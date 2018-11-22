Global Deodorization Systems Market to 2023 - Growing Industrialization and Rapid Urbanization / Growth in the Oil Industry / Growing Demand for Higher Nutritional Value in Edible Oil

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Deodorization Systems Market by Edible Oil (Palm, Soybean, Sunflower, Groundnut), Component, Refining Method (Physical and Chemical), Operation (Batch, Semi, and Continuous), Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall deodorization systems market is expected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2018 to USD 4.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9%.



The use of deodorization systems follows the market trend of increasing edible oil production, which has helped the industry evolve its systems through regulations and the requirement of healthier edible oils globally, thereby driving the growth of this market.



By technology, the packed column segment is expected to be the largest contributor in the deodorization systems market during the forecast period



The deodorization systems market has been segmented, on the basis of technology, into thin film and packed column. The market for packed columns is expected to have the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The system's additional capacity and flexibility in use and the capability to retrofit additional components into the system are also key factors driving the growth for packed column technologies.



Government-backed production initiatives and the rising global demand are setting the stage for palm oil to dominate global edible oil market



The deodorization systems market is segmented on the basis of edible oils into soybean, olive, peanut, rapeseed/canola, sunflower, palm kernel, cottonseed, coconut, palm, and others. The market for palm oil is expected to have the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The increased production of palm fruit and the support of the respective local governments have helped boost production. The high volume and lower cost compared to other oils have positively impacted the demand for the oil.



Higher efficiency, processing capacity, and ease of use are expected to positively impact the demand for continuous deodorization systems



The deodorization systems market is segmented on the basis of operation into batch, semi-continuous, and continuous systems. The market for continuous systems is expected to have the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Continuous deodorization systems are designed for large capacity edible oil refinery units. These plants primarily operate a single feedstock and thereby require minimal operator involvement. Continuous deodorization systems are significantly easy to maintain, offer better heat recovery, have moderate investment costs, and are highly customizable depending on the customer's requirement.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific deodorization systems market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is also the fastest-growing market for deodorization systems. The rise in disposable income in Asia Pacific countries has led to the increase in the demand for edible oils and premium oils, which, in turn, has fueled the growth of the deodorization systems market in this region. The Asia Pacific continues to dominate the global market for deodorization systems. The increasing penetration of deodorization systems and the influx of global players, along with the emergence of native players, are contributing to the growth of this market.

Recent Developments



In May 2018 , Myande Group launched a 3D design application for its oil and fat engineering products, which included all technologies and derivatives associated with the market. The launch of 3D design applications would ensure a faster and more accurate design process aimed toward eliminating any design errors and improving client interaction to ensure smoother workflow, observe dynamic changes, and highlight future problems.

, Myande Group launched a 3D design application for its oil and fat engineering products, which included all technologies and derivatives associated with the market. The launch of 3D design applications would ensure a faster and more accurate design process aimed toward eliminating any design errors and improving client interaction to ensure smoother workflow, observe dynamic changes, and highlight future problems. In April 2018 , Desmet Ballestra announced its plan to invest in the R&D department to develop new sustainable processes, optimize designs & yields, improve health & safety standards, and test new customer applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Deodorization Systems Market

4.2 Deodorization Systems Market: Key Country/Region

4.3 Deodorization Systems Market, By Component

4.4 Developed vs Developing Markets for Deodorization Systems

4.5 Deodorization Systems Market, By Operation

4.6 Deodorization Systems Market, By Refining Method

4.7 Asia Pacific: Deodorization Systems Market, By Edible Oil and Country, 2017



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Industry Trends

5.2.1 Higher Capacities

5.2.2 High-Energy Efficiency

5.2.3 High-Stripping Efficiency

5.2.4 Lower Neutral Oil Losses

5.2.5 Lower Heat Load

5.2.6 Lower Pressure

5.2.7 Higher Distillate Value

5.3 Patent Analysis

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Growing Industrialization and Rapid Urbanization

5.4.1.1.1 Growth in Nanoneutralization Deodorization Technology

5.4.1.2 Growth in the Oil Industry

5.4.1.2.1 Increasing Demand for Edible Oil for Domestic Use

5.4.1.2.2 Increasing Demand for Deodorizer Distillates for Industrial Use

5.4.1.3 Growing Demand for Higher Nutritional Value in Edible Oil

5.4.1.3.1 Stringent Regulations Imposed on Oil Production

5.4.1.4 Facilitates Easy System Control

5.4.1.5 Technological Developments to Overcome Process Limitations

5.4.1.5.1 Heat Recovery Systems

5.4.1.5.2 Automated Systems and Higher Processing Capacities

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 High Energy Consumption

5.4.2.1.1 Adoption of Heat Recovery Technologies

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Growth of the Manufacturing Sector in Southeast Asia

5.4.3.2 Upcoming Demand for Hybridization of Algal Oils With Regular Oils

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Technical Difficulties During Oil Processing

