Global Dentistry Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2021 Featuring 3D Systems, BEGO, Carbon, Digital Wax Systems, EnvisionTEC, Formlabs, GE Additive, Lithoz, Stratasys, XJet

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Additive Manufacturing in Dentistry 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Previously one of the most stable and fast-growing opportunities for 3D printing technologies, in 2020 the dental 3D printing market was thrown into upheaval by the global coronavirus pandemic and resulting health response.



Although the rest of the additive manufacturing industry has also been thrown into temporary chaos along with the global manufacturing economy in general -the dental industry in early 2020 has been especially negatively impacted due to acute government restrictions discouraging, or outright prohibiting, non-emergency dental care.

The sixth edition of Additive Manufacturing in Dentistry market study shows a resilient market opportunity, however, with a quick bounce-back recovery already well underway. Though the key to a return to growth in 2021 hinges on new approaches to restricting healthcare services by government entities as the pandemic continues longer than originally expected, this latest short term outlook anticipates dental printing market revenues will return to growth in the coming year - but powered by slightly shifting trends.

The report has provided annual studies into the evolving opportunities in dental 3D printing since 2014, making this the longest-running dedicated research study for professionals in the dental industry available. The latest edition of the report focuses on analyzing the market under the current pandemic-related conditions and providing realistic short-term market recovery forecasts, combined with an analysis of the longer-term shifts in dental consumer behavior resulting from COVID-19 which could impact demand for dental 3D printing solutions.



In addition to an extensive written analysis of the changing market dynamics, dental industry stakeholders who purchase the study also receive the most extensive database of dental 3D printing market opportunity and forecast data available, updated for the changes resulting from the ongoing pandemic impacts and expected market recovery timeline.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Dental 3D Printing in the Post COVID-19 Market

1.1 Impacts, Recovery, and Future Changes to Dental Market due to the Societal Impacts of Pandemic and Health Crises

1.1.1 Review of Impacts to Dental Market from COVID-19

1.1.1.1 Dental Market Hardest Hit in 3D Printing Adopting Industries due to Government Mandated Shutdowns of Medical Services

1.1.2 Second Half 2020 Dental Market Recovery and Expectations for 3D Printing

1.1.2.1 Additional Lock Downs Unlikely to Have the Same Impact on Dentistry

1.1.2.2 Future Outlook for Dental 3D Printing 1H 2020 to 2021 and Beyond

1.1.3 Summary of Post-COVID Market Trends Expected to Shape Dental 3D Printing Market in Near Term

1.1.3.1 Increases in Teledentistry and Impacts on 3D Printing Industry

1.1.3.2 Dental Practice/Office Market Likely Put on Hold Until 2021 for 3D Printing

1.1.3.3 China Strong on 3D Printing Overall post Pandemic, but Weaker on Dental Outsourcing

1.1.3.4 Small to Midsize Dental 3D Printers, with Scalability and Innovative Software Improvements, May Rule the Market through 2021

1.2 Segmentation of Market Opportunity for Dental 3D Printing Technology

1.3 Dental 3D Printing Market Activity in 2020 - Materials, Partnership Acceleration Despite Lockdowns

1.3.1 Market Activity Summary - Strategic Takeaway

1.4 Summarizing Future Market Scenarios and Forecasted Growth Trends

1.4.1 3D Printing Technology Will Become the Leading Production Technology in Dentistry



Chapter Two: The 2020 Comprehensive Dental 3D Printing Hardware and Materials Guide

2.1 Technical Developments in Dental 3D Printing Technologies Set to Disrupt the Dental Industry

2.2 Ceramic Printing to Cement 3D Printing into the Core of the Dental Industry

2.2.1 Material Jetting Technology Will Advance to Create Major Cross-Segment Competition with Vat Photopolymerization

2.2.2 Printing of Dental Composites and Ceramics Threaten Metal Additive Manufacturing, Milling Technology's Future in Dentistry

