Global Dental Implants Market 2020: Historic Analysis 2012-2019, COVID-19 Implications, Growth Deviations, Regional Insights and Forecasts to 2027
May 28, 2020, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Implants - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (current & future analysis) and 2012-2019 (historic review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Dental Implants market worldwide will grow by a projected US$2.3 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.
Root Form, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 6.5% and reach a market size of US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Root Form market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$69.9 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$68 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Root Form segment will reach a market size of US$222.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Dental Implants market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$609.5 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.
Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Dental Implants market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Dental Implant - A Tooth Replacement Technique Promising Aesthetic Benefits & Improved Quality of Life
- Implant Dentistry Market - Snapshots
- Recent Market Activity
- Demographic Factors & Advancements to Foster Growth in Dental Implants Market
- Adoption of Dental Implants - Breakdown by Number of Implants in Select Countries
- Developed Countries Still Far from Market Maturity
- Cost and Reimbursement Issues of Dental Implant Procedures
- Europe Ahead in Dental Implants Market
- Developing Economies to Lead Future Growth
- Titanium Implants: Versatility, Strength & Biocompatibility Sustain Adoption
- Zirconium Emerges as a Strong and Reliable Material for Dental Implants
- Reviving Economy to Spur Dental Implant Procedures
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Dental Implants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- A.B. Dental (Israel)
- ADIN Dental Implant Systems Ltd. (Israel)
- Biotech Dental (France)
- BioHorizons, Inc. (USA)
- Camlog Holding AG (Switzerland)
- Dentatus AB (Sweden)
- Dentsply Sirona (USA)
- Glidewell Laboratories (USA)
- Global D (France)
- Hi-Tec Implants (Israel)
- Impladent Ltd. (USA)
- Implant Direct Sybron International, LLC (USA)
- Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)
- Keystone Dental, Inc. (USA)
- MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
- Neoss Ltd. (UK)
- Nobel Biocare Services AG (Switzerland)
- OCO Biomedical, Inc. (USA)
- Osstem Implant Co., Ltd. (Korea)
- Thommen Medical AG (Switzerland)
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Biomet 3i LLC (USA)
- Zimmer Dental, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Popularity of Aesthetic & Cosmetic Dentistry to Spur Opportunities for Implants
- Implant Benefits Lead to Increased Consumer Acceptance
- Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
- Technology Advancements to Spur Growth in Market
- CAD/CAM: Transforming Dental Practices
- Focus on 3D Printing in Healthcare to Expedite Dental Implant Manufacturing
- Guided Surgeries: Role in Rehabilitating Edentate Spaces
- Mini Dental Implants Continue to Gain Popularity
- Implantologists Facing Complex Choices amid Growing Commoditization & Scaling Down of Innovations in Dental Implants
- New Materials Make Inroads
- Innovative Material Aids in Dental Implant Stability
- Mexican Researchers Develop New Ceramic Polymer Blend Material for Implants
- CaP/Gelatin Composites to Improve Performance of Titanium Implants
- New Dental Implant Material to Prevent Fall Out of Implants
- Research Focuses on Improving Implant Procedures and Durability
- Novel Coating to Prevent Infections in Implants
- All-On-4 Implants - An Innovative Procedure
- Finite Element Analysis to Reduce Implant Failures
- Nanotechnology Redefines Surface Topography
- Nanotechnology Dental Implants: Low Failure Rates Aid Market Growth
- Titanium Dioxide Nanotubes - A Potential Game Changer in Implant Dentistry
- Research Throws Light on Nanodiamonds' Potential in Revolutionizing Implant Dentistry
- Grafting Procedures Expands Implant Market
- Growing Use of Dental Biomaterials Aiding Growth of Dental Implants
- Bio-Hybrid Dental Implants for Restoring Physiological Functions of Tooth
- Biomaterial Implants in Dentistry
- Digital Technology & Software to Aid in Reducing Costs of Dental Implants
- Some Common Drugs Impede Dental Implants while Others Enhance Success Rate of Implantations
- Effective Direct-to-Consumer Marketing to Propel Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 147
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qmtdb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article