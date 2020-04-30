Global Dermatology Devices Industry

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Dermatology Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11.3%. Diagnostic Devices, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Diagnostic Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$460.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$384.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Diagnostic Devices will reach a market size of US$170.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3Gen, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss A/S

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure, Inc.

Genesis Biosystems, Inc.

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Lumenis Ltd.

Michelson Diagnostics, Ltd.

Photomedex, Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude to Dermatology Devices Market

Market in North America

Market in Europe

Market in Asia Pacific

Market in Latin America

Market in Middle East and Africa

Market Overview on Dermatology Devices

Market Infographics

Global Competitor Market Shares

Market Share by Segment

Dermatology Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Dermatology Devices Market Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Skin Disorders is Driving the Market Growth

Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology can

Propel the Market

Technological Advancements Boosting the Market Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Dermatology Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Dermatology Devices Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Dermatology Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Diagnostic Devices (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Diagnostic Devices (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Diagnostic Devices (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Treatment Devices (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Treatment Devices (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Treatment Devices (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Dermatology Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Dermatology Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Dermatology Devices Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 12: United States Dermatology Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Dermatology Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Dermatology Devices Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 15: Dermatology Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Dermatology Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 17: Dermatology Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Dermatology Devices Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Dermatology Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Dermatology Devices Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Dermatology Devices Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Dermatology Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Dermatology Devices Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Dermatology Devices Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 24: European Dermatology Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Dermatology Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 26: Dermatology Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Dermatology Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Dermatology Devices Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 29: French Dermatology Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Dermatology Devices Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Dermatology Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Dermatology Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Dermatology Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Dermatology Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Dermatology Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Dermatology Devices Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Dermatology Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Dermatology Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Dermatology Devices Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Dermatology Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Spanish Dermatology Devices Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Dermatology Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Dermatology Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Dermatology Devices Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Russian Dermatology Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Dermatology Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Dermatology Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Dermatology Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Dermatology Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Dermatology Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Dermatology Devices Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Dermatology Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Dermatology Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Dermatology Devices Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Dermatology Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Dermatology Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Australian Dermatology Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 58: Indian Dermatology Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Indian Dermatology Devices Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Dermatology Devices Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Dermatology Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Dermatology Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Dermatology Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Dermatology Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Dermatology Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Dermatology Devices Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Dermatology Devices Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 68: Dermatology Devices Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Dermatology Devices Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Dermatology Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Dermatology Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Dermatology Devices Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Dermatology Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Dermatology Devices Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Dermatology Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Dermatology Devices Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Dermatology Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Dermatology Devices Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Dermatology Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Dermatology Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Mexican Dermatology Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Dermatology Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Dermatology Devices Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Dermatology Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Dermatology Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 86: Dermatology Devices Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Dermatology Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Dermatology Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: The Middle East Dermatology Devices Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Dermatology Devices Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Dermatology Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: Dermatology Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Iranian Dermatology Devices Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Dermatology Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Dermatology Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Dermatology Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Dermatology Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Dermatology Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Dermatology Devices Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Dermatology Devices Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Dermatology Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Dermatology Devices Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Dermatology Devices Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Dermatology Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Dermatology Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Dermatology Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Dermatology Devices Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 108: African Dermatology Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



3GEN, INC.

BRUKER CORPORATION

CARL ZEISS A/S

CUTERA

CYNOSURE

GENESIS BIOSYSTEMS

HEINE OPTOTECHNIK GMBH & CO. KG

LUMENIS

MICHELSON DIAGNOSTICS

PHOTOMEDEX

V. CURATED RESEARCH

