Global Dewatering Equipment Market (2020 to 2025) - Use of Recycled Dry Sludge in Other End-Use Industries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dewatering Equipment Market by Type (Sludge (Application (Industrial,Municipal), Technology (Centrifuges, Belt Presses,Filter Presses, Vacuum Filters,Drying Beds,Sludge Lagoons)), Others (Paper, Plastic)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dewatering equipment market was valued at USD 4,545 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5,356 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025.



Rising environmental awareness and stringent regulatory laws regarding sludge disposal are expected to drive the dewatering equipment market.

The sludge dewatering type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the sludge dewatering segment is projected to grow at the highest CARG during the forecast period. Sludge treatment processes are usually the most difficult and costly part of wastewater treatment. Untreated sludge is odorous, contains pathogens, and may contain traces of heavy metals. Sludge stabilization processes reduce odor, pathogens, and biodegradable toxins, as well as bind heavy metals to inert solids. There is a high demand for sludge dewatering equipment, globally, due to increasing awareness about the reuse & recycling of sludge. In countries where there is a deficit of soil organic matter, agricultural use is more common, while in industrial economies, dry sludge is used primarily for power generation in waste-to-energy plants.

The centrifuge technology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the centrifuge segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Centrifuges separate solids from liquids through sedimentation and centrifugal force. Although there are several types of centrifuges available, the solid bowl decanter type, also known as scroll centrifuge, is most widely used for the dewatering of water and sewage plant sludge. Solids are fed through a stationary feed tube, accelerated through ports in the conveyor shaft, and distributed to the periphery of the bowl.



The bowl, spinning at high speed, separates water from the solids, which are compacted against the bowl walls. Solids can then be transferred to additional centrifuge drying stages while the separated liquid is discharged continuously over adjustable weirs at the other side of the bowl. Enhanced water purification, improved sludge management, low sludge transportation cost, decrease in hazardous gases, and energy management are the major advantages of sludge dewatering equipment. Such advantages are expected to fuel the growth of the dewatering equipment market.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the dewatering equipment market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the bromine market from 2020 to 2025. Asia Pacific is a fast-developing market for sludge dewatering equipment, due to population growth and a gradual rise in awareness regarding reusing wastewater to address environmental concerns in the region. The Asia Pacific region has limited water resources; hence a new paradigm of business must be created, which makes use and reuse of wastewater and sludge possible. Dewatering equipment serves this purpose by removing water from leachate, sludge, and other industrial wastes such that the dry solids can be utilized for various purposes, such as fertilizers, and for developing innovative construction products or power generation through waste incineration. Factors expected to fuel the growth of the

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Attractiveness of Dewatering Equipment Market

4.2 Dewatering Equipment Market, by Region

4.3 Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market, by Technology

4.4 Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market, by Application

4.5 Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Stringent Regulations on the Use and Disposal of Sludge

5.1.1.2 Increasing Population & Urbanization Resulting in Increased Waste & Sludge Generation

5.1.1.3 Low Cost of Mechanical Dewatering Technologies Compared to Other Alternatives

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Varying Sludge Characteristics and Measuring Dewatering Performance

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Use of Recycled Dry Sludge in Other End-Use Industries

5.1.3.2 Need for Innovative Equipment Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Dewatering Sticky Wastewater Sludge

5.1.4.2 Supply Chain, Trade, and Economic Disruptions Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic

5.2 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Covid-19 Impact

6.1 Covid-19 Health Assessment

6.2 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

6.2.1 Covid-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment

6.3 Covid-19 Impact on Dewatering Equipment Market



7 Dewatering Equipment Market, by Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Well Points

7.3 Sump Pumping

7.4 Eductor Wells

7.5 Deep Wells

7.6 Other Methods



8 Dewatering Equipment Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sludge Dewatering Equipment

8.2.1 Sludge Type

8.3 Other Dewatering Equipment

8.3.1 Plastic Dewatering Equipment

8.3.2 Paper Dewatering Equipment

8.3.3 Other Dewatering Equipment



9 Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Centrifuges

9.3 Belt Presses

9.4 Filter Presses

9.5 Vacuum Filters

9.6 Drying Beds

9.7 Sludge Lagoons

9.8 Other Technologies



10 Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Municipal

10.2.1 Residential

10.2.1.1 Covid-19 Impact on Residential Sub-Application

10.2.2 Commercial

10.2.2.1 Covid-19 Impact on Commercial Sub-Application

10.3 Industrial

10.3.1 Refinery

10.3.1.1 Covid-19 Impact on Refinery Sub-Application

10.3.2 Mining

10.3.2.1 Covid-19 Impact on Mining Sub-Application

10.3.3 Petroleum

10.3.3.1 Covid-19 Impact on Petroleum Sub-Application

10.3.4 Chemical & Pharmaceutical

10.3.4.1 Covid-19 Impact on Chemical & Pharmaceutical Sub-Application

10.3.5 Food & Beverage

10.3.5.1 Covid-19 Impact on Food & Beverage Sub-Application

10.3.6 Others

10.3.6.1 Sludge-To-Energy Recovery

10.3.6.2 Covid-19 Impact on Sludge-To-Recovery Sub-Application

10.3.6.3 Paper & Pulp

10.3.6.4 Covid-19 Impact on Paper & Pulp Sub-Application

10.3.6.5 Textile

10.3.6.6 Covid-19 Impact on Textile Sub-Application



11 Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 North America

11.5 Middle East & Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.3.1 Market Share Analysis of Top Players in Dewatering Equipment Market

12.4 Key Market Developments



13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Overview

13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

13.2.1 Product Footprint

13.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

13.2.4 Star

13.2.5 Emerging Leaders

13.2.6 Pervasive

13.3 Company Evaluation Matrix

13.4 Company Profiles

13.4.1 Alfa Laval Ab

13.4.2 Andritz Ag

13.4.3 Veolia Environnement Sa

13.4.4 Huber Se

13.4.5 Gruppo Pieralisi

13.4.6 Hitachi Zosen Corporation

13.4.7 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

13.4.8 Suez

13.4.9 Gea

13.4.10 Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd.

13.5 SME Evaluation Matrix, 2019

13.6 SME Profiles

13.6.1 Dewaco Ltd.

13.6.2 Phoenix Process Equipment

13.6.3 Aqseptence Group

13.6.4 Flo Trend Systems, Inc.

13.6.5 Hiller Gmbh

13.6.6 Emo

13.6.7 Kontek Ecology Systems Inc.

13.6.8 Aes Arabia Ltd.

13.6.9 Encon Evaporators

13.6.10 Geofabrics Australasia Pty. Ltd.

13.6.11 Tencate Geosynthetics Americas

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xe8cwu

