Global Dental Restorative Supplies Industry

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 53 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- 3M ESPE AG



- Coltène/Whaledent AG



- DenMat Holdings, LLC



- Dentsply Sirona, Inc.



- DMG America, LLC



- GC Corporation







DENTAL RESTORATIVE SUPPLIES MCP-8



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Dental Restorative Supplies: Restoring and Rehabilitating Form and Function of Missing or Damaged Teeth Structures



Developed Regions Lead Global Sales, Developing Economies to Spearhead Growth



Table 1: Dental Restorative Supplies Market by Geographic Region/Country - Ranked by % CAGR for the Period 2016-2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Aging Population: A Major Factor Driving Demand for Dental Restorative Materials



Table 2: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 3: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 4: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 5: World 65+ Population (2030 & 2050): Percentage Breakdown of Population by Region - Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Oceania (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Rising Life Expectancies Raise the Need for Restorative Treatments & Products



Table 6: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Dental Amalgams Losing Share to Alternative Materials



Table 7: Global Tooth Filling Materials Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Material for Ceramic Fillings, Composite Fillings, Gold Fillings, Silver Amalgam and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Competitive Scenario







3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & ISSUES







Changing Consumer Preferences: A Major Influencing Factor



Despite Concerns over Mercury Exposure, Dental Amalgams Continue to Lead the Restorative Supplies Market



Table 8: Global Dental Amalgam Market by Metal (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Noble Metals and Non-Noble Metals (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



As the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution, Efforts to Phase- out Dental Amalgams Gain Momentum



Table 9: Dental Fillings Emerge as the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution - Global Average Annual Mercury Consumption in Tons in Batteries, Dental Fillings, Electrical & Electronic Devices, Lighting and Measuring & Control Devices



Table 10: Composition of Dental Amalgams - Percentage Breakdown by Weight for Copper, Mercury, Silver, Tin and Other Metals (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



UN Mercury Treaty Encourages Phase-Down of Dental Amalgams



Drawbacks of Mercury-based Dental Amalgams Gives Rise to Interest in Tooth-Colored Materials



Composite Fillings in Dental Restorations - Benefiting from the Shift Away from Dental Amalgams



Researchers Develop Tougher Dental Composite Drawing Inspiration from Mussels



Dental Cements: A Solution for Teeth Discoloration and Misalignments



Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Favors Demand for Aesthetic Restorations



Desire for Tooth-Colored Fillings Drives Demand for Non-Metal Filling Materials



Growing Popularity of Composite Resins for Aesthetic Procedures



Addressing Issues with Composite Resin-based Restorations



Need for a Simpler Composite Resin Restorations' Finishing System to Save Time



Advancements in Composite Materials



Smart Composites



Highly Filled Flowable Resins



Bulk-Fill Flowables



Bulk-Fill Composite Resins



Self-Adhering Flowable Composites



Next Generation Glass Ionomers to Gain Prominence as Restorative Material



Dental Biomaterial Market: Positioned for Growth



Researchers Assess New Dental Biomaterial for Plaque Resistance and Microbial Elimination



Machine-based and Digital Restorations Find Favor



Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations



Rising Gold and Precious Metal Prices Driving Growth of Non- Metal Restorations



All-Ceramic Restorations Find Favor



Technology Advancements in All-Ceramic Restoration Dentistry Necessitates Advanced Materials



Outsourcing of Restorative Procedures: An Insight



Lack of Sufficient Clinical Testing: A Key Issue for Dental Industry



Black Marketing of Dental Products: A Major Concern



Why Do Restorative Materials Fail?



Innovations in Restorative Materials



Benefits and Drawbacks of Available Restoration Materials



S82 Fluorcanasite



Benefits and Drawbacks of Fluorcanasite and S82 Fluorcanasite



Zirconia



Lithium Disilicate



Cention N



Provisional Materials: Major Dental Fabrication Elements



Conventional Provisional Materials



Advanced Materials



Digital Restorative Systems: A Brief Overview



Digital Impression Systems



Key Concerns Related to Digital Impressions



Chairside CAD/CAM Systems



Digital Scanners and Cameras



Open and Closed Architecture



Software for Digital Dental Restorations







4. DENTAL MARKET: A REVIEW







Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market



Table 11: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Period 2016-2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions



Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales



Table 12: Global Dental Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Segment for Endodontics, Equipment, Implants, Orthodontics, Prosthetics and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services



Table 13: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Region (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 14: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population



Table 15: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 16: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region (2017E, 2025P & 2030P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Transforming Role of Dental Practice



Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities



M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry







5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







Dental Restorative Supplies: An Introduction



Types of Dental Restorative Materials



Direct Restorative Materials



Indirect Restorative Materials



Bonding Materials



Dental Impression Materials



Biomaterials



Dental Amalgams



Types of Dental Amalgams



Low-Copper Amalgams



High Copper Amalgams



Bonded Amalgam



Cast Gold



Glass Ionomers



Composite Resins



Dental Ceramics



Bonding Agents



A Comparative Review of Major Restorative Materials



Comparison of Basic Characteristics of Restorative Supply Products







6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







6.1 Focus on Select Players



3M ESPE AG (Germany)



Coltène/Whaledent AG (Switzerland)



DenMat Holdings, LLC (USA)



Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (USA)



DMG America, LLC (USA)



GC Corporation (Japan)



Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)



Kerr Corporation (USA)



