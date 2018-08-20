Global Diabetes Diagnostics Industry

NEW YORK, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Diabetes Diagnostics in US$ by the following Product Segments: Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 58 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd.



- Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.



- Acon Laboratories, Inc.



- AgaMatrix, Inc.



- Apex Biotechnology Corporation



- ARKRAY, Inc.







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Diabetes Diagnostics: Towards Easier, Economic, and Efficient Management of the Global Diabetes Epidemic



Evolution of Diabetes Testing over the Years with Key Features in Each Period



Growth Drivers in a Nutshell



Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Diabetes Diagnostic Devices



Table 1: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 2: Global Prevalence (%) of Diabetes in Adults (20-79) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 3: Global Prevalence of Diabetes - Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 4: Worldwide Diabetes Prevalence (%) in Adults by Age Group and Gender for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 5: Diabetes Prevalence in Rural and Urban Areas - Number of Adults with Diagnosed Diabetes (in Million) in Urban and Rural Areas for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 6: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2017 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Death



Table 7: Proportion of Deaths on Account of Diabetes in People Aged Less than 60 Years by Region for the Year 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Etiological Factors Causing Diabetes



Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Diabetes Diagnostics Market



Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors



Table 8: Developed Regions Account for nearly 4/5th Share of World Diabetes Diagnostics Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities



Table 9: Global Diabetes Diagnostics Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, Europe, US, Rest of World, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Key Factors Driving Sales of Diabetes Diagnostics in Developing Regions



Steep Increase in Number of Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers



Growing Healthcare Awareness & Parallel Increase in Consumer Healthcare Spending



Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion



Table 10: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES







Growing Prominence of Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Robust Demand for Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices



CGM Market Gradually Breaks through Barriers to Adoption



Table 11: Penetration Rate (%) of CGM Devices in Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Market in the United States: 2013 through 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Intensive Care Units: A Highly Promising Market for CGMs



Proven Efficacy for Development of Intervention Strategies Drives Demand for HbA1c Testing Devices



Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits Prospects for HbA1c Devices



Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives Widespread Adoption



Home HbA1c Testing: An Overview



Glycated Albumin: A Potential Threat to HbA1c?



Approval for HbA1c Testing for Diabetes Diagnosis: An Opportunity to Tap



Is HbA1c Test Right in Being Recommended for Diagnostic Purposes?



HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis Need to Address Issues Related to Hemoglobin Variants



ESC and ADA Release Revised Guidelines for HbA1c Testing



Despite Competition from CGM Systems and HbA1c Testing Devices, BGM Devices Continues to Dominate Sales



Cost: The Ultimate Factor Favoring Growth in Demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems



Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose: Sustaining Growth in Demand



Key Trends in the Glucose Meter/Monitoring Systems



Smartphone Penetration Favors SMBG Market



Table 12: Global Market for Smartphones: Volume Sales in Million Units for 2011, 2013, 2015 & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 13: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Demand for BGM Products to Witness Varying Patterns in Developed and Developing Markets



Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products



Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market



Advancements in Glucose Monitoring Devices Offers a New Ray of Hope



Undiagnosed Diabetes: A Major Healthcare Challenge Offering Huge Untapped Potential



Table 14: Proportion of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (20-



Years) by Region for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Undiagnosed Diabetics: More Prone to Cardiovascular Diseases



Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Boosts Demand for Diagnostic Devices



Heart Disease



Stroke



High Blood Pressure



Blindness



Kidney Disease



Nerve Disease



Amputations



Dental Disease



Pregnancy



Microvascular Complications (Small Blood Vessel Damage)



Retinopathy



Diabetic Neuropathy



Nephropathy



Macrovascular Complications (Large Blood Vessel Damage)



Cardiac Problems



Hypertension (High Blood Pressure)



