Global Diabetes Diagnostics Markets, 2015-2018 & Forecasts to 2022: Despite Competition from CGM Systems and HbA1c Testing Devices, BGM Devices Continues to Dominate Sales

The "Diabetes Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Diabetes Diagnostics in US$ by the following Product Segments:





Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems

HbA1c Testing Devices

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

The report profiles 58 companies including many key and niche players such as:





A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd. (UK)

Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc. ( USA )

) Acon Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) AgaMatrix, Inc. ( USA )

) Apex Biotechnology Corporation ( Taiwan )

) ARKRAY, Inc. ( Japan )

) Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG ( Switzerland )

) B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Becton, Dickinson and Company ( USA )

) BIONIME Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) Danaher Corporation ( USA )

) Beckman Coulter , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) HemoCue AB ( Sweden )

) DexCom, Inc. ( USA )

) Diazyme Laboratories Inc. ( USA )

) EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc (UK)

LifeScan, Inc. ( USA )

) Medtronic PLC ( Ireland )

) Nova Biomedical Corporation ( USA )

) OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. ( USA )

) Sanofi S.A. ( France )

) Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )

) Sinocare, Inc. ( China )

) PTS Diagnostics ( USA )

) Trividia Health, Inc. ( USA )

) TaiDoc Technology Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. ( USA )

) Terumo Corporation ( Japan )

) Tosoh Bioscience, Inc. ( USA )

) Trinity Biotech plc ( Ireland )

) Ypsomed AG ( Switzerland )

Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study



Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems



HbA1c Testing Devices



Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Diabetes Diagnostics: Towards Easier, Economic, and Efficient Management of the Global Diabetes Epidemic



Evolution of Diabetes Testing over the Years with Key Features in Each Period



Growth Drivers in a Nutshell



Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Diabetes Diagnostic Devices



Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Death



Etiological Factors Causing Diabetes



Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Diabetes Diagnostics Market



Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors



Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities



Key Factors Driving Sales of Diabetes Diagnostics in Developing Regions



Steep Increase in Number of Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers



Growing Healthcare Awareness & Parallel Increase in Consumer Healthcare Spending



Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion







3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES



Growing Prominence of Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Robust Demand for Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices



CGM Market Gradually Breaks through Barriers to Adoption



Intensive Care Units: A Highly Promising Market for CGMs



Proven Efficacy for Development of Intervention Strategies Drives Demand for HbA1c Testing Devices



Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits Prospects for HbA1c Devices



Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives Widespread Adoption



Home HbA1c Testing: An Overview



Glycated Albumin: A Potential Threat to HbA1c?



Approval for HbA1c Testing for Diabetes Diagnosis: An Opportunity to Tap



Is HbA1c Test Right in Being Recommended for Diagnostic Purposes?



HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis Need to Address Issues Related to Hemoglobin Variants



ESC and ADA Release Revised Guidelines for HbA1c Testing



Despite Competition from CGM Systems and HbA1c Testing Devices, BGM Devices Continues to Dominate Sales



Cost: The Ultimate Factor Favoring Growth in Demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems



Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose: Sustaining Growth in Demand



Key Trends in the Glucose Meter/Monitoring Systems



Smartphone Penetration Favors SMBG Market



Demand for BGM Products to Witness Varying Patterns in Developed and Developing Markets



Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products



Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market



Advancements in Glucose Monitoring Devices Offers a New Ray of Hope



Undiagnosed Diabetes: A Major Healthcare Challenge Offering Huge Untapped Potential



Undiagnosed Diabetics: More Prone to Cardiovascular Diseases



Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Boosts Demand for Diagnostic Devices



Heart Disease



Stroke



High Blood Pressure



Blindness



Kidney Disease



Nerve Disease



Amputations



Dental Disease



Pregnancy



Microvascular Complications (Small Blood Vessel Damage)



Retinopathy



Diabetic Neuropathy



Nephropathy



Macrovascular Complications (Large Blood Vessel Damage)



Cardiac Problems



Hypertension (High Blood Pressure)



Infections



Impotence



Pregnancy Complications



Other Complications Resulting from Diabetes



Obesity



Obsessive Compulsive Disorder



Foot Ulcers



Dementia



Hypoglycemia



Diabetic Ketoacidosis



Non-Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (NIDDM) Lead to Cardiovascular Complications



High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion



Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential



Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis



Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Aids Diabetes Diagnostics & Testing Market



Rising Expenditure on Diabetes Care Drives Diagnostic Devices Sales



Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth







4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



A Prelude



Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems



Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Test



HbA1c Test Types



HbA1c Laboratory Testing



Analytical Techniques Used for Quantifying HbA1c in Labs



Standardization of HbA1c Results



HbA1c Point of Care Testing & Self-Monitoring



Blood Glucose Testing Devices



Blood Glucose Monitor/Meter



Diabetes Testing Supplies



Blood Glucose Test Strips



Lancet



Lancet Device



Reagent Strips



Reagent Tablet



Diabetes: A Chronic Body Disorder



Diabetes Symptoms



Types of Diabetes



Type I Diabetes: Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (IDDM)



