Global DevOps Market by Type, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Tools, Industry Vertical & Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DevOps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DevOps market was worth US$ 3.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 10.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 20% during 2019-2024.

Various organizations and industries ranging from shopping to entertainment to banking are shifting toward automated software deployment, which is more accurate, practical and involves low maintenance costs as compared to manual procedures.

Besides this, the emerging trends of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are also providing a positive thrust to the market. AI and ML process vast amounts of information and help perform menial tasks, permitting the IT staff to do more targeted work and allowing them to learn patterns, anticipate problems and suggest solutions.

Further, increasing adoption of agile frameworks and cloud technologies, and digitization of enterprises to automate business processes are some of the other factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, with the rapid penetration of Internet-of-Things (IoT), DevOps has gained popularity due to the co-dependence of the hardware and the embedded software that runs on it.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, CA Technologies, Google, Cisco Systems, Amazon Web Services, Cigniti Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, EMC Corporation, VersionOne, Micro Focus, Puppet, Red Hat, GitLab, Chef Software, Docker Inc., Atlassian, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global DevOps market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global DevOps industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the tools?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global DevOps industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global DevOps industry?

What is the structure of the global DevOps industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global DevOps industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global DevOps Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

5.5 Market Breakup by Organization Size

5.6 Market Breakup by Tools

5.7 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Solutions

6.2 Services



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

7.1 Public Cloud

7.2 Private Cloud

7.3 Hybrid Cloud



8 Market Breakup by Organization Size

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.2 Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Small-Sized Enterprises



9 Market Breakup by Tools

9.1 Development Tools

9.2 Testing Tools

9.3 Operation Tools



10 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

10.1 Telecommunications and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

10.3 Retail

10.4 Manufacturing

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 Government and Public Sector

10.7 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 IBM

16.3.2 Microsoft

16.3.3 Oracle

16.3.4 CA Technologies

16.3.5 Google

16.3.6 Cisco Systems

16.3.7 Amazon Web Services

16.3.8 Cigniti Technologies

16.3.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

16.3.10 EMC Corporation

16.3.11 VersionOne

16.3.12 Micro Focus

16.3.13 Puppet

16.3.14 Red Hat

16.3.15 GitLab

16.3.16 Chef Software

16.3.17 Docker Inc.

16.3.18 Atlassian



