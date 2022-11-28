Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Report to 2027 - Increasing Investments in Cad/Cam Technologies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market by Type (Dental Implants (Titanium, Zirconium), Dental Prosthetics (Dental Bridges, Crowns, Dentures, Veneers, Inlays & Onlays), Type of Facility (Hospitals, Clinics, Dental Labs) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dental implants and prosthetics market is projected to reach USD 14.1 Billion by 2027 from USD 9.9 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The premium implants segment accounted for the largest share in the dental implants market

Based on price, the dental implants market is segmented into premium implants, value implants, and discounted implants. In 2021, the premium implants segment accounted for the largest share in the dental implants market. The large share of premium implants is mainly due to their higher adoption in developed countries, such as the US, Germany, and Japan.

In 2021, dental bridges accounted for the largest share in the dental prosthetics market, by type

The dental prosthetics market, by type, is split into dental crowns, dental bridges, dentures, abutments, veneers, and inlays & onlays. In 2021, dental bridges accounted for the largest share in the dental prosthetics market, by type. The large share of dental bridges is mainly due to dental bridges are cost-effective alternatives to single-tooth implants and can also cover up multiple missing teeth. However, the use of bridges in dental restoration procedures poses the risk of deterioration of the bone surrounding the previous missing tooth. In addition, bridges are more prone to plaque accumulation and gum diseases.

Hospitals and clinics held the largest dental implants and prosthetics market share in 2021

Based on type of facility, hospitals and clinics held the largest dental implants and prosthetics market share in 2021. The rising number of dental clinics and hospitals in developing countries (such as India and China) is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for players operating in the dental implants and prosthetics market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR in 2021

Based on geography, the dental implants and prosthetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Growth of the Asia Pacific dental implants and prosthetics market is primarily driven by the rapid rise in geriatric population, flourishing medical tourism, and higher demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market, 2021

4.3 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market: Geographic Mix

4.4 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market: Developed Versus Developing Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Rising Incidence of Dental Diseases

5.3.1.1.1 Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases

5.3.1.1.2 Edentulism

5.3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

5.3.1.3 Growing Dental Tourism in Emerging Markets

5.3.1.4 Improving Disposable Incomes in Developing Countries

5.3.1.5 Development of Technologically Advanced Solutions

5.3.1.6 Changing Lifestyles and Unhealthy Food Habits

5.3.1.7 Growing Consumer Awareness and Rising Focus on Aesthetics

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Cost of Dental Implants and Limited Reimbursements

5.3.2.2 Greater Risk of Tooth Loss Associated with Dental Bridges

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Low Penetration Rate of Dental Implants in Developing Countries

5.3.3.2 Increasing Investments in Cad/Cam Technologies

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Dearth of Trained Dental Practitioners

5.3.4.2 Pricing Pressure Faced by Prominent Market Players

5.4 Industry Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Market Consolidation

5.4.2 Rising Focus on Product Development and Launches

5.4.3 Rising Number of Industry-Academia Collaborations

5.4.4 Dental Insurance in US

5.4.5 Robotic Dentists and Ai

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.6.1 Average Selling Price, by Type

5.6.1.1 Premium Implants

5.6.1.2 Value Implants

5.6.1.3 Discounted Implants

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Ecosystem Market Map

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Supply Chain Analysis

5.11 Regulatory Analysis

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Adjacent Market Analysis

5.14 Key Conferences & Events During 2022-2024

5.15 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.16 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

6 Dental Implants Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dental Implants Market, by Material

6.2.1 Titanium Implants

6.2.1.1 Titanium Implants Market, by Procedure

6.2.1.1.1 Two-Stage Procedure

6.2.1.1.1.1 Time-Consuming and Expensive Nature of Two-Stage Procedures to Limit Growth

6.2.1.1.2 Single-Stage Procedure

6.2.1.1.2.1 Growing Preference for Better Aesthetics and Greater Demand for Less Time-Consuming Procedures to Drive Growth

6.2.1.2 Titanium Implants Market, by Connector

6.2.1.2.1 External Hexagonal Connectors

6.2.1.2.1.1 Higher Strength and Durability to Drive Demand for External Hexagonal Connectors

6.2.1.2.2 Internal Hexagonal Connectors

6.2.1.2.2.1 Higher Aesthetic Value to Drive Adoption of External Hexagonal Connectors for Cosmetic Dentistry

6.2.1.2.3 Internal Octagonal Connectors

6.2.1.2.3.1 Ability to Eliminate Adverse Effects of Force Distribution on Prosthetic and Implant Screws to Propel Adoption