Infections



Impotence



Pregnancy Complications



Other Complications Resulting from Diabetes



Obesity



Obsessive Compulsive Disorder



Foot Ulcers



Dementia



Hypoglycemia



Diabetic Ketoacidosis



Non-Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (NIDDM) Lead to Cardiovascular Complications



High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion



Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential



Table 15: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 16: Global Population by Age-Group: Percentage Change Over the Period 2010-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 17: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis



Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Aids Diabetes Diagnostics & Testing Market



Table 18: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 19: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Rising Expenditure on Diabetes Care Drives Diagnostic Devices Sales



Table 20: Healthcare Spending (in US$ Billion) by People with Diabetes (20-79 Years) for the Years 2011, 2013, 2



and 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 21: Health Spending (In US$ Billion) due to Diabetes in Adults (20-79 years) - Breakdown by Region for the Years 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 22: Leading Countries by Health Expenditure on Diabetes by Adults for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 23: Expenditure on Diabetes in Adults (20-79) as % of Total Healthcare Spending by Region (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 24: Health Expenditure on Diabetes: Average Diabetes-Related Spending per Person with Diabetes in US$ by Region for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 25: Health Expenditure on Diabetes: Top Countries Ranked by Diabetes-Related Spending per Person with Diabetes (in US$) for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth



Table 26: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 27: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







A Prelude



Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems



Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Test



HbA1c Test Types



HbA1c Laboratory Testing



Analytical Techniques Used for Quantifying HbA1c in Labs



Standardization of HbA1c Results



Table 28: CAP Accuracy Grading for HbA1c Measurements (2007-2013)



HbA1c Point of Care Testing & Self-Monitoring



Blood Glucose Testing Devices



Blood Glucose Monitor/Meter



Diabetes Testing Supplies



Blood Glucose Test Strips



Lancet



Lancet Device



Reagent Strips



Reagent Tablet



Diabetes: A Chronic Body Disorder



Diabetes Symptoms



Types of Diabetes



Type I Diabetes: Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (IDDM)



Type II Diabetes: Non Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (NIDDM)







5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







Major Pharma Players Dominate Diabetes Diagnostics Market



Competition with Local Pharma Companies Intensifies in Regional Markets



Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems (CGMS) Market



Table 29: Leading Players in the Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott, DexCom, Medtronic and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Medtronic Dominates the Global CGM Devices Market



Leading Companies Continue to Focus on CGM Innovations



Leading Companies and their CGM Innovations



Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Devices Market



Table 30: Leading Players in the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott, LifeScan (J&J), Roche, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Quality Products at Low Prices: Mantra for Success in the Marketplace



After PDAs, SMBG Makers Turn to Mobile Devices to Woo Users on the Move



Competition in the HbA1c Testing Devices Market



Table 31: Leading Players in the Global HbA1c Reagent Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Siemens Healthineers and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Select Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Products/Analyzers



Select Point of Care HbA1c Testing Products/ Analyzers



Major POC HbA1c Tests in the Market



Select HbA1c POC Tests in the Market - A Comparison



Product Innovation is the Name of the Game for HbA1c Testing Device Companies



Manufacturers Focus on Offering Products for Developing Markets



Innovations & Product Advancements: Prime Focus Area for Vendors



mHealth Solutions for Diabetes Diagnosis



Non-invasive Wearable Glucose Testing Devices



Apple and Google to Develop Wearable Continuous Glucose Monitors



GlySens Focus on Developing Implantable Continuous Glucose Monitor



Researchers Develop Prototype of Wearable Closed-Loop System



Glucovation SugarSenz: Cloud Enabled CGM Device



EyeSense to Develop Affordable CGM Device



Insulin Pump with CGM Sensor



Glucose Monitoring through Smartphone Apps: The Latest Breakthrough



Table 32: No. of Diabetic Patients Worldwide and No. of App-Using Patients (in Million): 2014 & 2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Bar-Illan University of Israel's Research for Non-invasive, Wearable Glucose Testing Device



Nanotechnology-based Breathalyzer for Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring



EMG 1000: Needle-free Device for Glucose Monitoring



Glucase: Smartphone Case with Glucose Testing Kit



Painless Diabetes Monitoring Using NFC Technology



GlucoSense: Laser Device for Non-invasive Monitoring of Glucose Levels



ClearPath DS-120: Enabling Early Detection of Diabetes & Prediabetes



Sugar.IQ App: Powerful Features for Diabetics



NoStrip™ Technology: Eliminating Need for Individual Test Strips



Artificial Pancreas System (APS): The Future of Diabetes Care



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd. (UK)



Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)



Acon Laboratories, Inc. (USA)



AgaMatrix, Inc. (USA)



Apex Biotechnology Corporation (Taiwan)



ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan)



Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland)



B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)



Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)



BIONIME Corporation (Taiwan)



Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)



Danaher Corporation (USA)



Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)



HemoCue® AB (Sweden)



DexCom, Inc. (USA)



Diazyme Laboratories Inc. (USA)



EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc (UK)



LifeScan, Inc. (USA)



Medtronic PLC (Ireland)



Nova Biomedical Corporation (USA)



OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd. (South Korea)



Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)



Sanofi S.A. (France)



Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co, Ltd. (Japan)



Siemens Healthineers (Germany)



Sinocare, Inc. (China)



PTS Diagnostics (USA)



Trividia Health, Inc. (USA)



TaiDoc Technology Corporation (Taiwan)



Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)



Terumo Corporation (Japan)



Tosoh Bioscience, Inc. (USA)



Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland)



Ypsomed AG (Switzerland)



7.1 The United States



A.Market Analysis



The United States: Largest Market for Diabetes Diagnostics



Table 45: US Accounts for about 2/5th Share of the World Diabetes Diagnostics Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Diabetes: A Leading Cause of Death in the US & North America



Table 46: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America and Caribbean Region (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 47: Diabetes Statistics in the US (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s)



Prevalence Varies by Race/Ethnicity



Table 48: Diabetes Prevalence Rate (%) in the US - Breakdown by Ethnicity/Race for the Year 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 49: Diabetes Prevalence in the US (2015): Percentage Share of Number of Diabetics by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Aging Population: A Key Growth Factor



Table 50: Diabetes Prevalence in the US (2015): Percentage Share of Number of Diabetics by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 51: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030):



Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 52: North American Aging Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Economic Burden of Diabetes



Table 53: Total Healthcare Expenditure (in US$ Billion) and Average Healthcare Expenditure Per Person (in US$) on Diabetes among Adults (20-79 years) in the US for 2017



Table 54: Health Expenditure (in US$ Billion) on Diabetes in North America: 2017 & 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Healthcare Reform Legislation: Impact on Diabetes Diagnostics



HbA1c Testing for Diabetes Detection Gains Support



ADA Recommends HbA1c Test for Diabetes Diagnosis



ADA Recommends New Guidelines for HbA1c Testing for Certain Patients



HbA1c - Increasingly Moving into Physician's Office



Growing Inclination towards CLIA-Waived Tests



Study Finds Dentist Visits to be an Opportunity for HbA1c- based Diabetes Screening & Management



Wearable and Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Favored



FDA Guidance for Blood Glucose Meters



Emerging "Grey Market" for Testing Strips



Competitive Scenario



US Near Patient HbA1c Testing: A Highly Consolidated Market



Table 55: Leading Players in the US Near Patient HbA1c Testing Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Abbott, Siemens Healthineers and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



CGM Devices: Highly Consolidated Marketplace



Table 56: Leading Companies in the US CGM Market (2014 & 2020P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue for Abbott, DexCom, and Medtronic (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Companies Focus on Research for Better Diabetes Diagnostics



Drugstores Benefit from the Diabetic Care Category



Integrated Products: An Upcoming Trend



B.Market Analytics



Table 57: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 58: US Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 59: US 14-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.2 Canada



