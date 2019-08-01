Global Dental Market Report 2019-2023 with Profiles of Manufacturers (Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Straumann, Zimmer Biomet) & Distributors (Henry Schein, Patterson Companies)

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Market (Restoratives, Implants, Orthodontics, Endodontic, Prosthetics & Equipment): Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental market is estimated to reach US$35.7 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.59% for the period spanning from 2018 to 2023.

The growth of the market has been driven by increasing demand for oral hygiene services, technological advancements, aging population, reimbursements for oral health, increased disposable income and changing lifestyles. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market includes a rise in practice consolidation, increasing spending on dental services, rising alcohol consumption, improved surgery efficiency with digital dentistry and altering food habits.

The global dental market can be segmented into four broad segments: General Dentistry, Dental Specialties, Equipment and Prosthetics. In 2018, general dentistry segment accounted for the highest market share because of the driving factors such as increasing awareness about the importance of oral hygiene, including mouth and teeth cleaning, cavity prevention, gingivitis (inflammation of the gum) and bad breath.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to increasing awareness of oral health as well as the aging population and digitalization of dental work. The U.S. represents one of the largest dental market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. Europe and Asia Pacific are emerging markets where growth lies in reimbursement policies for oral health care, rising procedure volume of dental replacement, increasing number of public health measures and improved self-care practices.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

1.1 Oral Health & Dental Disease

1.2 Dental Treatment

1.3 Dental Market Segmentation

2. Global Dental Market

2.1 Global Dental Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Dental Market by Region

2.3 Global Dental Market by Segments

2.4 Global General Dentistry (Restorative/Preventive) Market

2.4.1 Global General Dentistry (Restorative/Preventive) Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Dental Specialties Market

2.5.1 Global Dental Specialties Market Forecast by Value

2.5.2 Global Dental Implants Market by Value

2.5.3 Global Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value

2.5.4 Global Dental Implants Market by Raw Materials

2.5.5 Global Dental Implants Market by Implant Type

2.5.6 Global Dental Implants Market by Offerings

2.5.7 Global Dental Implants Market Offerings by Value

2.5.8 Global Dental Implants Market Offerings by Region

2.5.9 Global Dental Implants Market by Regions

2.5.10 Global Dental Orthodontics Market Forecast by Value

2.5.11 Global Dental Endodontic Market Forecast by Value

2.6 Global Dental Equipment Market

2.6.1 Global Dental Equipment Market Forecast by Value

2.6.2 Global Dental Imaging Market by Value

2.6.3 Global Dental Imaging Market Forecast by Value

2.6.4 Global Dental Imaging Market by Region

2.6.5 Global CAD/CAM Market by Value

2.6.6 Global CAD/CAM Market Forecast by Value

2.6.7 Global CAD/CAM Market by Type

2.7 Global Dental Prosthetics Market Forecast by Value

2.7.1 Global Dental Prosthetics Market Forecast by Value

3. Regional Dental Market

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Dental Consumables Market by Value

3.1.2 North America Dental Consumables Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 North America Dental Implants Market by Value

3.1.4 North America Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value

3.1.5 North America Dental Implants Market by Offerings

3.1.6 North America Dental Equipment Market by Value

3.1.7 North America Dental Equipment Market Forecast by Value

3.1.8 North America Dental Imaging Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia-Pacific

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Female Population

4.1.2 Growing Elderly Population

4.1.3 Rising Healthcare Spending

4.1.4 Upsurge in Economic Growth

4.1.5 Higher Penetration of Dental Implant Market

4.1.6 Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

4.1.7 Growth in Dental Tourism

4.1.8 Growing Demand for Oral Care

4.1.9 Technological Advancements

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Rise in Practice Consolidation

4.2.2 Growing Number of Dentists

4.2.3 Increasing Spending on Dental Services

4.2.4 Rising Alcohol Consumption

4.2.5 Improved Surgery Efficiency following Digital Dentistry

4.2.6 Progress of 3D Printing

4.2.7 Altering Food Habits

4.2.8 Growing Cases of Dental Problems

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Costly Treatment

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations

4.3.3 Lack of Proper Reimbursement

4.3.4 Lack of Awareness

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Dental Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 Global Dental Market Share by Company

5.1.4 Global Dental Implant Market Share by Company

5.1.5 Global Dental Imaging Market Share by Company

5.1.6 Global Chair-side CAD/CAM Market Share by Company

5.1.7 Global Lab-side CAD/CAM Market Share by Company

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Dental Distribution Market Share by Company

5.2.2 North America Dental Implant Market Share by Company

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1 China Dental Implant Market Share by Company

5.3.2 Korea Dental Implant Market Share by Company

6. Company Profiles (Manufacturers)

6.1 Danaher Corporation

6.2 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

6.3 Straumann Holding AG

6.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

7. Company Profiles (Distributors)

7.1 Henry Schein, Inc.

7.2 Patterson Companies, Inc.

