Global Dental X-ray Systems Market to 2022 with Air Techniques, Carestream Health, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca & VATECH Taking the Biggest Bite of the Market

The Global Dental X-ray Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the dental x-ray systems market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of dental x-ray systems across the globe. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. The growing demand for cosmetic dentistry is expected to fuel the growth of the global dental x-ray systems market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the driven by the rise in prevalence of oral diseases coupled with increasing demand for oral care. Factors such as poor diet, chewing of tobacco, consumption of alcohol, and poor oral hygiene are some of the main reasons behind tooth decay and a high incidence of oral disorders, owing to which the demand for dental x-ray systems is expected to witness a rise over the next few years.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of devices and lack of reimbursements. The cost of the scanning of x-ray images is high, which is a major factor behind the rising costs of dental procedures and poses a challenge for the growth of the global dental x-ray systems market.



Market drivers

Rise in prevalence of oral diseases coupled with increasing demand for oral care

High cost of devices and lack of reimbursements

Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry

Key vendors

Air Techniques

Carestream Health

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Planmeca

VATECH

