Global Dental X-ray Systems Market to 2022 with Air Techniques, Carestream Health, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca & VATECH Taking the Biggest Bite of the Market
13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Dental X-ray Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The Global Dental X-ray Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the dental x-ray systems market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of dental x-ray systems across the globe. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. The growing demand for cosmetic dentistry is expected to fuel the growth of the global dental x-ray systems market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the driven by the rise in prevalence of oral diseases coupled with increasing demand for oral care. Factors such as poor diet, chewing of tobacco, consumption of alcohol, and poor oral hygiene are some of the main reasons behind tooth decay and a high incidence of oral disorders, owing to which the demand for dental x-ray systems is expected to witness a rise over the next few years.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of devices and lack of reimbursements. The cost of the scanning of x-ray images is high, which is a major factor behind the rising costs of dental procedures and poses a challenge for the growth of the global dental x-ray systems market.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Market drivers
- Rise in prevalence of oral diseases coupled with increasing demand for oral care
- High cost of devices and lack of reimbursements
- Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry
Key vendors
- Air Techniques
- Carestream Health
- Danaher
- Dentsply Sirona
- Planmeca
- VATECH
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Analog dental X-ray systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Digital dental X-ray systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry
- Advances in technology
- Increasing mergers and acquisitions
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Air Techniques
- Carestream Health
- Danaher
- Dentsply Sirona
- Planmeca
- VATECH
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b43c78/global_dental?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article