Kulzer GmbH (Germany)



Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc. (Japan)



Pentron Clinical Technologies, LLC (USA)



Premier Dental (USA)



Shofu, Inc. (Japan)



Silmet Ltd. (Israel)



VOCO GmbH (Germany)



6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions



Dentsply Sirona Introduces Aquasil® Ultra+ Smart Wetting® Impression Material



Dentsply Sirona Launches SureFil SDR flow+ Material



Dentsply Sirona Launches SDR flow Bulk Fill Flowable Material for Class I and II Restorations



3M Launches 3M™ Filtek™ One Bulk Fill Restorative



DMG Introduces Ecosite Bulk Fill Pluggable Bulk-Fill Composite



DMG America Unveils TempoCem ID Temporary Cement



Kerr Introduces Harmonize Universal Composite for Restorations



Ivoclar Vivadent Introduces Cention N Metal-Free Filling Material



6.3 Recent Industry Activity



BC Partners to Acquire Zest Dental Solutions



Young Innovations Takes Over Mydent International



Heraeus Kulzer Changes Name to Kulzer



Young Innovations Takes Over VarnishAmerica™ from Medical Products Laboratories







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 18: World Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







8.1 The United States



A.Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Table 20: US Restorative Dentistry Market by Segment (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment, Implants, Prosthetics, and Restorative Materials (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Aging Population Drives Demand for Restorative Supplies



Table 21: US Population by Age Group (2015 & 2050): Percentage Breakdown for 0-14, 15-64, and >65 Age Groups (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 22: North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Concerns over Mercury Pollution Leads a Slide in Demand for Dental Amalgam



Calls to Cease Use of Dental Amalgams Gain Strength in the US



EPA Enacts Dental Rule to Control Mercury Discharge from Dental Practices



Dental Market: Spending Levels on the Rise



Table 23: Dental Expenditure (in $ Billion) in the US for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 24: Dental Expenditure as a % of Total Healthcare Expenditure in the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 25: Per Capita Expenditure (US$) in the US Dental Market for the Period 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 26: Dental Visitations in the US - Percentage of Population Visiting Dentists by Age Group for 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 27: Dental Market in the US (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Expenditure by Source of Financing - CMS Programs, Out-of-Pocket Payment, Private Insurance and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Dental Practices Focus on Patient-Centric Operations



Digital Dentistry & Shift to Cloud: Technology Developments in Dental Market



Rise of Group Practices Affects Solo Dental Establishments



Healthcare Reforms & Dental Market



Reimbursement Scenario



Coding for Dental Restorations



CDT Definition for Porcelain/Ceramic Materials Widened



B.Market Analytics



Table 28: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 29: US Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.2 Canada



Market Analysis



Table 30: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 31: Canadian Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.3 Japan



Market Analysis



Table 32: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 33: Japanese Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4 Europe



A.Market Analysis



Dental Restorative Supplies Market: An Overview



Table 34: Europe Tooth Filling Materials Market by Product (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Ceramic Fillings, Composite Fillings, Dental Amalgam, Glass Ionomer, Gold Fillings, Liners and Temporary Cements (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Europe Plans Phase Down of Dental Amalgams - Bans Use in Children and Lactating and Pregnant Women



Composite Dental Filling Material Gains Popularity in Europe



Demand for Easy & Efficient Products Bodes well for Dental Bonding Agents Market



Advancing Product Delivery Modes: Potential for Revenue Growth



Dental Market in Europe - Stable Growth Ahead



Table 35: European Dental Care Market: Number of Practicing Dentists in Select Countries for 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 36: Dental Spending Mix in Select European Countries - Breakup by Share of Government, Private Insurance and Self-Pay



European Dental Market Ripe for Consolidation



Consolidation Activity in the European Dental Industry - A Glance at Select Deal for 2016 and 2017



B.Market Analytics



Table 37: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 38: European Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 39: European 14-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative Supplies - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.1 France



Market Analysis



Table 40: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 41: French Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.2 Germany



Market Analysis



Table 42: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 43: German Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.3 Italy



Market Analysis



Table 44: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 45: Italian Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.4 The United Kingdom



Market Analysis



Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 47: UK Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.5 Spain



Market Analysis



Table 48: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 49: Spanish Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.6 Russia



Market Analysis



Table 50: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 51: Russian Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.7 Rest of Europe



Market Analysis



Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.5 Asia-Pacific



Market Analysis



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative Supplies by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 55: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 56: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative Supplies - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.5.1 China



A.Market Analysis



Dental Market in China: Promising Growth Opportunities Ahead



Dental Restorative Supplies Market - Positioned for Growth



B.Market Analytics



Table 57: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 58: Chinese Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.5.2 India



A.Market Analysis



Current and future Analysis



Dental Market in India: An Overview



B.Market Analytics



Table 59: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 60: Indian Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific



A.Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Australia



South Korea



B.Market Analytics



Table 61: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 62: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.6 Latin America



Market Analysis



Table 63: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative Supplies by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 64: Latin American Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 65: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative Supplies - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.7 Rest of World



A.Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Africa: Lack of Access to Oral Healthcare Presents Challenges



South Africa: Government Policies and Aging Population to Drive Growth



B.Market Analytics



Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 67: Rest of World Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







9. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 53 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 71) The United States (29) Japan (5) Europe (34) - France (1) - Germany (15) - The United Kingdom (2) - Italy (5) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)