A.Market Analysis



Diabetes Statistics in Canada: Opportunity Indicator for Diabetes Diagnostics



Table 60: Diabetes Statistics in Canada (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s)



Table 61: Adult Diabetes in Canada (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Diabetic Population by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 62: Adult Diabetes in Canada (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Diabetic Population by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Aging Population: Key Opportunity Indicator



Table 63: Aging Population in Canada (2015 & 2030):



Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 64: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 65: Canadian Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 66: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.3 Japan



A.Market Analysis



Growing Aging Population Drives Diabetes Diagnostics Market



Table 67: Aging Population in Japan (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Trends Influencing Diabetes Diagnostics Market



Table 68: Diabetes Statistics in Japan (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in '000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s)



B.Market Analytics



Table 69: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 70: Japanese Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 71: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4 Europe



A.Market Analysis



Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Europe - A Promising Outlook



Growing Uptake of HbA1c Tests Bodes Well



Proven Efficacy and Benefits of POCT HbA1C Tests Spur Adoption



Diabetes Statistics in Europe



Table 72: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Europe (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 73: Diabetes Statistics in Europe (2017) - Adults with Diabetes (20-79) in 1,000s, Diabetes Age-Adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (20-79) in 1,000s, and Diabetes Related Deaths (20-79 years) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Reimbursement Scenario



B.Market Analytics



Table 74: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Diagnostics by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 75: European Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by Geographic Region/ Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 76: European 14-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 77: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 78: European Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 79: European 14-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.1 France



A.Market Analysis



France: Diabetes & Aging Statistics



Table 80: Diabetes Statistics in France (2017) - Adults with Diabetes (20-79) in 1,000s, Diabetes Age-Adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (20-79) in 1,000s, and Diabetes Related Deaths (20-79 years)



Table 81: Aging Population in France (2015 & 2030):



Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 82: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 83: French Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 84: French 14-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.2 Germany



A.Market Analysis



Germany: Diabetes & Aging Statistics



Table 85: Diabetes Statistics in Germany (2017) - Adults with Diabetes (20-79) in 1,000s, Diabetes Age-Adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (20-79) in 1,000s, and Diabetes Related Deaths (20-79 years)



Table 86: Aging Population in Germany (2015 & 2030):



Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 87: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 88: German Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 89: German 14-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.3 Italy



A.Market Analysis



Italy: Diabetes & Aging Statistics



Table 90: Diabetes Statistics in Italy (2017) - Adults with Diabetes (20-79) in 1,000s, Diabetes Age-Adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (20-79) in 1,000s, and Diabetes Related Deaths (20-79 years)



Table 91: Aging Population in Italy (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 92: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 93: Italian Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 94: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.4 The United Kingdom



A.Market Analysis



Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters Gain Popularity



NHS England Launches Action for Diabetes Plan



NHS Guidelines for Lancets, Testing Strips, and Meters for Blood Glucose Testing



NICE Recommendations for Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG)



Diabetes Statistics & Management - An Insight



Table 95: Diabetes Statistics in United Kingdom (2017) - Adults with Diabetes (20-79) in 1,000s, Diabetes Age-Adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (20-79) in 1,000s, and Diabetes Related Deaths (20-79 years) for Select Countries



Table 96: Aging Population in the United Kingdom (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Rising Obesity Cases - Increased Risk of Diabetes



Type 1 Diabetes in Children



Table 97: Number of Children with Type 1 Diabetes in Select Countries (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 99: UK Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 100: UK 14-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.5 Spain



A.Market Analysis



Spain: Diabetes & Aging Statistics



Table 101: Diabetes Statistics in Spain (2017) - Adults with Diabetes (20-79) in 1,000s, Diabetes Age-Adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (20-79) in 1,000s, and Diabetes Related Deaths (20-79 years)



Table 102: Aging Population in Spain (2015 & 2030):



Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 103: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 104: Spanish Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 105: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.6 Russia



A.Market Analysis



Russia: Diabetes & Aging Statistics



Table 106: Diabetes Statistics in Russian Federation (2017) - Adults with Diabetes (20-79) in 1,000s, Diabetes Age-Adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (20-79) in 1,000s, and Diabetes Related Deaths (20-79 years)



Table 107: Aging Population in Russia (2015 & 2030):



Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 108: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 109: Russian Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 110: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.7 Rest of Europe



Market Analysis



Table 111: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 112: Rest of European Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 113: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.5 Asia-Pacific



A.Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific: A Market Laden with Opportunities



Table 114: China and India Propel Asia-Pacific's Share in the World Diabetes Diagnostics Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2015-2022: China, India, Germany, UK, US, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Rising Diabetes Incidence Offers Significant Growth Opportunities



Table 115: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Western Pacific (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 116: Diabetes Statistics in Western Pacific (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 117: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South East Asia (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 118: Diabetes Statistics in South East Asia (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Public and Private Sector Diabetes Care



Public Sector



Private Sector



Role of Healthcare Societies and Associations



India



Bangladesh



Western Pacific Declaration on Diabetes



Technological Integration: An Emerging Trend in the Asia- Pacific Medical Devices Market



BGM Devices: Competitive Landscape



An Overview of Key Regional Markets



China



China: Lower Penetration Offers High Growth Potential



Table 119: Leading Companies in the Chinese Glucose Meters Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Abbott, J&J, Roche, Sinocare and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Reimbursement of Diabetes Diagnostics in China (2015): Glucose Meters and Test Strips' Reimbursement Status and Percentage



Increasing Diabetes Incidence Remains Growth Driver



Table 120: Diabetes Statistics in China (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in '000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s)



Key Opportunity Indicator: Aging Population



Table 121: Aging Population in China (2015 & 2030):



Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



India



Rising Diabetic Populace Spurs Growth in the Indian Market



Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: An Overview



Growth Stimulants & Challenges in a Nutshell



HbA1c Testing on Growth Spree



Most Glucose Meters in Indian Market Feature Imported Technology



ICMR Develops New Indigenous, Low-Cost Diabetes Detection Technology



Market Restraints



Rising Diabetes Cases - Opportunities for Diabetes Diagnostics



Table 122: Diabetes Statistics in India (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in '000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s)



Key Opportunity Indicator: Aging Population



Table 123: Aging Population in India (2015 & 2030):



Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Australia



Australia: An Insight into Diabetes Statistics



Table 124: Diabetes Population in Australia (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Individuals with Diabetes by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 125: Diabetes Statistics in Australia (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in '000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s)



Key Opportunity Indicator: Aging Population Statistics in Rest of Asia-Pacific



Table 126: Aging Population in Rest of Asia by Country (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 127: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Diagnostics by Geographic Region/Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by Geographic Region/ Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 129: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 130: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 132: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.6 Latin America



A.Market Analysis



Diabetes in Latin America - A Glance at Key Statistics



Table 133: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South & Central America (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 134: Diabetes Statistics in South & Central America (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79 (in 000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Key Opportunity Indicator: Aging Population



Table 135: Aging Population in Latin America and the Caribbean by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 136: Aging Population in Latin America by Country (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 137: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 138: Latin American Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 139: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.7 Rest of World



A.Market Analysis



Diabetes Statistics in Africa and the Middle East



Table 140: African Diabetes and Population Statistics (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 141: Diabetes Statistics in Africa (2017) - Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in '000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes (20-79) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 142: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Middle East and North Africa for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 143: Diabetes Statistics in Middle East and North Africa (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes (20-79) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Key Opportunity Indicator: Aging Population



Table 144: Aging Population in the Middle East by Country (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 145: Aging Population in Africa by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 146: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 147: Rest of World Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 148: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for CGM Systems, HbA1c Testing Devices, and Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







