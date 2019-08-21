Global Dental 3D Printing Market Size to Observe Significant Growth During 2013-2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Dental 3D printing Market is set to grow at a higher pace in the near future. The digitalization in dentistry has enabled a faster, easier and precise customization for patients with acute and chronic dental problems. 3D printing is a process of fabricating 3D solid objects from a digital file in STL format with a 3D printer by joining, bonding, polymerizing and sintering smaller volume elements. Dental 3D printing technique is anticipated to bring a positive transformation in the healthcare domain by achieving a higher level in personalized medical trends.

Factors driving the growth of dental 3D printing market comprise rise in geriatric population and increase in patient pool in developing countries. Increasing number of personalized and customized dental 3D printers are augmenting the growth dynamics. Increase in disposable income and utilization of digital metrics is leading the vertical growth.

By technology, the segmentation includes prosthodontics, implantology and orthodontics. Prosthodontics account for a significant share owing to major use. End-user category entails clinics and laboratories. Laboratories lead the commercial segment owing to the presence of dental institutions and rise in dental treatments.

Mergers, acquisitions and product launches are key strategies adopted by dental 3D printing market players. Investors have been consistently investing in the field of 3D printing in the past few years. In addition, the investors are highly keen on investing for the niche industrial applications and the dynamics of mass market, in the present scenario. For instance, HP has now entered into production of laser-sintered parts that will lead in the manufacture of SLS machines. This will enable the company to augment its production rate and hit the mainstream business.

Geographically, North America accounts for a significant share in 2017 with an anticipation of continuing the trend further. Presence of infrastructure for dentistry is more likely to pump the growth dynamics in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a favorable growth attributing to the rise in patient pool and demand for personalized dental solutions.

The key players in the dental 3D printing market comprises Asiga, Stratasys, Renishaw, SLM Solutions, EnvisionTec, FormLabs Inc, EOS Germany, Dental Wings, Rapid Shape, DWS Italy, Planmeca and Kulzer GmbH.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Dental 3D Printing from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Dental 3D Printing market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Dental 3D Printing including:

Stratasys



3D Systems



EnvisionTEC



DWS Systems



Bego



Prodways Entrepreneurs



Asiga

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Desktop 3D Printer



Industrial 3D Printer

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Dental Lab & Clinic



Hospital



Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