6.2.2 Zirconium Implants

6.3 Dental Implants Market, by Design

6.3.1 Tapered Dental Implants

6.3.1.1 Advantages Such as Improved Primary Stability in Soft Bone and Immediate Restoration to Fuel Growth

6.3.2 Parallel-Walled Dental Implants

6.3.2.1 Post-Operative Complications Associated with Parallel-Walled Implants to Limit Growth

6.4 Dental Implants Market, by Type

6.4.1 Root-Form Dental Implants

6.4.1.1 High Success Rate and Durability of Root-Form Implants to Propel Growth

6.4.2 Plate-Form Dental Implants

6.4.2.1 High Cost of Plate-Form Implants to Limit Demand

6.5 Dental Implants Market, by Price

6.5.1 Premium Implants

6.5.1.1 Long-Term Use and Success of Premium Implants to Boost Demand

6.5.2 Value Implants

6.5.2.1 Growing Dental Tourism in Emerging Countries to Drive Market

6.5.3 Discounted Implants

6.5.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Discounted Implants to Drive Adoption

7 Dental Prosthetics Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bridges

7.2.1 Bridges Market, by Type

7.2.1.1 3-Unit Bridges

7.2.1.1.1 Possibility of Bone Resorption and Bacterial Decay to Affect Adoption of 3-Unit Bridges

7.2.1.2 4-Unit Bridges

7.2.1.2.1 Growing Number of Root Canal Procedures to Drive Demand for 4-Unit Bridges

7.2.1.3 Maryland Bridges

7.2.1.3.1 Low Cost of Maryland Bridges to Drive Market

7.2.1.4 Cantilever Bridges

7.2.1.4.1 Increasing Use of Single-Tooth Implants to Lead to Decline in Adoption of Cantilever Bridges

7.3 Crowns

7.3.1 High Durability of Dental Crowns to Drive Demand

7.4 Dental Bridges & Crowns Market, by Material

7.4.1 Porcelain-Fused-To-Metal

7.4.1.1 High Strength and Stability and Low Cost to Drive Market for Pfm Crowns and Bridges

7.4.2 All-Ceramics

7.4.2.1 Better Dental Aesthetics Offered by All-Ceramic Crowns and Bridges to Fuel Growth

7.4.3 Metal

7.4.3.1 Ability to Withstand Heavy Biting and Chewing Forces to Drive Adoption

7.5 Dentures

7.5.1 Partial Dentures

7.5.1.1 Growing Edentulous Population to Drive Demand for Partial Dentures

7.5.2 Complete Dentures

7.5.2.1 Longer Healing Process to Limit Demand for Complete Dentures

7.6 Veneers

7.6.1 Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry to Drive Market for Veneers

7.7 Inlays & Onlays

7.7.1 Growing Use of Cad/Cam Technologies to Fabricate Inlays & Onlays to Support Growth

8 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market, by Type of Facility

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals & Clinics

8.2.1 Growing Number of Dental Clinics & Hospitals to Support Market Growth

8.3 Dental Laboratories

8.3.1 Increasing Outsourcing of Manufacturing Functions to Dental Laboratories to Drive Market

8.4 Other Facilities

9 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies

10.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant for Start-Ups

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Dynamic Companies

10.6.3 Starting Blocks

10.6.4 Responsive Companies

10.7 Company Product Footprint

10.8 End-User Footprint of Major Players

10.9 Regional Footprint of Major Players

10.10 Competitive Benchmarking

10.11 Competitive Scenario

10.11.1 Product Launches

10.11.2 Deals

10.11.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Institut Straumann Ag

11.1.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.1.4 Analyst's View

11.1.1.4.1 Right to Win

11.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

11.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.1.2 Envista Holdings Corporation

11.1.3 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

11.1.4 3M Company

11.1.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

11.1.6 Henry Schein, Inc.

11.1.7 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

11.1.8 Coltene Group

11.1.9 Ivoclar Vivadent Ag

11.1.10 Avinent Implant System

11.1.11 Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.

11.1.12 Bicon, LLC

11.1.13 Adin Dental Implant Systems

11.1.14 Dio Corporation

11.1.15 Thommen Medical Ag

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Septodont Holding

11.2.2 Southern Implants

11.2.3 Keystone Dental, Inc.

11.2.4 Bego GmbH & Co. Kg

11.2.5 Ultradent Products, Inc.

11.2.6 Voco GmbH

11.2.7 Dmg Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH

11.2.8 Shofu Inc.

11.2.9 Bisco, Inc.

11.2.10 Dental Technologies Inc.

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfthcj

