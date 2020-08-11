Global Dental Chairs Market Outlook and Forecasts to 2025 - In-depth Coverage of the COVID-19 Impact on the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Chairs Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dental chair market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025. Europe is expected to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. APAC is expected to grow at a fast rate, growing at a CAGR of over 6%.



The global dental chair market is likely to witness considerable growth during the period. The surge in oral diseases worldwide is a major factor influencing the market growth. Over 3 - 5 billion people have oral diseases that are chronic and progressive. The high prevalence of oral diseases such as periodontal disease, dental caries, oral cancer, and teeth loss will increase the demand for chairs. Oral cancer is another deadliest oral challenge. Lip and oral cavity cancers are among the top 15 most common cancers worldwide, with 500,550 incident cases in 2018. The prevalence of several oral diseases is high in the elderly population, thereby contributing to the growth of oral care products.



As the dental tourism market is flourishing in several countries globally, people from developed countries are either traveling on their own or through travel and medical tourism companies that provide certified or high-quality treatment options. Several developing countries offer affordable quality treatment in a short time to attract patients. The UK patient population receives high-quality, affordable oral care treatment in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Poland. Similarly, most American patients can easily obtain low-cost care in Argentina, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Peru.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the dental chair market during the forecast period:

The popularity of Dental Tourism

The emergence of Special Dental Chairs

Favorable Patient Demographics for Dental Care

Acceptance of Cosmetic & Aesthetic dentistry

The study considers the present scenario of the dental chair market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



Europe is growing at a slower rate than other regions, however, the region witnessed the highest share in the global dental chair market in 2019. The growing preference for technologically advanced and aesthetically designed chairs is contributing to the increased revenue growth. The region is expected to witness growth during the forecast period as major vendors are expected to launch several new chairs.

North America is another major revenue contributor to the market. The region is witnessing a steady growth due to the growing government and private funding, high awareness of oral healthcare among the general public, and the growing adoption of digital dentistry technologies. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are the major revenue contributors in the APAC region. India is likely to grow at a faster rate than all other countries.



The global dental chair market is highly dynamic and diverse, with the presence of several global, regional, and local players, offering a broad range of chair solutions to end-users. It is expected that the consolidation will continue as vendors, particularly those with limited financial, operating, and marketing resources, seeks to partner/combine with leading global players that can provide growth opportunities. The attractiveness of the dental chair market continues to stimulate strategic buyers and private equity firms. Several vendors took advantage of historically low-interest rates to make strategic acquisitions.



