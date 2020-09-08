Global Desktop Virtualization Market (2019 to 2026) - by Type, Deployment, Organization Size, End-user, Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Desktop Virtualization Market, by Type (VDI, DaaS, RDS), by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), by Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), by End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, ITeS, Others), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Desktop Virtualization Market is projected to grow at a formidable rate of more than 18% during 2020 - 2025. The market is driven by rising need to increase productivity of employees, and cost savings to reduce economic pressure on enterprises. However, system complexity & compatibility issues and stringent government rules & regulations may restrict the market growth over the next few years.



The Global Desktop Virtualization Market is segmented based on deployment, organization size, type, end-user and region. Based on deployment, the market can be categorized into cloud-based and on-premises segments. The cloud-based segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years due rise in the adoption of remote working solutions among various sectors such as healthcare, BFSI, among others. However, the on-premises segment is also expected to grow at stable rate over the forecast period. Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into BFSI, Healthcare, Government, ITeS, and Others. The Government and ITeS segments were the largest market segments in 2019 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



Among all the regions, North America is expected to dominate the Global Desktop Virtualization Market through 2025 majorly due increasing demand for cloud services in the region. However, APAC desktop virtualization market is forecast to witness fastest growth in the coming years. Major players operating in desktop virtualization market include Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Ericom Software, Evolve IP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Huawei Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing, Oracle Corporation, and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market.



The Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Desktop Virtualization Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Desktop Virtualization Market from 2019 to 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Desktop Virtualization Market -based deployment, organization size, type, end-users, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Desktop Virtualization Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Desktop Virtualization Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Desktop Virtualization Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Desktop Virtualization Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Desktop Virtualization Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Desktop Virtualization Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Desktop Virtualization Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (VDI, DaaS and RDS)

6.2.2. By Deployment (Cloud Deployment, On-Premises Deployment)

6.2.3. By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises)

6.2.4. By End User (ITeS, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Others (Education, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Aerospace)

6.2.5. By Company

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Desktop Virtualization Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Desktop Virtualization Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Desktop Virtualization Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Desktop Virtualization Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Desktop Virtualization Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Cisco Systems, Inc

14.2. Citrix Systems, Inc

14.3. Ericom Software

14.4. Evolve IP, LLC.

14.5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

14.6. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

14.7. Microsoft Corporation

14.8. NComputing Co. LTD

14.9. Oracle Corporation

14.10. Parallels International GmbH



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7zrny

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

