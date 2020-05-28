Global Dental Implants Market 2020: Historic Analysis 2012-2019, COVID-19 Implications, Growth Deviations, Regional Insights and Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Implants - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (current & future analysis) and 2012-2019 (historic review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Dental Implants market worldwide will grow by a projected US$2.3 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.



Root Form, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 6.5% and reach a market size of US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Root Form market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$69.9 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$68 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Root Form segment will reach a market size of US$222.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Dental Implants market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$609.5 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Dental Implants market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Dental Implant - A Tooth Replacement Technique Promising Aesthetic Benefits & Improved Quality of Life

Implant Dentistry Market - Snapshots

Recent Market Activity

Demographic Factors & Advancements to Foster Growth in Dental Implants Market

Adoption of Dental Implants - Breakdown by Number of Implants in Select Countries

Developed Countries Still Far from Market Maturity

Cost and Reimbursement Issues of Dental Implant Procedures

Europe Ahead in Dental Implants Market

Developing Economies to Lead Future Growth

Titanium Implants: Versatility, Strength & Biocompatibility Sustain Adoption

Zirconium Emerges as a Strong and Reliable Material for Dental Implants

Reviving Economy to Spur Dental Implant Procedures

Global Competitor Market Shares

Dental Implants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



A.B. Dental ( Israel )

) ADIN Dental Implant Systems Ltd. ( Israel )

) Biotech Dental ( France )

) BioHorizons, Inc. ( USA )

) Camlog Holding AG ( Switzerland )

) Dentatus AB ( Sweden )

) Dentsply Sirona ( USA )

) Glidewell Laboratories ( USA )

) Global D ( France )

) Hi-Tec Implants ( Israel )

) Impladent Ltd. ( USA )

) Implant Direct Sybron International, LLC ( USA )

) Institut Straumann AG ( Switzerland )

) Keystone Dental, Inc. ( USA )

) MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. ( Israel )

) Neoss Ltd. (UK)

Nobel Biocare Services AG ( Switzerland )

) OCO Biomedical, Inc. ( USA )

) Osstem Implant Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Thommen Medical AG ( Switzerland )

) Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Biomet 3i LLC ( USA )

) Zimmer Dental, Inc. ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Popularity of Aesthetic & Cosmetic Dentistry to Spur Opportunities for Implants

Implant Benefits Lead to Increased Consumer Acceptance

Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

Technology Advancements to Spur Growth in Market

CAD/CAM: Transforming Dental Practices

Focus on 3D Printing in Healthcare to Expedite Dental Implant Manufacturing

Guided Surgeries: Role in Rehabilitating Edentate Spaces

Mini Dental Implants Continue to Gain Popularity

Implantologists Facing Complex Choices amid Growing Commoditization & Scaling Down of Innovations in Dental Implants

New Materials Make Inroads

Innovative Material Aids in Dental Implant Stability

Mexican Researchers Develop New Ceramic Polymer Blend Material for Implants

CaP/Gelatin Composites to Improve Performance of Titanium Implants

New Dental Implant Material to Prevent Fall Out of Implants

Research Focuses on Improving Implant Procedures and Durability

Novel Coating to Prevent Infections in Implants

All-On-4 Implants - An Innovative Procedure

Finite Element Analysis to Reduce Implant Failures

Nanotechnology Redefines Surface Topography

Nanotechnology Dental Implants: Low Failure Rates Aid Market Growth

Titanium Dioxide Nanotubes - A Potential Game Changer in Implant Dentistry

Research Throws Light on Nanodiamonds' Potential in Revolutionizing Implant Dentistry

Grafting Procedures Expands Implant Market

Growing Use of Dental Biomaterials Aiding Growth of Dental Implants

Bio-Hybrid Dental Implants for Restoring Physiological Functions of Tooth

Biomaterial Implants in Dentistry

Digital Technology & Software to Aid in Reducing Costs of Dental Implants

Some Common Drugs Impede Dental Implants while Others Enhance Success Rate of Implantations

Effective Direct-to-Consumer Marketing to Propel Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 147

