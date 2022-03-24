Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

ABSTRACT-

Global Desalination Technologies Market to Reach $22.5 Billion by 2026

Desalination can be defined as, the process of converting saline unusable water into fresh usable one, through extraction and removal of dissolved salts from available water sources in order to make it viable for human use. Desalination involves extensive filtration of relatively saline water through either distillation or membrane filtration for reclaiming usable fresh water from unusable saline, brackish as well as waste water sources. Desalination technology has evolved over the years, and the process of desalination is increasingly cost-effective and has emerged as a viable alternative means of sourcing fresh water in order to satisfy its burgeoning demand from different consumption sectors such as domestic, industrial and even to a lesser extent agriculture. Currently, developed economies and countries with acute water shortages are dominant users of desalination, given the high cost and energy-intensiveness of these technologies. The coming years will however witness massive mass-proliferation of desalination technologies as all countries begin to seek a guaranteed supply of safe water for its citizens. The common global crisis will force international cooperation in the global community, and will encourage free cross-border technology transfers. In addition, technology breakthroughs in nanotechnology will aid in reducing the cost of desalination by over 50% making the technology easily accessible by developing countries.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Desalination Technologies estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period. Reverse Osmosis (RO), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11% CAGR to reach US$14.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29% share of the global Desalination Technologies market. With most of the world, vying for limited energy resources coupled with persistent escalation in energy costs, alternative membrane based desalination technologies like Reverse Osmosis (RO) has been increasingly gaining attention. RO owing to its cost benefits, and compatibility with different water feeds such as saline, brackish and wastewater thus has emerged as the dominant technology of choice in several parts of the world.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026

The Desalination Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 12.71% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Commercial interest in water desalination is supported by growing awareness over the value of water; increasing international, national and regional level focus on making well informed water management decisions regarding conservation, use, allocation; and growing interest in developing technologies which provide fresh water to humans in growing number of regions where fresh water availability is dwindling. Seawater and ocean desalination is increasingly becoming critical for continued economic development of countries/regions short of water. The promise of generating unlimited freshwater from the salty oceans and seas is spurring investments in the development of desalination plants. Key factors driving demand for both seawater desalination include growing occurrences of drought throughout the world as a result of climate change, the pressing need to reduce the stress on groundwater and surface water supplies, and relative cost-effectiveness of the technique as compared to importing water and building expensive storage infrastructures to store water. Globally, an estimated 90 million m3 of water is desalinated each day. GCC countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait account for about 35% of the global desalination capacity. Worldwide there are about 20000 desalination plants.

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) Segment to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026

Originally developed for the chemical industry, Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) or Multi-Effect Evaporation (MEE) is the oldest thermal desalination technology in existence. The MED technology is essentially based on the evaporation and condensation principles and revolves around progressively lowering the ambient pressure through each successive array of evaporators also referred to as effects. In the global Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$439.2 Million will reach a projected size of US$618.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$250.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period. More

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.