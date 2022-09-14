Global Dental Services Market to Reach $368.7 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Services Market Research Report by Services Type (Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, and Dentures), End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dental Services Market size was estimated at USD 239.61 billion in 2021, USD 257.03 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 7.44% to reach USD 368.70 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Dental Services to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Services Type, the market was studied across Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, Dentures, Laser Dentistry, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Root Canal or Endodontics, and Smile Makeover.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Dental Clinics and Hospitals.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , Maryland , Minnesota , New Jersey , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , Texas , and Washington . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dental Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Aging Population and Rising Need for Extensive Oral Care

Emerging Trend of Early Dental Treatment and the Rising Initiatives and Investments by Various Authorities and Government

Rising Preference for Cosmetic Dentistry & Laser Dentistry

Restraints

High Cost of Dental Procedures and Limited Reimbursements

Opportunities

Growing Popularity of Dental Tourism

Technological Advancements in Dental Services

Challenges

Limited Awareness of Oral Hygiene in Low and Middle-Income Countries

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Dental Services Market, by Services Type



7. Dental Services Market, by End-user



8. Americas Dental Services Market



9. Asia-Pacific Dental Services Market



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dental Services Market



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Usability Profiles



13. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Abano Healthcare Group Limited

Apollo White Dental

Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

Brighter Dental Care

Coast Dental Services, Inc.

Gentle Dental of New England

Great Expressions Dental Centers

Healthway Medical Corporation Limited

Integrated Dental Holdings

InterDent, Inc.

Pacific Dental Services, LLC

Perfect Teeth

Q & M Dental Group

Royal Dental Care

Ultra Dental Centre

Virtudent, Inc.

Vitaldent

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0x8yq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets