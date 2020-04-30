Global Depth Sensing Industry

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Depth Sensing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12%. Camera/Lens Module, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Camera/Lens Module will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798344/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$205.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$247.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Camera/Lens Module will reach a market size of US$379.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$915.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aquifi, Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

Becom Bluetechnix GmbH

Creative Technology Ltd.

Espros Photonics Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Lips Corporation

Melexis NV

Nerian Vision GmbH

Occipital, Inc.

pmdtechnologies AG

Qualcomm, Inc.

Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV

Stereolabs

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TowerJazz)

Volvo Penta









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798344/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Depth Sensing Market: An Overview

Camera/Lens Module: The Largest Category

Asian Economies to Provide Considerable Growth Opportunities

Global Depth Sensing Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

End-Use for 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Depth Sensing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Depth Sensing Technology Vital to Unlock Advanced Computer

Vision Applications

Computational Depth Sensing Facilitate Development of High

Performance Commodity Depth Cameras

Rising Prominence of Depth Sensing Technologies for Mobile Devices

VCSEL Technology to Enable Wider Adoption of Mobile 3D Sensing

Smartphone Makers Continue to Focus on Integrating 3D Sensing

Capability into Cameras

Rising Sales of Smartphones, and Growing Adoption of Dual

Camera Mobiles and the Promise of Multi-Camera Smartphones

Augur Well for Depth Sensing Market

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016

through 2024

Global Penetration of Dual Cameras in Smartphones for the Years

2016 through 2019

Penetration Rate (%) of Dual+ Cameras by Select Brands

Growth of Smartphone 3D Camera Market: An Opportunity for Depth

Sensing Market

Smartphone 3D Camera Market: Revenues in $ Million for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

3D Depth Sensing Market: Expanding Applications to Spur Growth

3D Depth Sensing Cameras Make Use of USB 3.0 Interface to

Support High Bandwidth Needs of Depth Sensors

Growing Use of AR & VR Technology Presents Opportunities for

Depth Sensing Market

Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

3D Depth Sensing for Automotive Industry

Innovations in AI Disrupt Depth Sensing Market across Verticals

D-Sens: An EC Initiative to Develop Technologies and

Applications to Improve Public Safety using Depth Sensing

Innovations & Advancements

pmdtechnologies Announces Lighthouse Smart Home Camera with

Deep Learning, AI and 3D Sensing Capabilities

VIA Technologies and Lucid Partner to Provide AI-based Depth

Sensing for Cameras

Sony to Unveil New 3D Sensors with Depth-Sensing Lasers

Huawei?s Upcoming Phone to Feature Depth-Sensing Camera to

Enhance AR Capabilities

Occipital Unveils Structure Sensor Mark II with Active IR

Stereo Depth Sensing

Xiaomi Launches 3D Depth Sensing Hardware for Xiaomi Mi8 Explorer

Microsoft Transforms Smartphones and Webcam Devices into 3D

Depth Sensing Camera

MIT Researchers Develop Depth-Sensing Imaging System to See

Through Fog

Stanford Researchers Develop Depth-Sensing Autofocal Glasses

PRODUCT DEFINITION

Depth Sensing





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Depth Sensing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Depth Sensing Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Depth Sensing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Camera/Lens Module (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Camera/Lens Module (Component) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Camera/Lens Module (Component) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Sensor (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Sensor (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Sensor (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Illuminator (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Illuminator (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Illuminator (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Depth Sensing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Depth Sensing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Depth Sensing Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Depth Sensing Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Depth Sensing Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Depth Sensing Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 18: Depth Sensing Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Depth Sensing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Depth Sensing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Depth Sensing Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Depth Sensing Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Depth Sensing Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Depth Sensing Market by Component: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Depth Sensing Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Depth Sensing Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Depth Sensing Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: European Depth Sensing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Depth Sensing Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 29: Depth Sensing Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Depth Sensing Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Depth Sensing Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: French Depth Sensing Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Depth Sensing Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Depth Sensing Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: German Depth Sensing Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Depth Sensing Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Depth Sensing Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Depth Sensing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Depth Sensing Market by Component: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Depth Sensing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Depth Sensing Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Depth Sensing Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Depth Sensing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 44: Depth Sensing Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Rest of Europe Depth Sensing Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Depth Sensing Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 47: Asia-Pacific Depth Sensing Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 48: Asia-Pacific Depth Sensing Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Depth Sensing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Rest of World Depth Sensing Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Depth Sensing Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ASUSTEK COMPUTER

AQUIFI, INC.

BECOM BLUETECHNIX GMBH

CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY

ESPROS PHOTONICS CORPORATION

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

INTEL CORPORATION

LIPS CORPORATION

MELEXIS NV

NERIAN VISION GMBH

OCCIPITAL

QUALCOMM

SONY DEPTHSENSING SOLUTIONS SA/NV

STEREOLABS

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. (TOWERJAZZ)

VOLVO PENTA

PMDTECHNOLOGIES AG

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798344/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

