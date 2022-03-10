What's New for 2022?

ABSTRACT-

Global Dental Infection Control Products Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

Dental infection control products is a fast growing market, where demand is driven by the rapid increase in demand for dental procedures and treatment, increasing awareness about the risk of infections in healthcare and dental settings, and the growing emphasis on adopting measures to prevent transmission of diseases. Rising concerns over cross infections and the increasing risk of bacterial and viral infections in dental care settings along with the adoption of strict infection control policies are leading to high demand for infection control products in dental facilities. Other key factors driving growth include greater prevalence of dental disorders and a growing base of geriatric population. The continuously changing lifestyle of consumers and their food habits, availability of modernized machinery, technological advancements and continued research and development efforts are expected to provide new opportunities for growth in the future. The increase in demand for dental surgical procedures, including cosmetic dentistry, and increased availability of trained dentists and other dental care personnel, and availability of reimbursement for medicines in several countries also boosts market expansion. The increase in demand for dental surgical procedures, including cosmetic dentistry, and increased availability of trained dentists and other dental care personnel is supporting the network of dental care facilities to expand, helping address the growing demand for treating dental infection as well as other periodontal diseases.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Infection Control Products estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$965 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44.6% share of the global Dental Infection Control Products market. Demand for consumable products is set to be led by increasing demand for dental procedures due to higher prevalence of dental disorders in children above 5 years and adolescents, as well as growing consumer interest in cosmetic dentistry. Additional factors driving growth include increasing adoption and short lifecycle of consumable products and the higher risk of cross-contamination. Dental equipment segment is also likely to grow at a healthy rate, driven by technological advancements in ultrasonic cleaning units and cleaning monitors.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $431.6 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $172.3 Million by 2026

The Dental Infection Control Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$431.6 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 35.19% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$172.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$187 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US and Europe represents the largest markets, driven by factors including increasing dental infections prevalence; growing demand for advanced dental surgeries and cosmetic procedures; continued introduction of innovative products, first-in-class healthcare infrastructure; ample insurance coverage; and rising disposable income and healthcare spending. Demand in Asia-Pacific region is accelerated by increasing prevalence of dental diseases, a growing geriatric population with cavity issues, an expanding network of dental healthcare setups, and increasing disposable income and affordability of dental treatments. More

