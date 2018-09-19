Global Dental Infection Control Products Markets to 2024 - Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth in Dental Infection Control Products Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Dental Infection Control Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Dental Infection Control Products in US$ Thousand.

The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Key Topics Covered:

3M ( USA )

( ) Air Techniques, Inc. ( USA )

) Biotrol ( USA )

) Coltne/Whaledent AG ( Switzerland )

) Crosstex International, Inc. ( USA )

) Dentisan (UK)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. ( USA )

) First Medica ( USA )

) Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., Inc. ( USA )

) KaVo Kerr Group ( USA )

) Laboratoire Septodont ( France )

) maxill, Inc. ( Canada )

) Owens & Minor, Inc. ( USA )

) Schlke & Mayr GmbH ( Germany )

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Dental Infection Control Products: Essential to Prevent Cross - Infections and Occupational Exposures to Pathogens in Dental Facilities

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth in Dental Infection Control Products Market

Rising Significance of Infection Control in Dental Practices

Noteworthy Trends and Issues

Personal Protective Equipment: Protection against Infectious Material

Gloves: The First Line of Defense in Dental Offices

Low Latex Protein Gloves - A Solution to Address Latex-Related Allergies

Powdered Vs Non-Powdered Gloves

Ban on Use of Powdered Medical Gloves

Mask - Another Critical Protective Wear to Prevent Spread of Infections

Surface Cleaning & Disinfection: Vital for Infection Control in Dental Practices

Comparing Alcohol-based and Non-Alcohol Based Disinfectants

Go Green: Order of the Day

Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Toxic Chemicals Gain Prominence

Need to Achieve Eco-Friendliness Brings Newer Green Methods to the Fore

Reusables & Disposables: Drawing a Parallel

Advancing Dentistry Technologies Necessitate Greater Focus on Infection Control

Stemming Tuberculosis Cases: Vital Role of Infection Control Practices in Dental Clinics

Recent Incidents of Infections & Epidemics Present Infection Control Challenges for Dental Clinics

Ebola Virus Disease: Implications for Dental Practices

MERS Infection: Emphasis on Adopting Infection Control in Dental Practices

Zika Virus Threat & Implications for Dentistry

Infection Control in Dental Unit Water Lines

Inadequate Cleaning of Surgical Equipment: High Risk for Patients

Rising Cost of Infection Control: A Matter of Concern for Dental Practices

Reading the Fine Print: Essential for Appropriate Usage of Products

Bib Clips: Likely Risk of Infection

Regulations Putting Global Dental Infection Control Market on the Fast Track

A Peek into the Regulatory Framework for Dental Infection Control Products in the US



3. DENTAL MARKET - A REVIEW



Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions

Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales

Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services

Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population

Aging Global Population: A Major Growth Propeller

Transforming Role of Dental Practice

Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Why is Infection Control Necessary in Dental Practices?

Common Transmission Modes of Microorganisms in Dental Practices

Airborne Infections: High Risk in Dental Practices

Diseases/Infections Caused by Certain Micro Organisms

A Glance at Select Diseases/Infections in Dental Practice

Infection Control in Dental Practices: An Introduction

Dental Infection Control Products: A Brief Description of Select Products

Personal Protective Products

Gloves

Types of Dental Gloves

Masks

Protective Eyewear

Tunics & Uniforms

Rubber Dams

Disinfectants

How is Disinfection Different from Decontamination?

Dental Tray Covers

Sterilization Products



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

Young Innovations Takes Over Promident

COLTENE to Take Over SciCan

Young Innovations Acquires Mydent International

Owens & Minor Acquires Surgical & Infection Prevention (S&IP) Business of Halyard Health

Crosstex Launches Syclone Amalgam Separator

CleanCert Unveils CleanCert+ Biofilm Disinfectant and LabCert for Dental Infection Control

Crosstex Acquires SAFE-FLO Saliva Ejector Products from RJC Products

Sri Trang Group Establishes Ventyv Company

Hu-Friedy Takes Over J. Palmero Sales Company

Cantel Medical Purchases Accutron

Dentisan Launches Dentifloor

Crosstex Acquires Sterilex Liquid Ultra Product Line



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Increasing Focus on Infection Control

Regulatory Guidelines for Dental Infection Control Prevention in the US

Risk of Infection Transmission in Dental Surfaces

California's Infection Control Guidelines for Dental Practices

California Enacts New Legislation to Improve Infection Control Safety in Dental Practices

Sterilization of Low-Speed Handpieces - Essential to Prevent Cross Contamination in Dental Offices

Dental Market: Spending Levels on the Rise

Dental Practices Focus on Patient-Centric Operations

Digital Dentistry & Shift to Cloud: Technology Developments in Dental Market

Rise of Group Practices Affects Solo Dental Establishments

Healthcare Reforms & Dental Market

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis



7.3 Japan

Market Analysis



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

Dental Market in Europe - Stable Growth Ahead

European Dental Market Ripe for Consolidation

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis



7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Dental Sterilization Standard

B. Market Analytics



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



7.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



7.5.1 China

Market Analysis



7.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

Dental Market: An Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



7.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Focus on Select Dental Markets

Brazil

Mexico

B. Market Analytics



7.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 40)

The United States (22)

(22) Canada (3)

(3) Europe (14)

(14) France (1)

(1)

Germany (5)

(5)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4xw82s/global_dental?w=5

