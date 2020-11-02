Global Dental Infection Control Products Industry
Global Dental Infection Control Products Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027
Nov 02, 2020, 12:20 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Infection Control Products estimated at US$927.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $251.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR
The Dental Infection Control Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$251.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$200.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 131-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3M Company
- Air Techniques Inc.
- Biotrol
- Coltène/Whaledent AG
- Crosstex International Inc.
- Dentisan
- Dentsply Sirona Inc.
- First Medica™
- Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. Inc.
- KaVo Kerr Group
- Laboratoire Septodont
- maxill Inc.
- Owens & Minor Inc.
- Schülke & Mayr GmbH
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Dental Infection Control Products: Essential to Prevent Cross-
Infections and Occupational Exposures to Pathogens in Dental
Facilities
Recent Market Activity
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth in Dental Infection
Control Products Market
Rising Significance of Infection Control in Dental Practices
Global Competitor Market Shares
Dental Infection Control Products Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Noteworthy Trends and Issues
Personal Protective Equipment: Protection against Infectious
Material
Gloves: The First Line of Defense in Dental Offices
Low Latex Protein Gloves -A Solution to Address Latex-Related
Allergies
Powdered Vs Non-Powdered Gloves
Ban on Use of Powdered Medical Gloves
Mask -Another Critical Protective Wear to Prevent Spread of
Infections
Surface Cleaning & Disinfection: Vital for Infection Control in
Dental Practices
Comparing Alcohol-based and Non-Alcohol Based Disinfectants
Go Green: Order of the Day
Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Toxic Chemicals Gain Prominence
Need to Achieve Eco-Friendliness Brings Newer Green Methods to
the Fore
Reusables & Disposables: Drawing a Parallel
Advancing Dentistry Technologies Necessitate Greater Focus on
Infection Control
Stemming Tuberculosis Cases: Vital Role of Infection Control
Practices in Dental Clinics
Recent Incidents of Infections & Epidemics Present Infection
Control Challenges for Dental Clinics
Ebola Virus Disease: Implications for Dental Practices
MERS Infection: Emphasis on Adopting Infection Control in
Dental Practices
Zika Virus Threat & Implications for Dentistry
Infection Control in Dental Unit Water Lines
Inadequate Cleaning of Surgical Equipment: High Risk for Patients
Rising Cost of Infection Control: A Matter of Concern for
Dental Practices
Reading the Fine Print: Essential for Appropriate Usage of
Products
Bib Clips: Likely Risk of Infection
Regulations Putting Global Dental Infection Control Market on
the Fast Track
A Peek into the Regulatory Framework for Dental Infection
Control Products in the US
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Dental Infection Control Products Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Dental Infection Control Products Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Dental Infection Control Products Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Dental Infection Control Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Dental Infection Control Products Market in the United
States: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Dental Infection Control Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Dental Infection Control Products Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Dental Infection Control Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Dental Infection Control Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Dental Infection Control Products Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Dental Infection Control Products Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Dental Infection Control Products Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 16: French Dental Infection Control Products Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Dental Infection Control Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Dental Infection Control Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Dental Infection Control
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Dental Infection Control Products Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Dental Infection Control Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Dental Infection Control Products Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Dental Infection Control Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Russia:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Dental Infection Control Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 28: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Dental Infection Control Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 30: Dental Infection Control Products Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Dental Infection Control Products Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Dental Infection Control Products Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Dental Infection Control Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Dental Infection Control Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Dental Infection Control Products Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Dental Infection Control Products Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Dental Infection Control Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Dental Infection
Control Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Dental Infection Control Products
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 41: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Dental Infection Control Products
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Dental Infection Control Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 44: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Argentina
in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Brazil:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Dental Infection Control Products Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Dental Infection Control Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Dental Infection Control
Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 50: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Rest of
Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Dental Infection Control Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Dental Infection Control Products Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Dental Infection Control Products
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Dental Infection Control Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 55: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Dental Infection Control Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 57: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Israel in
US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Dental Infection Control Products
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Dental Infection Control Products Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Dental Infection Control
Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Dental Infection Control Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Dental Infection Control Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Africa:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
