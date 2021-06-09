Global Dental CAD-CAM Market | Nearly $ 660 Mn growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio
3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., and Danaher Corp. will emerge as major dental CAD-CAM market participants during 2021-2025
The dental CAD-CAM market is expected to grow by USD 659.98 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the dental CAD-CAM market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
This dental CAD-CAM market report encapsulates not only the information technology industry value chain analysis but also features overall validation techniques employed for deriving the most accurate data insights.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Dental CAD-CAM Market Participants:
3Shape AS: The company offers a wide range of CAD-CAM solutions for labs and clinics such as Splint Studio, TRIOS Patient Monitoring, and others.
Align Technology Inc.: The company offers innovative tools and features such as iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry.
Danaher Corp.: The company offers dental CAD-CAM such as aVo X 500, a simple, yet powerful solution, supported by a one-click DTX Studio integration for advanced diagnostics and treatment planning.
Dental CAD-CAM Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Dental CAD-CAM market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Dental Practice CAD-CAM Systems
- Dental Laboratory CAD-CAM Systems
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
The dental cad-cam market is driven by the high demand for dental cosmetic surgeries In addition, the use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions is expected to trigger the dental CAD-CAM market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