Type II Diabetes: Non Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (NIDDM)







5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Major Pharma Players Dominate Diabetes Diagnostics Market



Competition with Local Pharma Companies Intensifies in Regional Markets



Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems (CGMS) Market



Medtronic Dominates the Global CGM Devices Market



Leading Companies Continue to Focus on CGM Innovations



Leading Companies and their CGM Innovations



Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Devices Market



Quality Products at Low Prices: Mantra for Success in the Marketplace



After PDAs, SMBG Makers Turn to Mobile Devices to Woo Users on the Move



Competition in the HbA1c Testing Devices Market



Select Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Products/Analyzers



Select Point of Care HbA1c Testing Products/Analyzers



Major POC HbA1c Tests in the Market



Select HbA1c POC Tests in the Market - A Comparison



Product Innovation is the Name of the Game for HbA1c Testing Device Companies



Manufacturers Focus on Offering Products for Developing Markets



Innovations & Product Advancements: Prime Focus Area for Vendors



mHealth Solutions for Diabetes Diagnosis



Non-invasive Wearable Glucose Testing Devices



Apple and Google to Develop Wearable Continuous Glucose Monitors



GlySens Focus on Developing Implantable Continuous Glucose Monitor



Researchers Develop Prototype of Wearable Closed-Loop System



Glucovation SugarSenz: Cloud Enabled CGM Device



EyeSense to Develop Affordable CGM Device



Insulin Pump with CGM Sensor



Glucose Monitoring through Smartphone Apps: The Latest Breakthrough



Bar-Illan University of Israel's Research for Non-invasive, Wearable Glucose Testing Device



Nanotechnology-based Breathalyzer for Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring



EMG 1000: Needle-free Device for Glucose Monitoring



Glucase: Smartphone Case with Glucose Testing Kit



Painless Diabetes Monitoring Using NFC Technology



GlucoSense: Laser Device for Non-invasive Monitoring of Glucose Levels



ClearPath DS-120: Enabling Early Detection of Diabetes & Prediabetes



Sugar.IQ App: Powerful Features for Diabetics



NoStrip Technology: Eliminating Need for Individual Test Strips



Artificial Pancreas System (APS): The Future of Diabetes Care







5.1 Focus on Select Global Players







5.2 Product Launches/Approvals



Medtronic Receives CE Mark for MiniMed 670G Hybrid Closed Loop System



Medtronic and IBM Watson Health Launch Sugar.IQ Smart Diabetes Assistant



Nova Biomedical Bags USFDA Approval for StatStrip Glucose Hospital Meter in Critically Ill Patient Care



Medtronic Bags USFDA Approval for New Arm Indication for Guardian Sensor 3 CGM System



Tandem Diabetes Care Bags CE Mark Approval for t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM Integration



DexCom Receives CE Mark for DexCom G6 System



DexCom Receives US FDA Marketing Approval for Dexcom G6 CGM System



Abbott Introduces Afinion 2 Analyser in the US



Roche Diabetes Care Launches Accu-Chek Instant S Glucometer in India



Senseonics Launches Remote Monitoring Feature for Eversense CGM Systems in EMEA



DarioHealth Launches Retail Sales of Dario BGM System on Amazon Prime



Senseonics Receives CE Mark Approval for Eversense XL CGM System



Abbott Bags US FDA Approval for FreeStyle Libre as a Replacement for BGM



ARKRAY Introduces New Aluminum Foil Packaged BG Sensor for PocketChem BG PG-7320



U.S. ARKRAY Launches ADAMS A1c HA-8180V System for Hemoglobin A1c Testing



ARKRAY Releases ADAMS A1c HA-8190V Glycohemoglobin Analyzer



Bionime Launches GM700SB Bluetooth Glucose Meter in Taiwan



Abbott Bags Health Canada License for FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System



Medtronic Unveils MiniMed 670G Hybrid Closed Loop Insulin Delivery System



HemoCue Launches HemoCue HbA1c 501 System in Thailand



Roche Introduces Accu-Chek Guide System and SimplePay Savings Program



One Drop Launches iOS-compatible One Drop Chrome BGM Kit







5.3 Recent Industry Activity



PTS Diagnostics to Move World Headquarters to Whitestown from Indianapolis



Siemens Healthineers Inks Comarketing Agreement with Hill-Rom



Tandem Inks Distribution Deals in Australia and New Zealand



Senseonics Inks Development Agreement with Beta Bionics



DexCom Inks Distribution Deal with Terumo in Japan



Innovation Zed Teams Up with GlucoRx



Tandem Diabetes Care Inks Distribution Agreement with Movi SpA in Italy



Platinum Equity to Acquire LifeScan



Tandem Submits License Application to Health Canada for t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM Integration



