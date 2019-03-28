Global Dermatitis Partnering Directory 2014-2019

DUBLIN, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dermatitis Partnering 2014 to 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dermatitis Partnering Terms and Agreements since 2014 report provides understanding and access to partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.

The report provides an analysis of partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.

This data driven report contains multiple links to online copies of actual deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners, where available. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of partnering trends.

Chapter 1 provides an overview of the trends in partnering since 2014, including a summary of deals by industry sector, stage of development, deal type, and technology type.

Chapter 2 provides a review of the top 10 most active companies in the therapy area, including a comprehensive listing of the deals announced by each company.

Chapter 3 provides a comprehensive directory of partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record, and where available the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 4 provides a listing of partnering deals where a contract document is available alongside the deal record.

Chapters 5 and 6 provide a summary of M&A deals since 2014 where the acquired company is active in the therapy area of interest.

Chapters 7 and 8 provide a summary of financings since 2014 where the financed company is active in the therapy area of interest.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products in the therapy area.

Global Dermatitis Partnering Terms and Agreements since 2014 report provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Comprehensive access to multiple deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies since 2014

Insight into key deal terms included in contracts, where disclosed

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Therapy partnering trends in numbers

Partnering in numbers - by year

Partnering in numbers - most active

Partnering in numbers - by industry sector

Partnering in numbers - by deal type

Partnering in numbers - by technology type

Partnering in numbers - by stage of development

Chapter 2 - Most active dealmakers



Chapter 3 - Partnering deals directory

Partnering deals directory - by company A-Z

Partnering deals directory - by deal value

Partnering deals directory - by industry sector

Partnering deals directory - by deal type

Partnering deals directory - by stage of development

Partnering deals directory - by technology area

Chapter 4 - Partnering deals with a contract document



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7c3lkc/global_dermatitis?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

