans Market in Israel in US$ Million: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Denim Jeans Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Denim Jeans Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Denim Jeans Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Denim Jeans Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Denim Jeans Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Denim Jeans Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Denim Jeans Market in Africa: A Historic Review in
US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 159
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443606/?utm_source=PRN