2.3 Vat Photopolymerization Dental Printing Technologies

2.3.1 High-speed Photopolymerization Technologies Becoming Dominant Force in 2020

2.3.2 4K Projector Technology in the Dental Printing Sector

2.3.3 Leading Photopolymerization Systems by Product Class

2.3.4 Analysis of Available Dental Printing Materials (UV-Sensitive Resins)

2.3.5 Analysis of Photopolymerization Hardware Metrics

2.4 UV-based Material Jetting Dental Printing Technologies

2.4.1 Leading Systems by Product Class and New Releases

2.4.2 Analysis of Available Dental Printing Materials (Jettable Resins)

2.4.3 Analysis of Material Jetting Hardware Metrics

2.5 Other Polymer Dental 3D Printing Technologies: Material Extrusion and Powder Bed Fusion

2.5.1 HP Multi Jet Fusion Continues to Shake Up Aligner Market in 2020 and Beyond

2.6 Metal Powder Bed Fusion Dental 3D Printing Technologies

2.6.1 Analysis of Metal Powder Bed Fusion Hardware Market Metrics

2.7 Ceramic Dental 3D Printing Technologies

2.7.1 Adaptations of Vat Photopolymerization Printing for Dental Ceramics

2.7.2 Adaptations of Material Jetting Printing for Dental Ceramics



Chapter Three: Evolution in Dental 3D Printing Applications

3.1 Review of Market Opportunity for Printed Dental Models

3.1.1 In-Office Modeling

3.1.1.1 Teaching and Communicative Models

3.1.2 Penetration and Opportunity Analysis for Dental Models

3.2 Review of Market Opportunity for Printed Temporary Restorations Using Micro Filled Hybrid Materials

3.2.1 Penetration and Opportunity for Printed Temporaries

3.3 Review of Market Opportunities for 3D-printed Surgical Guides in Oral Surgery

3.3.1 Penetration and Market Opportunity for Printed Surgical Guides

3.4 Review of Market Opportunities for Value-added Orthodontic Device Applications (Trays, Splints, and More)

3.4.1 Penetration and Market Opportunity for Printed Ortho Devices

3.5 Review of Market Opportunities in 3D Printing for Clear Dental Aligners

3.5.1 Competitive Landscape of Clear Aligner Market

3.5.2 Comparing Print Technologies in Aligner Production

3.5.2.1 Post Processing Comparison for Aligners

3.5.3 Throughput Comparison for Aligners

3.5.4 Future Hardware Evolution Considerations for Aligner Production

3.5.5 Directly Printed Clear Aligners - 2020 Outlook

3.5.6 Penetration Analysis for Printed Aligners and Tools

3.6 Review of Market Opportunities in 3D Printing for Printed Denture Applications

3.6.1 Print Technology Evolution for Denture Printing Applications

3.6.2 Competitive Dynamics and Leaders in Denture Printing

3.6.3 Penetration and Market Opportunity for Polymer Printed Denture Components

3.7 3D-printed Investment Casting Patterns for Metal Dental Restorations and Devices

3.7.1 Penetration and Opportunity for 3D Printing Wax Investment Casting in Dental Markets

3.8 Review of Market Opportunities for Additively Manufactured Dental Implant Components

3.8.1 Potential Implant Applications for Metal AM

3.8.1.1 Penetration and Market Opportunity for Printed Dental Implant Components

3.9 Review of Market Opportunities for Additively Manufactured Dental Crown and Bridge Units

3.9.1 Penetration and Market Opportunity for Metal Printed Crowns and Bridges



Chapter Four: Analysis of the Dental 3D Printing Competitive Landscape in 2020

4.1 Analysis of Primary Dental 3D Printing Solutions Market - Hardware and Materials

4.1.1 3D Systems (including Vertex Global)

4.1.2 Stratasys

4.1.3 EnvisionTEC

4.1.4 Digital Wax Systems (DWS)

4.1.5 Formlabs

4.1.6 BEGO

4.1.7 Carbon

4.1.8 GE Additive

4.1.9 XJet

4.1.10 Lithoz



Chapter Five: Presentation of Key Ten-year Dental 3D Printing Market Forecasts

5.1 Discussion of Methodology

5.1.1 Methodology for Evaluating Opportunities for Dental Printing Services in a Changing Laboratory Landscape

5.2 Selected Cross Segment Opportunities

5.3 Selected Hardware Market Metrics

5.4 Selected Dental Print Material Market Metrics

5.5 Selected Dental Print Services and Laboratory Outsourcing Market Metrics

Companies Mentioned

3D Systems (including Vertex Global)

BEGO

Carbon

Digital Wax Systems (DWS)

EnvisionTEC

Formlabs

GE Additive

Lithoz

Stratasys

XJet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scrm81

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