Tandem Diabetes Care Inks Distribution Deal with Rubin Medical



Ascensia Diabetes Care Expands Scope of Strategic Alliance with Insulet



Tandem Diabetes Care Commences Full-Scale Operations at Newly Launched San Diego Facility



Infopia Becomes OSANG Healthcare



DexCom Collaborates with Eli Lilly and Company



Animas to Discontinue Animas Vibe and OneTouch Ping Insulin Pumps Business



Abbott Acquires Alere



Fitbit Teams Up with Dexcom for Diabetes Care



Roche and Accenture to Develop Core Data Platform for Digital Diabetes Ecosystem



Radisens Raises Additional Funding to Commercialize its Diabetes Management Platform



Abbott Teams Up with Bigfoot Biomedical



Ascensia Diabetes Care Joins Hands with DexCom



Roche to Acquire mySugr



Roche Inks Exclusive Partnership Deal with Medtronic



Asensia Diabetes Care Inks Global Technology Partnership Deal with Glooko







6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







7.1 The United States



A. Market Analysis



The United States: Largest Market for Diabetes Diagnostics



Diabetes: A Leading Cause of Death in the US & North America



Prevalence Varies by Race/Ethnicity



Aging Population: A Key Growth Factor



Economic Burden of Diabetes



Healthcare Reform Legislation: Impact on Diabetes Diagnostics



HbA1c Testing for Diabetes Detection Gains Support



ADA Recommends HbA1c Test for Diabetes Diagnosis



ADA Recommends New Guidelines for HbA1c Testing for Certain Patients



HbA1c - Increasingly Moving into Physician's Office



Growing Inclination towards CLIA-Waived Tests



Study Finds Dentist Visits to be an Opportunity for HbA1c-based Diabetes Screening & Management



Wearable and Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Favored



FDA Guidance for Blood Glucose Meters



Emerging "Grey Market" for Testing Strips



Competitive Scenario



US Near Patient HbA1c Testing: A Highly Consolidated Market



CGM Devices: Highly Consolidated Marketplace



Companies Focus on Research for Better Diabetes Diagnostics



Drugstores Benefit from the Diabetic Care Category



Integrated Products: An Upcoming Trend



B. Market Analytics







7.4 Europe



A. Market Analysis



Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Europe - A Promising Outlook



Growing Uptake of HbA1c Tests Bodes Well



Proven Efficacy and Benefits of POCT HbA1C Tests Spur Adoption



Diabetes Statistics in Europe



Reimbursement Scenario



B. Market Analytics







7.4.1 France



A. Market Analysis



France: Diabetes & Aging Statistics



B. Market Analytics







7.4.2 Germany



A. Market Analysis



Germany: Diabetes & Aging Statistics



B. Market Analytics







7.4.3 Italy



A. Market Analysis



Italy: Diabetes & Aging Statistics



B. Market Analytics







7.4.4 The United Kingdom



A. Market Analysis



Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters Gain Popularity



NHS England Launches Action for Diabetes Plan



NHS Guidelines for Lancets, Testing Strips, and Meters for Blood Glucose Testing



NICE Recommendations for Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG)



Diabetes Statistics & Management - An Insight



Rising Obesity Cases - Increased Risk of Diabetes



Type 1 Diabetes in Children



B. Market Analytics







7.5 Asia-Pacific



A. Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific: A Market Laden with Opportunities



Rising Diabetes Incidence Offers Significant Growth Opportunities



Public and Private Sector Diabetes Care



Public Sector



Private Sector



Role of Healthcare Societies and Associations



India



Bangladesh



Western Pacific Declaration on Diabetes



Technological Integration: An Emerging Trend in the Asia-Pacific Medical Devices Market



BGM Devices: Competitive Landscape



An Overview of Key Regional Markets



China



China: Lower Penetration Offers High Growth Potential



Reimbursement of Diabetes Diagnostics in China (2015): Glucose Meters and Test Strips' Reimbursement Status and Percentage



Increasing Diabetes Incidence Remains Growth Driver



Key Opportunity Indicator: Aging Population



India



Rising Diabetic Populace Spurs Growth in the Indian Market



Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: An Overview



Growth Stimulants & Challenges in a Nutshell



HbA1c Testing on Growth Spree



Most Glucose Meters in Indian Market Feature Imported Technology



ICMR Develops New Indigenous, Low-Cost Diabetes Detection Technology



Market Restraints



Rising Diabetes Cases - Opportunities for Diabetes Diagnostics



Key Opportunity Indicator: Aging Population



Australia



Australia: An Insight into Diabetes Statistics



Key Opportunity Indicator: Aging Population Statistics in Rest of Asia-Pacific



B. Market Analytics







8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 58 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 75)

The United States (35)

(35) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (23)

(23) France (2)

(2)

Germany (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (8)

(8)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

(Excluding Japan) (10) Middle East (2)