5.4.4.2 Oil Losses By Evaporation

5.4.4.3 Oil Losses By Entrainment



6 Deodorization Systems Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pumps

6.3 Towers

6.4 Coolers

6.5 Oil and Water Management Systems

6.6 Tanks

6.7 Others



7 Deodorization Systems Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Thin Film

7.3 Packed Column

7.3.1 Increasing Capacities Back Growth of Packed Column Systems



8 Deodorization Systems Market, By Refining Method

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Physical Refining

8.3 Chemical Refining

8.3.1 Increased Production and Demand for Palm Oils Driving Chemical Refining Growth



9 Deodorization Systems Market, By Edible Oil

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Soybean Oil

9.1.1.1 US and South America to Be the Dominant Regions for Soybean Oil Deodorization Systems

9.1.2 Olive Oil

9.1.2.1 Spain Captures the Largest Market for Olive Oil Deodorization Market

9.1.3 Peanut Oil

9.1.3.1 India and China to Be the Fastest Growing Markets for Peanut Oil Deodorization Systems

9.1.4 Rapeseed/Canola Oil

9.1.4.1 European Market Dominated the Deodorization Systems Market for Canola Oil

9.1.5 Sunflower Oil

9.1.5.1 Ukraine is the Largest Country to Produce Sunflower Oil With A Volume of 6,235 Tons

9.1.6 Palm Kernel Oil

9.1.6.1 Indonesia and Malaysia Set to Dominate International Markets for Palm Oil Production

9.1.7 Cottonseed Oil

9.1.7.1 Continuous Deodorization is the Largely Applied Operation System for Cottonseed Oil Production

9.1.8 Coconut Oil

9.1.8.1 Indonesia to Be the Dominant Market for Coconut Oil Deodorization Systems

9.1.9 Palm Oil

9.1.9.1 Indonesia and Malaysia to Be the Largest and Fastest Growing Markets for Palm Oil Production

9.1.10 Others

9.1.10.1 US is the Largest Exporter of Corn Oil in the World



10 Deodorization Systems Market, By Operation

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Batch Deodorization Systems

10.2.1 Largely Used in the Small-Scale Edible Oil Refineries

10.3 Semi-Continuous Systems

10.3.1 Margarine and Shortenings are the Major Application Areas for Semi-Continuous Systems

10.4 Continuous Deodorization Systems

10.4.1 Largest and the Fastest Growing Systems for Process Efficiency in Large-Scale Units



11 Deodorization Systems Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Increasing Edible Oil Imports to Supplement Growth of Deodorization Systems in Us

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Increasing Production and Edible Oil Exports Drive Demand for Deodorization Systems in the Canadian Market

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Increasing Domestic Demand and Imports to Impact Mexican Deodorization Systems Market

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Increasing International Presence to Drive German Deodorization Systems Market

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 Edible Oil Imports and Healthy Consumer Lifestyle Drive Growth for UK Deodorization Systems Market

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Manufacturer Interests Advance French Edible Oils Industry

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Demand for Healthy Oils and Fats Prompts Edible Oil Market Growth in Italy

11.3.5 Netherlands

11.3.5.1 Centralized Hubs and Increasing Trade Volumes Advance Edible Oils and Deodorization Systems in Netherlands

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.3.6.1 Fragmented Markets Push Demand for Deodorization Systems in Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Large Manufacturer Base and Increasing Local Production Dictates Positive Growth for Deodorization Systems in Chinese Markets

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Corporate Consolidation and Fierce Competition From Neighboring Countries to Affect Growth Prospects in Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Participation From Local Manufacturers and Increased Domestic Production Highlights Positive Growth Prospects in Indian Markets

11.4.4 Indonesia

11.4.4.1 Increasing Exports and Global Demand Influence Indonesian Deodorization Systems Market

11.4.5 Malaysia

11.4.5.1 Environmental Concerns and Government Intervention to Affect Prospects for Deodorization Systems Market in Malaysia

11.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4.6.1 Increased Local Production and Competition From Neighboring Countries to Drive Growth in Rest of Asia Pacific Markets

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Soybean Exports and Escalating Trade Tensions Between US and China to Drive Growth for Brazilian Deodorization Systems Market

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.2.1 Ideal Climactic Conditions for Soybean Production to Drive Argentinian Deodorization System Markets

11.5.3 Rest of South America

11.5.3.1 Increasing Exports of Palm and Rapeseed to Impact Deodorization Systems in the Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 South Africa

11.6.1.1 Increasing Agricultural Capabilities and Local Demand to Have A Positive Influence on South African Markets

11.6.2 Middle East

11.6.2.1 Easing Regulations and Increasing Market Participants Have A Positive Impact on Middle Eastern Markets

11.6.3 Rest of Africa

11.6.3.1 Fragmented Markets in Rest of Africa to Fill in the Increasing Local Demand for Deodorization Systems

11.6.3.1.1 Ghana

11.6.3.1.2 Tanzania



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches & Developments

12.3.2 Investments and Partnerships



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Alfa Laval

13.2 Desmet Ballestra

13.3 Crown Iron Works

13.4 Compro International

13.5 Zhengzhou Sunshine Machinery Co. Ltd.

13.6 Luohe Zhongzhiyuan Grains & Oil Machinery Co. Ltd.

13.7 Myande Group Co. Ltd.

13.8 Goyum Screw Press

13.9 Hum Oil & Fat Technologies

13.10 Andreotti Impianti S.P.A

13.11 DVC Process Technologists Pvt. Ltd.

13.12 Gianazza International S.P.A



