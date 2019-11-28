Global Diabetes Care (Insulin, OAD & GLP-1) Market 2019-2023 - Key Players are Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and Eli Lilly

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diabetes Care Market (Insulin, OAD & GLP-1): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diabetic population is growing considerably all over the world. AAMEO region is experiencing the highest prevalence of diabetes compared to other parts of world. Increasing population in AAMEO countries is the key reason supporting the diabetic population. Every geographical region is witnessing growth in their respective diabetes care market due to this increasing prevalence of diabetes.



Global diabetes care market is majorly dominated by insulin segment. Insulin segment is broadly divided into modern insulin and human insulin. Modern insulin is growing at a faster rate than human insulin market. In terms of mode of action, insulin market is dominated by long acting insulin.



Geographically, North America holds the highest share in global diabetes care market due to its advanced healthcare system along with increasing diabetic population. However, in global insulin market, Europe holds the highest share.



Global diabetes market is highly consolidated in nature with three key players including Novo Nordisk; Sanofi; and Eli Lilly. These three companies are holding major shares in every regional diabetes market. Among all these companies, Novo Nordisk is leading in every region.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

1.1 Diabetes

1.2 Symptoms of Diabetes

1.3 Diagnosis of Diabetes

1.4 Diabetes Management



2. Global Diabetes Market

2.1 Diabetes Population Forecast

2.2 Diabetes Care Market Value Forecast

2.3 Diabetes Care Market by Type

2.3.1 Global Insulin Market Value Forecast

2.3.2 Global OAD Market Value Forecast

2.3.3 Global GLP-1 Market Value Forecast

2.4 Diabetes Care Market by Region



3. Regional Diabetes Market

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Diabetes Care Market Value Forecast

3.1.2 North America Insulin Market Value Forecast

3.1.3 North America OAD Market Value Forecast

3.1.4 North America GLP-1 Market Value Forecas

3.2 Europe

3.3 Japan & Korea

3.4 AAMEO

3.5 China

3.6 Latin America



4. Insulin Market Analysis

4.1 Global Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.2 Global Insulin Market Volume by Type

4.2.1 Global Long Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.2.2 Global Fast Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.2.3 Global Premix Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3 Global Insulin Market Volume by Region

4.3.1 Europe Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.2 Europe Long Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.3 Europe Fast Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.4 Europe Premix Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.5 North America Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.6 North America Long Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.7 North America Fast Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.8 North America Premix Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.9 AAMEO Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.10 AAMEO Long Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.11 AAMEO Fast Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.12 AAMEO Premix Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.13 China Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.14 Latin America Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.15 Latin America Long Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.16 Latin America Fast Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.17 Latin America Premix Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.18 Japan & Korea Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.19 Japan & Korea Long Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.20 Japan & Korea Fast Acting Insulin Market Volume Forecast

4.3.21 Japan & Korea Premix Insulin Market Volume Forecast



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Acceleration of Ageing Population

5.1.2 Increasing Obesity Rates

5.1.3 Longer Life Expectancy at Birth

5.1.4 Accelerating Economic Growth

5.1.5 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Awareness

5.2.2 Rise of Digital Diabetes Care

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Stringent Legal Norms

5.3.2 High Cost and Alternative Treatments



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Diabetes Market Share by Company

6.2 Global Modern & New Generation Insulin Market Share by Company

6.3 North America Market

6.3.1 North America MI and NGI Market Share by Company

6.4 Europe Market

6.4.1 Europe MI & NGI Market Share by Company

6.4.2 Europe GLP-1 Market Share by Company

6.5 AAMEO Market

6.5.1 AAMEO MI & NGI Market Share by Company

6.5.2 AAMEO GLP-1 Market Share by Company

6.6 Japan & Korea Market

6.6.1 Japan Total Insulin Market Share by Company

6.6.2 J&K MI & NGI Market Share by Company

6.6.3 J&K GLP-1 Market Share by Company

6.7 China Market

6.7.1 China Total Insulin Market Share by Company

6.7.2 China GLP-1 Market Share by Company

6.8 Latin America Market

6.8.1 Latin America MI & NGI Market Share by Company

6.8.2 Latin America GLP-1 Market Share by Company



7. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

7.1 Merck Group

7.2 Novo Nordisk

7.3 Eli Lilly and Company

7.4 Sanofi S.A.



