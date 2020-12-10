Global Desktop-as-a-Service Markets, 2019-2020 & 2026: Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Desktop-as-a-Service Market Powering a Post-Pandemic Workforce" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report discusses market sizing, including the total market opportunity through 2026, market trends from 2019 forward, drivers and restraints to DaaS adoption, and opportunities for vendor and market growth.

In a post-pandemic business environment, businesses are increasingly turning to Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Workspace-as-a-Service (WaaS) services to enable remote work for employees that need it. By enabling employees to access their critical business applications from anywhere, using any Internet-connected device, these services help ensure business continuity and productivity. They also allow the IT department to retain critical control over access and security, ensuring that corporate applications and data are used appropriately.

This growth opportunity report gives a brief history of the DaaS Market from its inception to the present day, including types of cloud-based desktop services and the differences between them. It discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market, as well as the potential future influence of the pandemic on market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Desktop-as-a-Service ( DaaS) Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, DaaS

Growth Market Overview

Market Definitions - Scope of Analysis

Key Growth Metrics for the DaaS Market

Distribution Channels for DaaS

Growth Drivers for DaaS

Growth Driver Analysis for DaaS

Growth Restraints for DaaS

Growth Restraint Analysis for DaaS

Growth Opportunity Discussion

3. Growth Opportunity Universe, DaaS

Growth Opportunity 1 - Industry-Focused DaaS Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2 - Convergence of Contact Center/Telephony Capabilities into DaaS Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3 - Desktop Software Licensing Partnerships

4. The Last Word

