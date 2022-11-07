Global Dental Implants Market Report 2022: Accelerating Penetration of Digital Dentistry to Help Shape Sector

Nov 07, 2022, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Implants Market: Analysis By Material (Titanium, Zirconium & Other), By Product (Endosteal, Subperiosteal, Transosteal & Others), By Design (Tapered & Parallel Walled), By Region, Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dental implants market was valued at US$4.22 billion in 2021, and is expected to be worth US$6.08 billion in 2027. Dental implants are referred to the artificial tooth roots, made of materials such as titanium or zirconium, that could be inserted into the jaw. They not only enable for the aesthetic and functional replacement of lost teeth, but also for the preservation of jaw structure by avoiding bone resorption or atrophy.
Dental implants do not need the grinding down of healthy nearby teeth, do not cause discomfort while eating or speaking, and are long-lasting with a natural appearance as compared to traditional fixed bridges or dentures. The preference for dental implants as a treatment option over conventional devices such as crowns, bridges, or dentures is therefore unsurprising. The global dental implants market is determined to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% over the forecasted period of 2022-2027.
Market Segmentation Analysis:
- By Material: The report identifies three segments on the basis of material: Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants and Other Implants. The titanium dental implants segment held the largest market share (more than 68%) in 2021.
- By Product: The report identifies four segments on the basis of product: Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants and Others. Endosteal dental implants segment held the largest market share (more than 44%) in 2021.
- By Design: The report identifies two segments on the basis of design: Tapered Implants and Parallel Walled Implants. In 2021, tapered implants held the market's leading position and had a share of more than 65%.
- By Region: In the report, the global dental implants market is divided into four regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and ROW. Europe accounted for the maximum share of more than 37% of the global market in 2021. Rising life expectancy is changing the shape of the European nations age pyramid, the most significant change will be a notable shift toward a much older demographic structure, a trend that is expected to continue.
Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a significantly high rate due to a large patient base and the expanding use of advanced implants in dentistry. Additionally, the expansion of medical tourism in Singapore, China, and India is probably going to favor the market growth in the region.
Market Dynamics:
Growth Drivers
- Growing Concern for Oral Healthcare
- Expansion of Dental Service Organizations
- Rising Preference of Cosmetic Dentistry
- Surging Geriatric Population
- Rapid Urbanization
- Surging Focus on Edentulous Treatment
Challenges
- Shortage of Trained Dentists and Dental Hospitals
- High Cost of Dental Implant Treatment & Reimbursement Issues
- Greater Risk of Tooth Loss associated with Dental Bridges
Market Trends
- Increasing Spending on Dental Services
- Accelerating Penetration of Digital Dentistry
- Growing Application of CAD/CAM Technologies
- Advancements in Implant Technology in Developed Countries
