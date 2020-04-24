Global Detergents Industry Outlook to 2027: Breakdown by Form, Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Detergents - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Detergents Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for detergents from the laundry care application and increased availability of shale gas reserves for the production of synthetic detergents are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as related concerns regarding the use of synthetic detergents and high raw material prices for the production of detergents are hampering the market growth.

Based on the application, the laundry cleaning products segment is having a lucrative growth during the forecast period as these are applied to stubborn stains prior to washing and are formulated by ingredients, which deliver good washing performance without destroying the atmosphere. By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a high growth during the forecast period due to the rising awareness regarding liquid laundry detergent and the growth in industrial developments in these emerging economies.

Some of the key players profiled in the Detergents Market include Unilever Group, Stepan Company, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Proctor & Gamble Co., Nice Group, Kao Corporation, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Guangzhou Liby Enterprise Group Co. Ltd, EUD Group AS, Dow, Clariant AG, BASF SE and 3M.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Detergents Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Tablets/Bars

5.3 Powders

5.4 Liquids/Gels



6 Global Detergents Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Zwitterionic (Ampholytic) Detergents

6.3 Non-ionic Detergents

6.4 Cationic Detergents

6.5 Bio-based Cleaners

6.6 Anionic Detergents



7 Global Detergents Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Laundry Cleaning Products

7.2.1 Stain and Odor Eliminator

7.2.2 Detergent Cakes/Bars

7.2.3 Laundry Liquid

7.2.4 Detergent Powder

7.2.5 Fabric Softener

7.2.6 Monodose Packs

7.3 Personal Cleaning Products

7.3.1 Hair Cleaning Products

7.3.2 Skin Cleaning Products

7.4 Dishwashing Products

7.4.1 Dishwasher Tablets

7.4.2 Dishwasher Powder

7.4.3 Dishwasher Liquid

7.4.4 Dishwasher Gel

7.5 Household Cleaning Products

7.5.1 Wood Cleaners

7.5.2 Toilet Bowl Cleaners

7.5.3 Glass Cleaners

7.5.4 Floor Cleaners

7.5.5 Ceramic Cleaners

7.6 Biological Reagent

7.7 Fuel Additives

7.8 Animal Hygiene

7.8.1 Poultry

7.8.2 Pigs

7.8.3 Pets

7.8.4 Dairy Animals

7.8.5 Other Animal Hygienes

7.8.5.1 Aqua

7.8.5.2 Equine

7.9 Food & Beverage Processing

7.9.1 Meat Processing

7.9.2 Dairy Processing

7.9.3 Beverage Processing

7.10 Laboratory Use



8 Global Detergents Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Unilever Group

10.2 Stepan Company

10.3 Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

10.4 Proctor & Gamble Co.

10.5 Nice Group

10.6 Kao Corporation

10.7 Henkel AG & Company KGaA

10.8 Guangzhou Liby Enterprise Group Co. Ltd.

10.9 EUD Group AS

10.10 Dow

10.11 Clariant AG

10.12 BASF SE

10.13 3M



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qa5j5p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

